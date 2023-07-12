We Test Products for a Living, and The Model We Named Our ‘Best Cordless Vacuum’ Is $110 Off for Amazon Prime Day

After months of planning and adding to our wishlists, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. During this two-day shopping marathon—which ends tonight, July 12 at midnight PST—thousands of products across home, fashion, technology, and other categories are majorly discounted. We’re talking about the best deals you’ll see all year prices. While we’re adding a mix of fun and function to our carts, the “little treats” and the household must-haves, there’s one product that frankly feels like both: the Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum. It’s a household buy we loved during our tests and named the est cordless vacuum, beating out dozens of other models. Act fast while it’s a full $110 off.

This lightweight stick vacuum, which took us less than 10 minutes to set up during testing, is so quiet that we could have a conversation over the sound of it running. Itseemingly had a disproportionate amount of suction power for its volume, too. The Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum picked up dust and debris effectively across hardwood flooring and tile, and low-pile, medium-pile, and even high-pile carpet. (Although,it did seem to struggle with picking up Cheerios, so perhaps another model is best for households with little ones!) It’s light and easy to push around furniture, transitioned easily across surfaces, and the battery lasted throughout the entire, extensive clean.

In our testing, we were impressed that the suction power remained consistent even as the battery got lower. The cordless vacuum also seemed to automatically adjust its power to the section we were going over at any given time, switching gears between floor types, which was an impressive feature. We definitely felt it was worth the price, and even thought we would pay more for this model, as it performed even better than higher-priced competitors from other top brands. That makes its 32 percent discount for Prime Day even more phenomenal. It absolutely feels like a steal.

Act fast to buy the Tineco S11 Cordless Vacuum on Amazon before Amazon Prime Day is over at midnight. This $110-off discount will surely be gone quickly.

