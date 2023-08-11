It’s Fall at Target, and This Popular Home Brand Has Hundreds of Earthy Decor Finds to Add to Your Space

Prices start at just $12.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan headshot
Bridget Degnan

Bridget is an associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell. She has three years of experience writing for a variety of Dotdash Meredith brands, covering a wide range of topics like subscription services, meal kits, and home products. Highlights: * Bridget is the associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell where she works on health, family, fitness, and mind content * Bridget graduated from Iowa State University with B.A. in advertising and a business minor * Bridget's work has appeared in Real Simple, People, InStyle, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Shape, Parents, and Health

Published on August 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Threshold Earthy Home Decor for Fall at Target tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

With back-to-school season in full swing, store shelves are teeming with classroom supplies and dorm essentials. However, for the people who love all things fall (read: pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans), it’s also time to peruse the decor section and start picking out new pieces to bring the comforting colors of autumn inside your home. One retailer you can count on for stylish finds at affordable prices is Target, and the new collection from Threshold Designed With Studio McGee includes hundreds of must-have pieces starting at just $12. 

Apart from its wallet-friendly prices, the best part about Threshold’s fall collaboration with Studio McGee is that the earthy tones seamlessly blend with existing decor, meaning most items make for permanent additions to any space. There are under-$25 options, including moody vases and plaid accent rugs, and under-$200 furniture finds, such as a rattan storage trunk for blankets and a modern accent table with a distressed finish. 

It’s not too early to add fall decor to your home, so keep scrolling to grab your favorite pieces from this new collection. 

Best Fall Decor Finds From Threshold Designed With Studio McGee

Stallion on Canvas Board With Frame

Target Studio McGee Stallion on Canvas Board

Target

Whether you have a gallery wall or a shelf that could use a moody addition, this artwork with a neutral color scheme and a beautiful gold frame adds interest and has a price tag of just $12. The vintage-inspired wall art brings an old world vibe into your home while still looking clean and modern, and its 8- by 10-inch size makes a subtle statement. One reviewer said it looks “even better in person,” and another shopper called it a “luxurious look for less.” 

Indoor/Outdoor Plaid Accent Rug

Target Studio McGee Indoor/Outdoor Plaid Accent Rug

Target

A touch of plaid is a quintessential fall must, and this handwoven accent rug is a great way to dress up your indoor or outdoor space. The size is ideal for the front porch, entryway, or kitchen, and you can choose from shades of tan or green to fit your style. If using it indoors, consider adding a rug pad or tape to keep it in place. 

Fall Floral Arrangement

Target Studio McGee fall Floral Arrangement - Thresholdâ¢ designed

Target

For just $20, this faux floral arrangement is a steal, with an orange-brown ceramic vase holding a beautiful display of artificial fall flowers and plants. You can add it to your dining room table, coffee table, or entryway space for a pop of color and seasonal botanicals. One shopper said the arrangement looks “incredibly natural” and that it fits well in their living room and entryway decor.  

Mixed Leaf Wreath Burgundy

Target Studio McGee Mixed Leaf Wreath Burgundy - Threshold

Target

No space is complete without a seasonal wreath, and this one with layered faux burgundy leaves is perfect for fall. Designed for indoor use or in a covered outdoor area, it’s a festive addition to a blank wall inside your home, a kitchen window, or a door. You can easily hang it up thanks to its built-in loop, or place it around candles and other decor as a dining table centerpiece. 

Metal Log Holder

Target Studio McGee Metal Log Holder - Threshold

Target

Have a fireplace? This sleek metal log holder is equal parts stylish and functional, allowing you to display wood by the hearth for a scene straight out of a movie and giving you easy access to start a fire. Five-star reviewers say it's “well made” and holds “several pieces.” 

Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite decor finds in Threshold and Studio McGee’s latest fall collection at Target

Octagon Frame Coir Doormat

Target Studio McGee Octagon Frame Coir Doormat Black

Target

Ceramic Wavy Vase

Target Studio McGee Ceramic Wavy Vase - Threshold

Target

Artificial Potted Mint Leaf

Target Studio McGee Artificial Potted Mint Leaf

Target

Pedestal Smoky Glass Vase

Target Studio McGee Pedestal Smoky Glass Vase - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Grid Knit Throw Blanket

Target Studio McGee Grid Knit Throw Blanket - Threshold

Target

XL Storage Rattan Trunk

Target Studio McGee XL Storage Rattan Trunk

Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Arbon Accent Table

Target Studio McGee Arbon Accent Table - Threshold

Target
