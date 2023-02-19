I Own Over a Dozen Bras, But This New Wireless Design Is the Most Comfy, Supportive Style I've Ever Worn

Bra-wearers everywhere know without a shadow of a doubt that it’s a challenge to find the right size, especially with so many brands and styles to choose from. Instead of stressing over where to begin your search, trying to get by with your current bras, or guessing your bra size, a new style from ThirdLove is making things so much easier.

I recently had the chance to try this latest design, the Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra, and I’m happy to say my search is over.

And right now, first time shoppers get 15 percent off this and any other style with code THIRD15 at checkout.

To buy: $53 with code THIRD15 (was $62); thirdlove.com.

When I first unboxed this ThirdLove bra, I immediately noticed how super soft and lightweight yet well-constructed it feels. And I was even more thrilled after putting it on and finally experiencing a perfect fit. In the past, I’ve had to play a guessing game when it came to choosing a bra size, but ThirdLove’s size guide and bra guide made it super easy for me to figure it out. Plus, after resizing myself at home, I was able to input my band and cup size and a spot-on recommendation was instantly generated.

The built-in, molded foam cups provide comfortable support and lift, but I don’t feel like I’m wearing a thick push-up bra. It also has a wider, wireless band that’s both sturdy and stretchy, so I can still breathe and move freely without anything digging into my ribs while the adjustable straps stay in place all day. What I love most about this bra is that I don’t have any awkward gaps between the cups and straps, and it’s virtually invisible with any outfit. I’ve worn it under a dress, t-shirt, and jumpsuit, and it felt like a second skin each time.

I’m not the only one who’s already a fan of this new wireless design. One shopper described the fit as having “enough stretch with a balance of support for [their] bust.” Another with a larger cup size called it the “best everyday bra,” while a person with a smaller cup size said that it’s “flattering,” and “the most comfortable bra [they] have ever worn.” And a fourth shopper shared that this bra “fits like a dream,” and is relieved that they don’t have to spend time readjusting it throughout the day.

Find your best fit yet in the most comfortable bra of your life by heading to ThirdLove to grab its latest wireless bra and more comfortable, everyday styles with code THIRD15 at checkout.