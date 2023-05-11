5 TikTok Shoe Trends to Try This Spring and Summer

As the temperature climbs, you’re probably starting to put your heavy winter shoes and boots away. So why not treat yourself to some new shoes for the season? Not sure what kind to choose? Here are some of the top shoe trends we're seeing on TikTok, along with some of our favorite picks in each style.

Cowboy Boots

With a whopping 862.5 million views on TikTok, cowboy boots are one of the most popular types of footwear trending on the platform. You don’t even need to ride a horse or live on a ranch to enjoy this fun trend. Certainly a statement shoe, there is no one way to wear cowboy boots. Incredibly versatile, they look great with jeans, leggings, skirts, and dresses.

These Western-style boots from Free People ($270, freepeople.com) are a fabulous choice. Available in several colors, you might end up buying more than one pair.

Ballet Flats



When comfort and style are equally important, only a #balletflat will do. With 89.3 million views for this hashtag and counting, there are few looks as timeless (or trendy) as a ballet flat. They easily coordinate with jeans, pants, or even skirts. They’re also great for traveling because while they look polished, they're still comfortable enough for walking around all day long.

These classic black ballet flats from Sam Edelman ($120, revolve.com) are versatile, lightweight, and have an elastic tie for a perfect fit.

Vintage Shoes



Collecting more than 72.2 million views on TikTok, vintage shoes are certainly a welcome blast from the past. While the TikTok creator above scored a great pair of Flexiclogs from the 1950s, if you don’t have time to scour flea markets for real vintage finds, don't worry—there are plenty of vintage-inspired shoes out there.

These Famolare sandals ($168, famolare.com) feature a strappy leather design and retro lookalike wavy soles. The hard part is deciding between the four different colors: pearl, salmon, blood, and coal. No one will assume they’re brand new.

Mary Janes



Mary Janes aren’t just trending on TikTok, they’re a true classic shoe. With more than 60.8 million views for the hashtag, it's safe to say these shoes have stood the test of time. Whether you prefer a single strap or multiple, high heels or platforms, there are so many different types of Mary Janes.

These Sugar Mary Jane Flats from Trotters ($100, nordstrom.com) are ideal for everything from the office to brunch. The scalloped cut gives these shoes an of-the-moment feel.

Denim Shoes



With 11.1 million views, the popularity of denim shoes on and off TikTok only continues to rise. Just like your favortie pair of jeans, denim shoes have a cool and casual look. Whether you’re in the market for flats, sandals, or heels, there are lots of denim options perfect for spring and summer.



Looking for the right shoes to coordinate with a flowy sundress? These denim sandals from Steve Madden are it ($80, stevemadden.com). They’re also a lookalike of a super high-end shoe at a fraction of the price.

