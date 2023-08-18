This Protein-Packed TikTok Feta Fried Egg Recipe Needs Just 2 Ingredients and Takes 5 Minutes to Make

Eggs are one of the most versatile breakfast food around—from omelettes to frittatas, there are so many delicious and protein-packed choices. But if you’re bored of the standard scrambled or hardboiled methods of cooking, you might want to check out TikTok’s latest viral recipe—the feta fried egg.

Food writer and influencer Grace Elkus introduced social media to the now viral recipe, which now has more than 12 million views on TikTok and more than 700k likes on Instagram. The recipe requires just two ingredients and takes about five minutes to make.

To make the meal, Elkus heats a small nonstick skillet over medium heat and sprinkles crumbled feta cheese around the perimeter. Next, she cracks an egg in the center of the cheese, seasoning it with black pepper and red pepper flakes. There’s no need for salt because the cheese is salty enough. She then covers the egg and lets it cook until the white is set, the yolk is still runny, and the cheese is crispy.

While the video shows Elkus making a breakfast taco, she also suggests serving it over hash browns or toast.

"I made this tonight and had to make two cuz I'm hungry, and it was AMAZING!!! How did I never do this before omg," said one commenter.

And with school starting back up soon, it's a great option for a quick breakfast. "Made this for my 7 yo daughter she loved it!!" said one parent.

A quick search on TikTok and you'll discover a slew of variations, from adding pesto or chili sauce to making a sandwich or placing it on top of sautéed spinach.

Whatever way you decide to make this feta fried egg, it’s sure to make breakfast a bit more interesting.