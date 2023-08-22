This TikTok Creator Made a Chic DIY Coffee Table Using an Unlikely $25 IKEA Product: A Serving Bowl

Something similar from a furniture store could cost thousands of dollars.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023
ikea-serving-bowl-coffee-table-tik-tok-hack
Photo:

Ikea

True IKEA fans know that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the Swedish furniture store’s most popular products. But no one knows this better than TikToker @cahjahoriedeco, who recently posted the ultimate IKEA hack.

In a post that now has 1.8 million views, home decor influencer Chris-Ann used the IKEA Blanda Matt serving bowl, which retails for $24.99. “Sharing detailed version of the DIY Sphere leg coffee table using the Ikea Bamboo Bowls. Absolutely love the result," she said in her post. 

She uses six bowls and makes three spheres using Gorilla wood glue to adhere them to one another. After letting the glue dry for 24 hours, she stains the spheres a deep walnut color. Next, she positions them into a triangle shape and glues a round marble slab to form the tabletop. The result is a chic, modern coffee table with mixed mediums.

“This is by far one of the best Ikea hacks I've seen on this app. Wow!” said one commenter. “Finally, someone does a diy that has flare,” says another. 

IKEA hacks have been around as long as the store has existed, but there’s something special about her coffee table. Undoubtedly, you would pay a lot more for a table this shape, size, and style in a high-end store, but knowing you made it with your own two hands is priceless.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
decorating-pumpkins-GettyImages-972734518
14 Fall Pumpkin Decor Ideas Fit For a Festive Display
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
3 ikea storage hacks-get-it-done-home-2023-real-simple
10 Clever IKEA Storage Hacks That Will Totally Makeover Your Home
mosquito-dunk-GettyImages-876724000
This $10 Mosquito Hack Will Keep You Bite-Free All Summer Long
Kitchen island ideas - kitchen island with seating picture
21 Gorgeous Kitchen Island Ideas with Seating and Storage
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
2020 Real Simple Home Preview: Dayna Home
Get a Sneak Peek at This Year's Real Simple Home
patio with rug and pouf, large umbrella and outdoor sofa
20 Small Backyard Ideas for a Dreamy Outdoor Oasis
Composite of the Best Headboards for Every Style of 2023 including Urban outfitters Deco Sun Headboard
The 14 Best Headboards of 2023
Feng Shui bedroom
Feng Shui Decorating Tips
One of the Best Hostess Gifts, a Williams Sonoma Fruit and Cheese Gift Crate, on a blue background.
The 40 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023
rsp outdoor patio dining sets test walker edison delray classic 6 piece acacia wood x back
The 12 Best Patio Dining Sets of 2023
Beautiful IKEA Hacks, Woman Painting Furniture
Easy IKEA Hacks Pack a Serious Wow-Factor
Grilled steak with salt and peper
How to Grill the Perfect Steak, According to a Professional Chef
Mixed-Berry Icebox Cake
35 Fourth of July Desserts That Are Super-Easy to Make
outdoor-party
21 Genius Ideas for an Effortless Outdoor Party