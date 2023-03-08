These Comfy Bras Are the Only Ones I’ve Worn for Years—and We Have an Exclusive Discount Code

Once I tried ThirdLove, I knew I would never go back.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra Review
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

As careful as I am when I’m shopping for jeans, dresses, and shoes (read: opinionated), I developed an indifferent attitude when it came to bras. And it lasted for years. I wore bras that didn’t fit, bras that were uncomfortable, and bras that fell apart too quickly for what I paid for them. When I finally reached my breaking point, I jumped online with only ThirdLove in mind. And right now you can save 15 percent off with our exclusive code.

The first thing I have to highlight is that before I clicked over to ThirdLove’s site, I had never purchased bras online that I hadn’t tried on first in a store. This feels very anti-millennial to me, but it simply felt like a hassle to order styles with only a hope that they would fit. But ThirdLove’s bra ordering process made such a difference. 

Classic T-Shirt Bra

Third Love

To buy: $62 with code THIRD15 (was $72); thirdlove.com.

Instagram had served me ads about ThirdLove’s 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, which felt like the right style because I almost exclusively wear T-shirt styles. But I am nothing if not thorough, so I still felt like I needed to complete the Find Your Fit test. I was asked questions about where I had previously purchased bras, how my straps fit, whether or not the cups fit well, and if my bra’s underwire was hurting. I did have to provide my email address to see my results, which typically causes me to click away—but desperation led me to welcome even more mail into my inbox. And that mail said the 24/7 T-shirt bra was exactly what I needed. 

The 24/7 bra has a whopping 36,000 five-star reviews (it had far less years ago when I first discovered it, and I still jumped on board), and you can use the exclusive code THIRD15 to save 15 percent off on your order. It’s described as ThirdLove’s “number one style,” and it’s available in nine smooth colors, three lace shades, and two cotton hues. You can opt to order it in band sizes 32 to 44 and cup sizes A through H, selecting both sizes separately just like many other brands. But the notable difference is you can also order half cup sizes if you tend to trend in between options. 

Lace Balconette Bra

Third Love

To buy: $65 with code THIRD15 (was $76); thirdlove.com.

Depending on the style you order, the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra is made from soft micro-jersey, nylon, and spandex. The bra features thin memory foam-lined cups that are designed to “form to your body,” the straps are adjustable (with fun gold hardware to boot), and the back hook-and-eye closure is padded for added comfort. Plus, the bra lacks a label, so you never have to worry about feeling itchy. 

When my first ThirdLove bra arrived, I felt more hopeful than ever before that I might have finally found a bra that fit correctly. I followed the brand’s directions to first adjust the straps, and when I put my bra on I hooked it on the loosest setting with the idea that I would hook it on tighter settings as my bra aged. To get the full effect, I added a T-shirt and moved around. I was convinced my straps would slip, my cups would gap, or I would feel the underwire hitting my sides just like my other bras. But in an ultimate twist of fate, none of that happened. Instead, I felt and stayed completely comfortable. Even though I had 60 days to officially decide whether or not my ThirdLove bra was right for me, I knew I wouldn’t be sending it back. Instead, I stocked up, and I’ve continued to add new ones years later. 

24/7 Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra

Third Love

To buy: $62 with code THIRD15 (was $72); thirdlove.com.

ThirdLove bras are admittedly more expensive than other styles I’ve previously worn. But the difference is the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt bra fits properly, holds up, and never feels like something I’m eager to take off. I’m convinced I’m a lifelong fan at this point, so I highly recommend giving ThirdLove and the 24/7 Classic bra a try for just $62 while our exclusive THIRD15 code is live through March 31.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Candles Before Bed Roundup Tout
Lighting Candles Relieves My Insomnia—and Here Are 7 Under-$30 Scents I’m Eyeing Right Now
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
11 Smart Bathroom Cleaners to Get You Started on Spring Cleaning—Starting at $8
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies
Related Articles
Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra
I Own Over a Dozen Bras, But This New Wireless Design Is the Most Comfy, Supportive Style I've Ever Worn
three bras on pink background
The 12 Best Bras of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Lake Pajamas Annual Sale Tout
The Annual Lake Pajamas Sale Is Live, and I’m Obsessed With These 15 Styles
Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette, Padded Wireless Bra
The Comfy Lace Bralette That Shoppers Say Is ‘a Gift to All Women’ Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 TOUT
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023
Brooklinen Luxe Starter Sheet Set Tout
I’ve Been Sleeping on This Buttery-Soft Bed Sheet Set for Years, and It's Finally on Sale at Amazon
Orvis Lodge Shearling Clogs Tout
These Timeless Yet Trendy Clogs Are the Ultimate Year-Round Errand Shoe, and They’re 25% Off
My All-Time Favorite Comfortable Jeans Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are My All-Time Favorite Comfortable Jeans
Presidents Day Target Obsessed Shopping Writer Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and You Can’t Miss This Hidden Presidents’ Day Shoe Sale
Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling
This Hanes Wireless Bra Is ‘So Comfy,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s on Sale for $9
Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra
This Wireless Bra With 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Forget They Have It on—and It’s on Sale
Jenni Kayne Roundup Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long
Spanx Perfect Pant Review Tout
I Own 3 Pairs of Pants From the Spanx Perfect Collection—and Its Newest Drop Is My Absolute Favorite
bra with measuring tape
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
how-should-a-bra-fit-realsimple-GettyImages-1192662973
This Is How Your Perfect Bra Should Fit, According to Experts