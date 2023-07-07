This TikTok Hack Is the Fastest Way to Peel a Carrot

If you are a fan of reality cooking shows like Top Chef or fictional restaurant dramas like The Bear, you might wonder how they slice, chop, and dice so quickly to prepare those gourmet meals. But what about peeling? If you want to kick things up in your kitchen and get through those tasks faster, check out TikTok’s new viral method for peeling carrots.

According to TikToker @TipsandTrickswithQ, peeling a big batch of carrots shouldn’t be such a daunting task. And apparently, it's all in the wrist.

The video shows the her peeling a carrot away from herself with a traditional peeler. But cut to the next scene, and you see her peeling a carrot faster and more efficiently by moving the peeler back and forth without lifting it away from the carrot.

Could this be the fastest (and easiest) way to peel carrots? If you’re going to make a carrot-centric dish like a spiced carrot salad or carrot cake, this trick will definitely shave off some prep time.

This is just one of her handy kitchen tips winning rave reviews from viewers. Other popular @TipsandTrickswithQ videos show how to quickly cut chives with a pizza cutter and how to easily remove the stem of a bell pepper with your thumbs.

If you’re curious about peeling other vegetables, Tiktoker @thatdudecancook shared a now-viral tip on peeling potatoes where he used a fork to hold the spud in place while peeling. Imagine the time this will save when whipping up some mashed potatoes.





