Act Fast! This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Tackles Pet Hair With Ease—and It's 77% Off for a Limited Time

Small spaces can be a hassle to vacuum. Low-profile furniture and limited space might mean you don’t want to deal with storing yet another giant, hulking appliance. Opting for a lightweight stick vacuum is likely your best bet, but with the plethora of options across Amazon and other retailers, sifting through them can be overwhelming. Whether you’re moving into a dorm room, tiny apartment, or just want an effortless way to pick up spills and messes between deep cleans, many shoppers praise the Tma Six-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum for its multifunctionality and ability to get under low furniture. Better yet, it’s a staggering 77 percent off for a limited time on Amazon—so you’ll want to act fast.

TMA Six-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

This six-in-one cordless stick vacuum comes with multiple attachments and can be configured into multiple arrangements, including a handheld option. Thanks to this flexibility, it’s helpful across multiple surfaces, including wood, laminate, marble, carpeting, and more. It can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge in standard mode, which is suitable for small spaces and rooms, as well as quick maintenance cleans. Because of this, many shoppers use it in areas like the kitchen that might see more crumbs and debris, so they don’t have to drag out a heavy-duty model from some far-off closet every time they spill some flour. Plus, its lightweight and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use.



An included LED light at the front of the head illuminates fine particles, dust, and pet hair so you can get the most efficient clean each time, and its 1.3-liter large dust cup can be emptied with one click. Suction-wise, it has two modes—standard 10 KPA or max 15 KPA. It also includes a two-in-one soft roller, and can rotate from 90 to 180 degrees to reach awkward spots and tight corners.



Shoppers praise its low profile, noting that it allows them to tidy under couches and other furniture. “The maneuverability is great,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “The profile of the roller head…goes under the rungs of my chairs with zero problems, and I was able to get under the bed and coffee table without lifting it off the ground.” Others noted that it had no problem with pet hair, appreciating its value for the price. “I only have to get out my big vacuum about once a month,” another shopper wrote.



Shop the Tma Six-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon while it’s a whopping 77 percent off. Its budget-friendly discount, efficiency in small spaces, and overall versatility make it a strong choice for personal use—or even as a housewarming gift to a new student or first-time renter. For more options, we’ve rounded up several contenders with similar functionality.

