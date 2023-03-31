Lip Oils Are the Latest Viral TikTok Makeup Trend, and These 11 Options Are All Under $27

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably noticed that lip oils have become hugely popular recently: The search for “lip oil” currently has more than 140 million views. Whether you’re big on testing beauty trends or just want a versatile product that’s easy to wear, lip oils are a trend you should definitely try. To narrow down your options, we picked out 11 popular products that are under $27.

Not familiar with lip oil? It combines the hydration and moisturizing effects of a balm with the shine of a gloss, saving you a step in your makeup routine. Some common ingredients are jojoba seed oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and omega fatty acids. Most lip oils are designed to be non-sticky, too, making them an upgrade from your typical gloss. We found products from Rare Beauty, Versed, Coola, Fenty Skin, Chapstick, and more for you to try, starting at just $5.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Sephora

This newly-launched lip oil is bound to sell out, since it’s inspired by the uber popular Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. It’s formulated with jojoba seed oil to maintain hydration and antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil to protect your lips. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other irritating ingredients. The tinted shade is buildable, so you can add just a touch of color or layer it for a brighter hue.

To buy: $20; sephora.com.

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip

Amazon

This particular lip oil has more than 11.1 million views on TikTok (#nyxlipoil). The cruelty-free oil is infused with vegan squalane that provides hydration for up to 12 hours. And while it has a glossy finish, it’s not sticky, so you don’t have to worry about your windswept hair getting stuck in it. The tinted oil gives your lips a hint of color, and it comes in a modest range of shades for different skin tones.

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Nooni Lip Oil

Amazon

The TikTok search for “Nooni Applecherry Lip Oil” has 178.5 million views, and Amazon shoppers love it, too, giving the oil more than 3,400 five-star ratings. The vegan and cruelty-free formula contains apple water and apple seed oil to moisturize, and it’s free of phthalates, parabens, and sulfates. Each flavor is made with slightly different ingredients, including mint extract to deliver antioxidants, green tea seed oil to soothe, and Kakadu plum to plump your pout.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil

Versed

This oil is great for shoppers who don’t want super glossy lips because it gives just a slight sheen. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients, including jojoba, camellia, sesame, and sunflower seed oils, and it contains vitamin E to soothe chapped skin. One shopper called the oil an “absolute lifesaver” to help their cracked winter lips.

To buy: $10; versedskin.com.

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Oil

Amazon

We named this Coola product one of our top picks for the best sunscreen oils to try. The lip oil has SPF 30 UVA/UVB to protect your lips from the sun while hydrating them, and the golden sheen is very on-brand for summer. It’s safe for shoppers with sensitive skin, since it’s fragrance- and gluten-free and made with 70 percent organic ingredients, including vitamin E and camellia and jojoba oils.

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

Sephora

You can pretty much guarantee that any Fenty Skin product will go viral, and this one definitely has, with 10.1 million views on TikTok. It’s full of antioxidants to protect your lips from damaging free radicals, and it contains jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils for moisture. The “Triple Cherry complex” includes sweet cherry seed oil and Barbados cherry and wild cherry extracts to give the oil a delicious fruity formula that nourishes dry lips.

To buy: $24; sephora.com.

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

Merit

This oil provides buildable color with a high-shine finish. It’s made with rosehip oil and essential fatty acids to protect your lips’ skin barrier, along with shea butter to soothe and soften dry skin. The clean, vegan formula is safe for acne-prone skin, and the product is shipped in recyclable and reusable packaging. One customer commented that the lip oil is “nourishing,” “not sticky,” and “by far [their] favorite.”

To buy: $24; meritbeauty.com.

Chapstick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil

Amazon

If you want a fuss-free lip oil, try this one that comes in a squeeze tube that’s easy to apply on the go. The formula contains vitamins C and E and omega fatty acids that moisturizes and heals chapped skin. The Peach Tea flavor gives your lips a bit of shine without being sticky.

To buy: $5; amazon.com.

Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Ilia

This lip oil is made with hyaluronic acid to help your lips feel plumper and fuller, and it’s totally silicone-, nanoparticle-, paraben-, and gluten-free. It also contains meadowfoam seed oil to support the skin barrier and salicornia herbacea extract for hydration. Shoppers say the “long-lasting” oil is “soft and silky.”

To buy: $26; iliabeauty.com.

Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil

Ulta

Try this lip oil if you love fruity flavors. It comes in four yummy options (Passion Coconut, Cherry Lime, Raspberry Peach, and Strawberry Melon) that are all clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. According to reviewers, the oil “doesn’t leave a weird taste in your mouth,” and one shopper said they “love the scent.”

To buy: $11; ulta.com.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss

Sephora

This lip oil is infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides to add hydration and a plumping effect. It also contains evening primrose oil to protect your skin and is free from sulfates and parabens. One customer commented that this product is their “go-to for everyday” wear.

To buy: $22; sephora.com.

