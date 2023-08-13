This Versatile Under-$25 Blouse Will Take You From Summer to Fall—and From Work to the Weekend

Buy one in 29 pretty patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SimpleFun Short-Sleeve Top Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

My casual T-shirts are some of the most worn pieces in my closet, but sometimes I crave wearing a slightly more elevated outfit. When that mood strikes, I almost always reach for a cute blouse to pair with shorts or jeans. If you feel similarly and you’re also looking for a new top to reinspire your end of summer wardrobe and carry you well into the fall, Amazon shoppers hint that this cute under-$25 style is one you’ll wear on repeat. 

The SimpleFun short-sleeve top is made from 100 percent polyester, but the fabric has a lightweight feel because it’s loose and flowy. You can choose from 29 patterns in sizes S to XXL, and you’ll notice there are a few long-sleeve tops added to the listing, too. The best news is that shoppers love the blouse, which has earned nearly 4,400 perfect ratings, hundreds of five-star reviews, and a spot in the top five on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Blouses and Button-Down Shirts category. 

SimpleFun Short-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon SimpleFun Women's Boho Tops Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Summer Blouse Shirts

Amazon

“This blouse is adorable and perfect for hot weather because it's so light,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was pleasantly surprised when this blouse arrived,” said a different shopper who highlighted that the top is “true to size, pretty, and comfortable.”

To add to the machine-washable top’s bohemian appeal, it has a drawstring closure at the neckline, which you can leave open or choose to tie. And the flutter sleeves add a flirty touch. With so many standout features, it’s not a surprise that the blouse is easy to style: Pair it with dress pants for a day at the office, or wear it with jeans or shorts for a casual day on the weekend. 

“​​The blouse is so pretty. It looks nice untucked or partially tucked in. I will wear it to work and also when going out with a pair of jean or navy shorts,” said a reviewer. “I like everything about this shirt—it is flattering and comfortable,” wrote another shopper

As we start to transition from one season to the next, you might feel like you want to add a few new pieces to reinspire your style. Refresh your wardrobe by adding a SimpleFun short-sleeve bohemian blouse in your favorite pattern while it’s only $23 with a handy clickable coupon. And keep scrolling to shop more deals on blouses below. 

Tasamo Pleated Short-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon TASAMO Women's Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top

Amazon

Aokosor Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Top

Amazon Aokosor Womens Summer Tops

Amazon

Beautife Button-Down Short-Sleeve Top

Amazon Beautife Womens Short Sleeve Shirts V Neck Collared Button Down Shirt Tops with Pockets

Amazon

CiCi Bird Peplum Blouse

Amazon CiCiBird Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Crochet Short-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Summer Tops

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Tout
If You’re Looking for a Sneaker With ‘Great Arch Support,’ Amazon Shoppers Say This New Balance Style Is It
Breezy Pants Under $50 Tout
Fall Is Coming! And These Under-$50 Amazon Pants Are Perfect to Wear In-Between Seasons
Comfortable Bra One-Off tout
This Comfortable and Wireless Bra ‘Fits Like a Dream,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s Up to 69% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Breezy Pants Under $50 Tout
Fall Is Coming! And These Under-$50 Amazon Pants Are Perfect to Wear In-Between Seasons
Composite of Amazon's Most Popular Tops and Blouses on three people in front of a pink background.
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most Popular Tops and Blouses That All Happen to Be Under $30
I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer (New Fall Arrivals Roundup) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
Amazon OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
This Button-Down Dress Is ‘Incredibly Comfortable’—and It’s on Sale for Under $30
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
Target's Denim Sale Includes "Super Comfortable" and "Flattering" Jeans, Shorts, and Overalls Starting at $14 Tout
​​Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Tout
Snag a Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dress With These Under-$50 Stylish Finds at Amazon
New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Tout
If You’re Looking for a Sneaker With ‘Great Arch Support,’ Amazon Shoppers Say This New Balance Style Is It
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14
Matching Sets For Summer
We Found the Prettiest Under-$50 Matching Sets to Solve Any Summer Style Rut in Amazon's Fashion Section
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off