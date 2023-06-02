Shopping Psst! This Lightweight, Ergonomic Cordless Vacuum Is 45% Off at Amazon Grab it while it’s $180 off. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Spring cleaning may have come and gone, and now it’s time to enter “vacation mode”—you deserve it. That means it’s also the perfect time to swap your old, clunky behemoth of a vacuum for a lightweight stick model that makes clearing the sand and dirt you’ve tracked in from your summer adventures take mere minutes. Your time is even more precious during these months when a beachside margarita and a paperback are calling your name. Enter: The Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, now on sale for 45 percent off at Amazon. This stylish cordless stick vacuum has a 450 watt motor and has up to 120 watts of suction power. With a promised 40 minutes of runtime, you have enough battery power to clean the whole house in one go. It also converts to a handheld vacuum with multiple attachments to help you clean the debris collected in corners, stairs, and other crevices. Amazon To buy: $220 (was $400); amazon.com. The built-in LED lights in the multi-task power brush illuminate any dust, dirt, and other particulates so you never miss a spot. The washable filter and HEPA filter keep suction performance stable. An extra large 0.6-liter dustbin ensures you only have to empty it once during your clean. With three power modes, you can customize your needs—keep it low while friends and family are watching TV, or put it on high mode when the floors really need it. While using the handheld mode of the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Cleaner, you can switch between trigger mode to instantly target the mess or continuous power. The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed One shopper at Amazon praised its portability. “What I love about my Tineco is that I can hang it on the wall, it's wireless, and lightweight,” they wrote in a review after owning the vacuum for two years. Its maneuverability makes it a popular buy. “Anyone want to take an upright vacuum off my hands?” Another wrote, going on to say that the Tineco model made vacuuming a daily, enjoyable habit. “The Tineco totally replaces it.” Whether you’re complementing a heavy-duty vacuum setup with a quick, powerful cleaner or using this model as your one stop shop, the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a thorough, versatile, and easy to use machine that will keep your house mess-free during the summer and beyond. Act fast while this much-loved cordless vacuum is 45 percent off at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Hang on, This ‘Rich-Looking’ Fossil Handbag Has a Hidden Pocket for Valuables—and It’s on Sale Right Now This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse You Can Turn This Wedding-Ready Clutch Into a Crossbody—and It’s on Sale for Just $30