I Own Over a Dozen Bras, But This New Wireless Design Is the Most Comfy, Supportive Style I've Ever Worn

And it’s on sale for a limited time.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Bra-wearers everywhere know without a shadow of a doubt that it’s a challenge to find the right size, especially with so many brands and styles to choose from. Instead of stressing over where to begin your search, trying to get by with your current bras, or guessing your bra size, a new style from ThirdLove is making things so much easier. 

I recently had the chance to try this latest design, the Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra, and I’m happy to say my search is over.

And right now, first time shoppers get 15 percent off this and any other style with code THIRD15 at checkout. 

Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra

Third Love

To buy: $53 with code THIRD15 (was $62); thirdlove.com.

When I first unboxed this ThirdLove bra, I immediately noticed how super soft and lightweight yet well-constructed it feels. And I was even more thrilled after putting it on and finally experiencing a perfect fit. In the past, I’ve had to play a guessing game when it came to choosing a bra size, but ThirdLove’s size guide and bra guide made it super easy for me to figure it out. Plus, after resizing myself at home, I was able to input my band and cup size and a spot-on recommendation was instantly generated. 

The built-in, molded foam cups provide comfortable support and lift, but I don’t feel like I’m wearing a thick push-up bra. It also has a wider, wireless band that’s both sturdy and stretchy, so I can still breathe and move freely without anything digging into my ribs while the adjustable straps stay in place all day. What I love most about this bra is that I don’t have any awkward gaps between the cups and straps, and it’s virtually invisible with any outfit. I’ve worn it under a dress, t-shirt, and jumpsuit, and it felt like a second skin each time. 

Form 360 Fit™ Wireless Bra

Third Love

To buy: $53 with code THIRD15 (was $62); thirdlove.com.

I’m not the only one who’s already a fan of this new wireless design. One shopper described the fit as having “enough stretch with a balance of support for [their] bust.” Another with a larger cup size called it the “best everyday bra,” while a person with a smaller cup size said that it’s “flattering,” and “the most comfortable bra [they] have ever worn.” And a fourth shopper shared that this bra “fits like a dream,” and is relieved that they don’t have to spend time readjusting it throughout the day. 

Find your best fit yet in the most comfortable bra of your life by heading to ThirdLove to grab its latest wireless bra and more comfortable, everyday styles with code THIRD15 at checkout.   

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Comfortable Bras
It's Official: These Are the 11 Best Bras on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling
This Hanes Wireless Bra Is ‘So Comfy,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s on Sale for $9
Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra
This Wireless Bra With 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Forget They Have It on—and It’s on Sale
Presidents Day Target Obsessed Shopping Writer Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and You Can’t Miss This Hidden Presidents’ Day Shoe Sale
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Gravity Blanket Weighted Sleep Mask Tout
This Gravity Weighted Eye Mask Is the $30 Solution I Found to Getting Peaceful, Undisturbed Sleep
Jenni Kayne Roundup Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long
Quince Roundup tout
I’m Obsessed With Quince, and These Are the 12 Items Topping My Wishlist Right Now
Woven Storage Basket Tout
This Woven Basket Gave Me the Bedroom Storage Space I Desperately Needed, and We Have a Discount Code
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Escaping the Cold? Pack This $34 Shopper-Favorite Swimsuit for Your Warm Weather Getaway
bra with measuring tape
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale
Crochet Stretch Lace Midi Dress
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
how-should-a-bra-fit-realsimple-GettyImages-1192662973
This Is How Your Perfect Bra Should Fit, According to Experts
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
WingWoman Contour Bra
The 12 Best Wireless Bras for All-Day Support and Comfort