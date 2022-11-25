6 Time-Saving Products to Buy This Black Friday—Including a Roomba for Nearly $100 Off

The holiday season is notoriously a busy time of year, but there are a few things you can do to make life less hectic. So as you’re doing your Black Friday shopping this year, consider setting yourself up for success by purchasing these time-saving products while they’re on sale.

As a shopping editor for Real Simple, I’m always finding products that will make life easier in some way, whether that’s a robot vacuum that’s quick and efficient or a kitchen gadget that cooks food better than the stove. So to help you out, I’ve rounded up six of my favorite time-saving products—from brands like iRobot, Instant Pot, Nespresso, and Simplehuman—that are on sale for Black Friday. I also know the importance of quick shipping, so many of these deals are available on Amazon. I’ve purchased most of these products myself, and I occasionally receive samples directly from the brand as part of my job—but everything here is my honest opinion.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Time-Saving Products:

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $274); amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $80 (was $130); amazon.com

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $15 (was $17); amazon.com

Simplehuman Rechargeable Sensor Pump, $47 (was $70); amazon.com

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine With Milk Frother, $161 (was $230); amazon.com

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, $160 (was $200); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Keeping your floors clean might be one of the most time-consuming chores, which is exactly why robot vacuums are a lifesaver. The iRobot Roomba 694 is normally pretty reasonably priced, but it’s on sale for $179 right now—proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a good robot vacuum.

This model is a Real Simple Selects favorite, which means it impressed our testers in our Lab and at home. It has all the features you need in an effective robot vacuum, along with the ability to connect to WiFi and set cleaning schedules via the iRobot app. In our tests, we found that this robot vacuum works wonders on all floor types, including carpet and hard floors. It sucked up all the debris (including sand, cereal, and hair) with ease, and it impressively maneuvers around and under furniture—so you know it’ll be able to handle all types of messes.

$179 (was $274); amazon.com, bestbuy.com, and homedepot.com.

I have a cat that sheds a lot, and I’d never be able to keep up with my cleaning routine without my Roomba (mine is a slightly different model). I love that I can do other tasks—like cooking, laundry, and even watching TV—while the robot vacuum is running. I don’t even need to be home while it cleans; I regularly set it to run before I go grocery shopping on the weekend. When I empty the dustbin, I’m always so satisfied—and slightly disgusted—by how much dust and hair it picks up. My robot vacuum ultimately saves me so much time and energy because I barely have to lift a finger for freshly vacuumed floors.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

I’ve been meal prepping for years, and one kitchen appliance that never lets me down is my Instant Pot. If you don’t have one yet, now’s the time to get the versatile Instant Pot Duo Plus for $50 off. This multifunctional gadget works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, and more—all in one compact appliance.

From grains like rice and quinoa to hearty soups and stews, the recipes you can make in an Instant Pot are practically endless. I’ve even made frittatas, pasta, and one-pot burrito bowls in mine. The multicooker is such a time-saver because I don’t have to stand in the kitchen and watch the stove while cooking. Instead, I can literally set it and forget it. I have the 3-quart size, but if I could go back, I’d purchase the 6- or 8-quart options so that I could make even bigger batches of food.

$80 (was $130); amazon.com, bestbuy.com, and target.com.

Other models of the Instant Pot are also marked down, like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer that's 30 percent off right now, and the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker (which has a more detailed display and programmable settings) for $70 less than usual.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

If you like soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs, then you’ll save so much time making them with the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. Even though it’s kind of silly looking, this device can cook half a dozen of eggs at a time, exactly how you like them. (I have the larger version that holds 12 eggs, which unfortunately isn't on sale right now.) You just add the right amount of water for how you want them cooked and poke a tiny hole into each egg with the included tool.

The egg cooker will steam up and cook until all the water is gone. I always use tongs to put the eggs in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process, and then I peel them immediately once cool (but you could totally put them back in the carton with the shell on for storage). It’s so much easier than boiling a pot of water and timing the cooking process—and it leaves way less room for error, too.

$15 (was $17); amazon.com.

I love having hard-boiled eggs for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, and this device means I only have to make a batch once or twice a week. Only certain colors are on sale for Black Friday (like black and white), but it also comes in fun colors like aqua and red.

Simplehuman Rechargeable Sensor Pump

I have two Simplehuman Rechargeable Sensor Pumps in my apartment—one for dish soap in the kitchen and one for hand sanitizer in my entryway. The soap dispenser is incredibly convenient because I don’t have to waste time fumbling with bottles of dish soap while cleaning up after dinner. I also love being able to quickly put my hands under the automatic hand sanitizer dispenser when I walk in the door—no need to reach in my bag for the mini bottle I keep in my purse.

Even though Simplehuman’s touch-free sensor products might seem like an expensive luxury, the 9-ounce dispenser (in brushed and polished finishes) is currently on sale for 33 percent off, bringing the price down to $47.

From $47 (was $70); amazon.com and simplehuman.com.

The Sensor Pump is an easy way to save just a little bit of time each day, but it all adds up. You can use it for hand sanitizer and dish soap as I do, or you can use it for liquid hand soap in the bathroom. It’s rechargeable and lasts months on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about the battery dying frequently. But the best part is that it automatically dispenses more or less product depending on how close you put your hand under the sensor.

Upgrade your kitchen, bathroom, or entryway with this smart touch-free dispenser while it’s marked down by $23 for Black Friday.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine With Milk Frother

When I started working from home at the beginning of the pandemic, I tried a lot of different ways to make coffee, from cold brew to pour over. When I grew tired of the inconsistent results, I finally got my Nespresso machine and realized that single-serve coffee could actually taste amazing.

The Vertuo Next makes coffee in five different cup sizes, including espresso, double espresso, and an 8-ounce cup of coffee. There are so many different types of pods (including seasonal flavors, like pumpkin spice and peppermint), and they’re all pretty reasonably priced—especially compared to a latte from a coffee shop. Plus, this machine is compact enough to fit on my small countertop next to my fridge without taking up too much space.

$161 (was $230); amazon.com and target.com.

The sale on the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine is an even better deal because it comes with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother, which normally costs $99 on its own. That means you can make lattes, cappuccinos, and more without any fancy or expensive equipment. And since the entire bundle is 30 percent off, you’ll get the machine and the milk frother for less than the coffee maker normally costs on its own.

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

The Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is a relatively new appliance (it just came out over the summer), but it instantly transformed the way my boyfriend and I meal prep. And since it’s included in Ninja’s Black Friday sale, you can get it for $40 off right now at Amazon.

Instead of spending hours cooking over the stove or in the oven with multiple pots and pans, we’re able to make the bulk of our food much faster using the Speedi. It has 12 different settings—like air fry, sous vide, and bake/roast—but the two we use most often are steam & crisp and Speedi meals. The former is perfect for making proteins like chicken and tofu within minutes, while the latter makes one-pot meals like I’ve never seen before. Thanks to the removable tray, I can use this appliance to make perfectly-cooked quinoa, crispy tofu, and roasted veggies all at once—and it takes about 20 minutes total.

From $160 (was $200); amazon.com and ninjakitchen.com with code DEAL15.

The best part? All of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is just as easy as the cooking process. Even though it’s a pretty bulky appliance, it’s 100 percent worth the storage space for how quickly and evenly it cooks a wide variety of foods.

If cooking at home more often is always one of your New Year’s resolutions, the Ninja Speedi can help you achieve that—but we recommend shopping now before the price goes back up.