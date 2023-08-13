This Versatile Under-$25 Blouse Will Take You From Summer to Fall—and From Work to the Weekend

My casual T-shirts are some of the most worn pieces in my closet, but sometimes I crave wearing a slightly more elevated outfit. When that mood strikes, I almost always reach for a cute blouse to pair with shorts or jeans. If you feel similarly and you’re also looking for a new top to reinspire your end of summer wardrobe and carry you well into the fall, Amazon shoppers hint that this cute under-$25 style is one you’ll wear on repeat.

The SimpleFun short-sleeve top is made from 100 percent polyester, but the fabric has a lightweight feel because it’s loose and flowy. You can choose from 29 patterns in sizes S to XXL, and you’ll notice there are a few long-sleeve tops added to the listing, too. The best news is that shoppers love the blouse, which has earned nearly 4,400 perfect ratings, hundreds of five-star reviews, and a spot in the top five on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Blouses and Button-Down Shirts category.

SimpleFun Short-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

“This blouse is adorable and perfect for hot weather because it's so light,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was pleasantly surprised when this blouse arrived,” said a different shopper who highlighted that the top is “true to size, pretty, and comfortable.”

To add to the machine-washable top’s bohemian appeal, it has a drawstring closure at the neckline, which you can leave open or choose to tie. And the flutter sleeves add a flirty touch. With so many standout features, it’s not a surprise that the blouse is easy to style: Pair it with dress pants for a day at the office, or wear it with jeans or shorts for a casual day on the weekend.

“​​The blouse is so pretty. It looks nice untucked or partially tucked in. I will wear it to work and also when going out with a pair of jean or navy shorts,” said a reviewer. “I like everything about this shirt—it is flattering and comfortable,” wrote another shopper.

As we start to transition from one season to the next, you might feel like you want to add a few new pieces to reinspire your style. Refresh your wardrobe by adding a SimpleFun short-sleeve bohemian blouse in your favorite pattern while it’s only $23 with a handy clickable coupon. And keep scrolling to shop more deals on blouses below.

