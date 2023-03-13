TikTok's Viral Potato Dumplings Are the Perfect Winter Snack: Here's a Recipe

They’re cozy, comforting, and downright delicious.

By
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner headshot
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner is a writer and recipe developer. She's a regular contributor to The New York Times, Time Out New York, Forbes, and many more publications. She also writes the food newsletter, Specialty.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article
tik-tok-potato-dumplings-GettyImages-487574321
Photo:

Graletta/Getty Images

TikTok potato recipes are always a hit, and the latest viral potato dish is fun to make, especially if you’re into cooking with your hands. The trending TikTok potato dumplings take just two ingredients—whole potatoes and potato starch—and create versatile dumplings that can be used in a variety of sauces and soups, with flavors from cuisines from around the world. 

Hailing from Germany, these potato dumplings are similar to the flour-based dumplings found in American-style chicken and dumplings soup, but less dense and naturally gluten-free. They only take a few minutes to make (though almost all of that time is hands-on) and are so satisfying to eat in so many different ways. Standard Russet potatoes work well here, though most potatoes will work in this recipe (more on that later).

TikTok Potato Dumpling Recipe

Here’s how to make the viral potato dumplings that pack in the potato-y flavor.

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. 
  2. Wash and peel your potatoes. This is a recipe of ratios, so you can make the batch as big or little as you want. Start with about 3 potatoes, so you’ll have a manageable amount of dough, but enough to make a two-serving meal or a side to share. Peel off the potato skin and dice potatoes into 1-inch chunks. 
  3. Add potatoes to boiling water, stirring occasionally until they are cooked through. You’ll know they’re done when you can poke a fork through easily. Drain the water and add cooked potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Smash with a potato masher, or use a ricer or food mill, if preferred, so all potatoes are mashed. Add 3 tablespoons of potato starch per potato used, season with salt, and stir to incorporate. 
  4. Boil a fresh pot of salted water. 
  5. Shape potato mixture into small balls. If desired, use the mouth of a long necked bottle to slightly indent the top of each dumpling. If the dough feels too dry, add a bit of water. 
  6. Add dumplings to boiling water, stir and cook until floating. Immediately remove from water to prevent overcooking. 
  7. Optional: Test potato mixture before cooking the batch by adding one dumpling to boiling water, cooking through, and taste testing for texture and seasoning.

And now the fun part, the toppings! Melted butter works well as a dressing for these, and butter with fresh herbs in it, like dill and parsley, makes this extra fancy. You can also add shredded cheese on top. Or, go ahead and add the cooked dumplings directly to soup or to chicken broth for a quick and nourishing meal. You can also dress these dumplings with chili crisp from a jar, or make your own by pouring hot oil over minced garlic and chilies and stirring in the dumplings. Not a fan of spice? Make a peanut butter sauce to coat the dumplings in and serve topped with cilantro. Because these dumplings are a blank canvas, the variations are truly endless.

Potato Dumpling Modifications 

Once you master the basic recipe, you’re free to try dozens of variations that best suit your palate. For example, try making these potato dumplings with sweet potatoes or carrots! Any starchy root vegetable will work.

If you’re a cheese fan, fold a small piece of cheese, like fresh mozzarella, into the center of each potato dumpling for a melty treat when you bite in.

Or stir ¼ cup chopped herbs into the dough to add a little sprinkle of green to every bite. 

Instead of rolling the dough into balls, roll it into long, udon-esque noodles, boil, and serve as a potato noodle!

If you prefer to cook your potatoes with the skins on and then remove them, go for it. Some cooks prefer this method because it keeps even more starch in the potato.

And if you’re craving a good crunch, sear your cooked dumplings in oil or butter for a crisp bottom.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
high-protein-dinner-recipes-roasted-root-veggie-quinoa-bowls-recipe-0123DIN
42 High-Protein Dinner Ideas
mexican-beef-sliders
31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food
Grilled Pork Chops with Peach-Parsley Salad Recipe
35 Quick and Easy Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
Homemade soup and stew tips and tricks: broccoli soup
11 Must-Know Tips and Tricks for Your Best-Ever Soups and Stews
Making meatballs illo
Kitchen Tricks and Tips From Our Expert Cooks
vegetable-soup-recipes-broccoli-soup-recipe-1120din
15 Vegetable Soup Recipes to Make Tonight
overhead view of two bowls of chicken and dumpling soup on a teal background
Classic Chicken and Dumplings Recipe
1 hrs 30 mins
Yogurt Dip With Herb Oil
14 Recipes From the March 2023 Issue of Real Simple
easter-side-dishes-gems-radishes-ricotta-salata-seeds-0719foo
25 Easter Side Dishes That Will Go With Any Main Course
tik-tok-green-pasta-GettyImages-1316913768
TikTok's Viral Green Pasta Is Full of Superfoods: Here's How to Make It
tik-tok-potatoes-GettyImages-843610494
TikTok's Viral Bubble Potato Pillows Might Be Better Than Tots: Here's How to Make Them
tik-tok-loaded-potato-soup-GettyImages-509532464
Loaded Potato Soup Is TikTok's Latest Obsession—and It's the Perfect Winter Dish
french-onion-pasta-GettyImages-1359407269
TikTok's One-Pot French Onion Pasta Is the Perfect Winter Recipe
tiktok-viral-spaghetti-GettyImages-687998178
TikTok's New Viral Spaghetti Might Just Be Better Than Feta Pasta: Here's the Recipe
superbowl-food-real-simple-elote-jalapeno-poppers-recipe-0123BFY
35 Super Bowl Food Ideas That Are Perfect for the Big Game
sushi-bake-GettyImages-1273566791
TikTok's Viral Sushi Bake Is the Easiest Way to Make Sushi at Home