These Biodegradable Eye Masks Revive My Tired Skin in Minutes—and They’re on Sale for a Limited Time

My body thrives on at least eight hours of rest, but I have bouts of insomnia that keep me up way into the wee hours. My skin is a testament to my night owl tendencies and lack of discipline. By the morning, I’m wearing large, dark rings under my eyes that even the best concealer has trouble disguising. My search for a skincare solution led me to Three Ships’ Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks.

Three Ships is a woman-owned, high-quality, affordable, and sustainable skincare brand that harnesses the power of naturally-derived ingredients. I read tons of reviews and was intrigued by the fact that other sensitive-skinned folks saw astounding results without irritation. The brand offered me a sample to try about a month ago, and it’s been in my skincare rotation since. You can grab a jar of 30 sets (or 60 patches) of the Brighter Days Eye Masks for $29, but for today only, Three Ships’ Cyber Monday BOGO Sale means you can buy one and get one free.

Three Ships

To buy: $29; threeships.com.

I was intrigued by the biodegradable element of the hydrogel eye masks as much as I was by the efficacy. Antioxidant-rich red algae provides incredible hydration and is also the biodegradable ingredient in the patches. The upcycled avocado extract conditions the delicate skin under our eyes as well as brightening and depuffing, and glycerin penetrates to plump skin from within while retaining water for lasting moisture.

I've seen results in just 10 minutes, but the brand recommends you keep the patches on for up to 20 minutes and pat any leftover serum into your skin. Once I'm done, I place the hydrogels in a small bowl of hot water. After about 10 minutes, they dissolve, and I pour the water down the drain.

For those accidental late nights, these hydrogel patches are my go-to for smooth and soft skin under my eyes the morning after. The masks were a little large for my under eye area, but I was able to trim them to fit flawlessly.

Take advantage of Three Ships' rare BOGO sale to treat yourself to the Brighter Days Biodegradable Eye Masks if puffy eyes and dark circles often plague you, too.