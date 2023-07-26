This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the Most Powerful Cleaner I’ve Ever Had, and It’s 31% Off Right Now

I love a robot vacuum and mop combo cleaner just as much as the next person, but I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence as a shopping writer if I didn’t admit that robot vacs are better at picking up certain items than others. Over the year or so that I’ve been using one, I’ve noticed it’s most effective at picking up dust—which is, of course, helpful—but what I really need is something that can handle all the pet hair that accumulates on my hardwood floors and carpets. And when you have a dog that’s a Husky-Pomeranian mix, a lot of pet hair piles up in just 24 hours.

Now that I’ve found the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, it’s the only stick vac I’ll ever use. When I first switched it on, I couldn’t believe how quiet it was. Even more shocking is that it can be both so quiet, and yet so powerful. This thing is virtually silent, which is a game-changer for pet owners, because not only does my pomsky shed like crazy, but like many dogs, she’s also terrified of anything that cleans (brooms, mops, vacuums—you name it). The Tineco is the only one I’ve ever had that she doesn’t bark at or run from, which isn’t its main draw, but is certainly a bonus.

I highly recommend snagging it while it’s 31 percent off right now, because at just $199, a deal like this won’t last long.

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

With a high-powered 450W motor, this stick vacuum tackles both hard floors and carpets effortlessly. It even works well on my living room carpet, a high-pile rug that usually stops vacs in their tracks. The brush rarely ever gets tangled (even with all the pomsky fluff), thanks to its anti-wrapping technology, and I’ve even seen it pick up a tangle of embroidery floss with no problem at all. It also contains a four-stage HEPA filtration system that captures 99 percent of smart particles, and the filter is washable, too, which keeps the vac performing optimally over time.

Even my mother, a religious user of her upright vacuum from the ‘80s, has hopped on my bandwagon. Without a pet of her own, the reasons she’s obsessed with the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner are completely different from my own, like how lightweight it is.

Ever since she turned 70, she’s complained about having to haul the upright to the second floor, which just isn’t feasible anymore. This one is only 6 pounds, so it’s so much easier for her to carry and maneuver. My mom also swears by the front LED light that illuminates dust and hair that might’ve otherwise gone unnoticed, as well as the multiple accessories that transform it into a portable hand vac that can reach cobwebs up high and crevices down low.

There are countless reasons to obsess over the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, including its powerful motor that picks up pet hair tangle-free, its lightweight structure, and its quiet operation, too. Plus, you can’t beat $199 for a vac that can do it all. Hurry—grab it on Amazon while it’s still 31 percent off.