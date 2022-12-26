This Viral Skincare Brand Is Having Its Last Sale of the Year on Nourishing Winter Skincare

The holiday season may be almost over, but epic end-of-year sales have just started. If you didn't find that glow serum you’ve been eyeing all year hiding at the bottom of your stocking, you'll be happy to know you have one final chance to save 25 percent on the internet's favorite affordable skincare brand, Three Ships Beauty.

If you've been on the fence about Three Ships Beauty, here's your chance to try the affordable line for even less. To celebrate Boxing Day, it's slashing prices on some of its best-selling formulas today through tomorrow, December 27. With only two days to take advantage of this sale, you’ll want to snatch these popular skincare essentials up fast.

Even better, orders over $50 earn free shipping, while orders over $100 include a free washcloth and headband set. As the holiday season winds down, it's the perfect time to use those gift cards to upgrade your winter skincare routine.

Below are the discounted plant-derived formulas worth a second glance.

Piña Colada Lip Exfoliator

Keep chapped lips at bay with this gentle formula crafted with exfoliating fine sugar crystals, moisturizing shea butter, and avocado oil. Winter-proof your lipstick by using this scrub before every application for a smooth, even finish.

To buy: $10 (was $13); threeshipsbeauty.com.

Clarify Tea Tree + MCT Cleansing Oil

Melt away your makeup while simultaneously nixing and soothing blemishes with tea tree oil and cedarwood essential oil as this nourishing, non-comedogenic MCT oil unleashes its magic. It's the perfect start to an effective double-cleansing routine.

To buy: $12 (was $15); threeshipsbeauty.com.

Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum

Oily skin types can be more prone to enlarged pores and breakouts, and while it may seem counterintuitive to add an oil serum, this glow enhancer is safe and effective for acne-prone skin. The lightweight jojoba oil refines the appearance of pores, and camellia oil and vitamin E deeply hydrate while leaving behind an envious radiance.

To buy: $24 (was $31); threeshipsbeauty.com.

Hydrate 49% Almond Oil Serum

Restore dry, parched skin with emollient-rich almond oil and firming pumpkin seed oil paired with tocopherol. The moisture-retaining trio is packed with antioxidant benefits for soft and healthy skin all winter long.

To buy: $21 (was $28); threeshipsbeauty.com.