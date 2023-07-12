We Test Products for a Living, and The Model We Named Our ‘Best Cordless Vacuum’ Is $110 Off for Amazon Prime Day

They’re going quickly.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Smart Stick/Handheld Vacuum
Photo:

Real Simple / Henry Wortock

After months of planning and adding to our wishlists, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. During this two-day shopping marathon—which ends tonight, July 12 at midnight PST—thousands of products across home, fashion, technology, and other categories are majorly discounted. We’re talking about the best deals you’ll see all year prices. While we’re adding a mix of fun and function to our carts, the “little treats” and the household must-haves, there’s one product that frankly feels like both: the Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum. It’s a household buy we loved during our tests and named the est cordless vacuum, beating out dozens of other models. Act fast while it’s a full $110 off.

This lightweight stick vacuum, which took us less than 10 minutes to set up during testing, is so quiet that we could have a conversation over the sound of it running. Itseemingly had a disproportionate amount of suction power for its volume, too. The Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum picked up dust and debris effectively across hardwood flooring and tile, and low-pile, medium-pile, and even high-pile carpet. (Although,it did seem to struggle with picking up Cheerios, so perhaps another model is best for households with little ones!) It’s light and easy to push around furniture, transitioned easily across surfaces, and the battery lasted throughout the entire, extensive clean.

Amazon Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Smart Stick Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

In our testing, we were impressed that the suction power remained consistent even as the battery got lower. The cordless vacuum also seemed to automatically adjust its power to the section we were going over at any given time, switching gears between floor types, which was an impressive feature. We definitely felt it was worth the price, and even thought we would pay more for this model, as it performed even better than higher-priced competitors from other top brands. That makes its 32 percent discount for Prime Day even more phenomenal. It absolutely feels like a steal.

Act fast to buy the Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum on Amazon before Amazon Prime Day is over at midnight. This $110-off discount will surely be gone quickly.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Editor-Loved Standing Desk Tout
This Editor-Loved Standing Desk Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day
You Can Save Up to 69% on These 14 Interior Designer-Approved Home Decor Items During Prime Day Tout
We Asked Interior Designers What They're Buying for Prime Day—and Their Picks Start at Just $21
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Vacuum One-Off Tout
You Can Save 62% on This Shark Canister Vacuum That Impressed Us During Testing
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day Dyson One-Off Deal Tout
This Dyson Cordless Vacuum With 9,900+ Five-Star Ratings Is Officially on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum nv151 home depot
The 10 Best Shark Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person vacuuming using the Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum
The 5 Best Canister Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner on hardwood floor with rug, cleaning up food mess
The 6 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Vacuum One-Off PD tout
This Popular Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop is Quietly $200 Off Before Amazon Prime Day
Dyson Vacuums
The 7 Best Dyson Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Vacuum Deal Roundup PD Tout
You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off
Amazon Prime Day Roombas Deal
Amazon Dropped the Prices of iRobot Roomba Vacuums for Prime Day—Here Are the 3 Best Deals
Clever Finds Roundup PD Tout
Clever Home Finds From Bissell, Snuggle Pedic, Rubbermaid, and More Are Up to 53% Off Before Amazon Prime Day
real simple selects tineco pure one s11 tango smart stick handheld vacuum
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Tout
The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say It Takes ‘Literal Minutes’ to Clean the House With This Stick Vacuum—and It’s Just $100