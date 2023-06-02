Psst! This Lightweight, Ergonomic Cordless Vacuum Is 45% Off at Amazon

Spring cleaning may have come and gone, and now it’s time to enter “vacation mode”—you deserve it. That means it’s also the perfect time to swap your old, clunky behemoth of a vacuum for a lightweight stick model that makes clearing the sand and dirt you’ve tracked in from your summer adventures take mere minutes. Your time is even more precious during these months when a beachside margarita and a paperback are calling your name. Enter: The Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, now on sale for 45 percent off at Amazon.

This stylish cordless stick vacuum has a 450 watt motor and has up to 120 watts of suction power. With a promised 40 minutes of runtime, you have enough battery power to clean the whole house in one go. It also converts to a handheld vacuum with multiple attachments to help you clean the debris collected in corners, stairs, and other crevices.

Amazon

To buy: $220 (was $400); amazon.com.

The built-in LED lights in the multi-task power brush illuminate any dust, dirt, and other particulates so you never miss a spot. The washable filter and HEPA filter keep suction performance stable. An extra large 0.6-liter dustbin ensures you only have to empty it once during your clean. With three power modes, you can customize your needs—keep it low while friends and family are watching TV, or put it on high mode when the floors really need it. While using the handheld mode of the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Cleaner, you can switch between trigger mode to instantly target the mess or continuous power.

One shopper at Amazon praised its portability. “What I love about my Tineco is that I can hang it on the wall, it's wireless, and lightweight,” they wrote in a review after owning the vacuum for two years. Its maneuverability makes it a popular buy. “Anyone want to take an upright vacuum off my hands?” Another wrote, going on to say that the Tineco model made vacuuming a daily, enjoyable habit. “The Tineco totally replaces it.”

Whether you’re complementing a heavy-duty vacuum setup with a quick, powerful cleaner or using this model as your one stop shop, the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a thorough, versatile, and easy to use machine that will keep your house mess-free during the summer and beyond. Act fast while this much-loved cordless vacuum is 45 percent off at Amazon.

