This Electrical Allergy Device Made Me Ditch Antihistamines For Good

The handheld tool uses low-current electrical stimulation to clear sinuses—all without making you drowsy.

Published on June 15, 2023 02:52PM EDT

We all know the symptoms of seasonal allergies—or if you don't, consider yourself blessed. But for the 200 million yearly sufferers, it's a constant battle of itchy eyes, puffy skin, and nonstop sneezing. The warmer seasons always bring this unfortunate influx of allergy woes that manage to throw a wrench into itineraries. Personally, I wake up and check the air quality and pollen levels before the temperature. 

An allergy is when your body reacts to a foreign substance within the environment that is harmless to non-allergy-ridden people. "In response to a trigger like pet dander, dust, or pollen, the body generates antibodies, which are proteins that trigger cells to fight the foreign substance. The cells then release histamine, which can cause the symptoms that we typically associate as allergies, like itching, sneezing and inflammation in your sinuses, airways, and digestive system," says Marc Goldstein, MD, Chief Medical Advisor at Curist and Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Pennsylvania Hospital.

Enter the Tivic ClearUP allergy device, a handheld, rechargeable, and reusable device that treats allergy symptoms in a non-invasive and drug-free way. Oh, and it’s FDA-approved.

Intrigued? Here’s how it works: The microcurrents stimulate the nerves underlying the sinus passages in the cheek, nose, and brow bone. The device detects your treatment points and emits microcurrent waveforms to relieve sinus pain, inflammation, and congestion. And since most sinus and nasal-related pain is due to inflammation and the congestion "caused by inflamed mucous membranes, addressing inflammation as the fundamental cause of pain should not only reduce and alleviate pain in the long-term but should also alleviate the symptoms,” says Robert Bocian, MD, PhD, FAAAAI, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Allermi

To start, I turned the device on and selected level two intensity—it goes up to three. Then I guided the ClearUP tip along my cheek, nose, and under my brow bone. You stop when the device vibrates, indicating it has located a treatment point for you. After seven seconds, ClearUP will stop vibrating, meaning you can either repeat the process or move to another area. Remember not to use it for more than five minutes in total, but you can repeat the process throughout the day as needed.

In case you’re curious about legitimacy behind the technology, experts back it up too. "The device's microcurrent therapy fits nicely with our understanding of pain management and physiological responses to allergies," says Geoffrey B. Trenkle, MD, Osteopathic Medical Board of California and American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy. By emitting microcurrents to stimulate the nerves in the periorbital regions related to sinus pain, "it improves the sinus flow by boosting the cilia, the tiny hair-like structures in our sinuses, which helps better facilitate the flow of mucus, assisting in the clearance of sinuses, a key factor in sinus health and relief of symptoms," he says.

Another pro? It can help if other OTC allergy-relief medications haven’t worked in the past for you. That’s because OTC medications like oral antihistamines may not necessarily do much to relieve nasal and sinus pain due to inflammation. "Oral antihistamines are neither anti-inflammatory nor a decongestant, so they tend to provide only partial relief of sneezes, itching, and a runny nose, with no significant relief of congestion," says Dr. Bocian. The ClearUP helps limit the use of medicine because, according to Tivic's study, the technology is effective at diminishing the signals from sensory nerve fibers that mediate nasal and sinus inflammation and pain. Mostly, it'll help "congestion, sneezing, itching, and excessive discharge," explains Dr. Bocian.

Long story short, the ClearUP has revolutionized allergy season for me. I've integrated it into my morning routine over the last two months, and it has allowed me to cut out over-the-counter medicines. If you want to try the innovative device for yourself, you can get it now for 250 dollars on Amazon.

To buy: $250; amazon.com.

