TikTok potato recipes are always a hit, and the latest viral potato dish is fun to make, especially if you’re into cooking with your hands. The trending TikTok potato dumplings take just two ingredients—whole potatoes and potato starch—and create versatile dumplings that can be used in a variety of sauces and soups, with flavors from cuisines from around the world.



Hailing from Germany, these potato dumplings are similar to the flour-based dumplings found in American-style chicken and dumplings soup, but less dense and naturally gluten-free. They only take a few minutes to make (though almost all of that time is hands-on) and are so satisfying to eat in so many different ways. Standard Russet potatoes work well here, though most potatoes will work in this recipe (more on that later).

TikTok Potato Dumpling Recipe

Here’s how to make the viral potato dumplings that pack in the potato-y flavor.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Wash and peel your potatoes. This is a recipe of ratios, so you can make the batch as big or little as you want. Start with about 3 potatoes, so you’ll have a manageable amount of dough, but enough to make a two-serving meal or a side to share. Peel off the potato skin and dice potatoes into 1-inch chunks. Add potatoes to boiling water, stirring occasionally until they are cooked through. You’ll know they’re done when you can poke a fork through easily. Drain the water and add cooked potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Smash with a potato masher, or use a ricer or food mill, if preferred, so all potatoes are mashed. Add 3 tablespoons of potato starch per potato used, season with salt, and stir to incorporate. Boil a fresh pot of salted water. Shape potato mixture into small balls. If desired, use the mouth of a long necked bottle to slightly indent the top of each dumpling. If the dough feels too dry, add a bit of water. Add dumplings to boiling water, stir and cook until floating. Immediately remove from water to prevent overcooking. Optional: Test potato mixture before cooking the batch by adding one dumpling to boiling water, cooking through, and taste testing for texture and seasoning.



And now the fun part, the toppings! Melted butter works well as a dressing for these, and butter with fresh herbs in it, like dill and parsley, makes this extra fancy. You can also add shredded cheese on top. Or, go ahead and add the cooked dumplings directly to soup or to chicken broth for a quick and nourishing meal. You can also dress these dumplings with chili crisp from a jar, or make your own by pouring hot oil over minced garlic and chilies and stirring in the dumplings. Not a fan of spice? Make a peanut butter sauce to coat the dumplings in and serve topped with cilantro. Because these dumplings are a blank canvas, the variations are truly endless.

Potato Dumpling Modifications

Once you master the basic recipe, you’re free to try dozens of variations that best suit your palate. For example, try making these potato dumplings with sweet potatoes or carrots! Any starchy root vegetable will work.



If you’re a cheese fan, fold a small piece of cheese, like fresh mozzarella, into the center of each potato dumpling for a melty treat when you bite in.



Or stir ¼ cup chopped herbs into the dough to add a little sprinkle of green to every bite.

Instead of rolling the dough into balls, roll it into long, udon-esque noodles, boil, and serve as a potato noodle!



If you prefer to cook your potatoes with the skins on and then remove them, go for it. Some cooks prefer this method because it keeps even more starch in the potato.



And if you’re craving a good crunch, sear your cooked dumplings in oil or butter for a crisp bottom.