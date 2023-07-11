The 14 Best Designer-Approved Home Decor Finds Up to 69% Off for Amazon Prime Day

From lighting to throw pillows, score major savings and revamp your home.

By Emma Phelps
Published on July 11, 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, and everyone knows that it’s one of the best times of the year to scoop up splurge-worthy items like vacuums, televisions, and kitchen appliances at extreme discounts. However, if you want to be a truly savvy shopper, consider stocking up on household basics and quality decor items. To learn the inside scoop on what interior designers purchase during this major sale event, we reached out to the professionals. 

From bathroom basics to can’t-style-without products, Caron Woolsey of CW Interiors tells Real Simple: “Think about the broad staples that are pertinent to any design project—bedding foundations, rugs, neutral bedding, and electronic devices that are helpful for installations or use in a given space.” Plus, it never hurts to replace your well-loved throw pillows or switch out a light fixture.  

Check out 14 of the best Amazon deals that interior designers are scooping up this Amazon Prime Day.

OGHome Clothes Steamer 

Amazon Prime Day OGHom Steamer

Amazon

From eliminating wrinkles around your home to keeping your clothes fresh, a mini steamer is an essential household tool. “For install day—it’s all hands on deck when the day arrives for installation,” Woolsey says. “Handheld steamers are essential to get creases out of bedding and other linens to make every room picture-perfect!” Plus, this steamer has an extra long cord to easily reach across a bed. 

Hasipu Full Length Mirror With Lights 

Amazon Prime Day Hasipu Full Length Mirror with Lights

Amazon

For an economical bathroom update, Woolsey says to look for items that work in virtually any bathroom design. This full-length mirror, for instance, can be propped against a wall or suspended. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, and you can also adjust the light between three colors and brightness settings. 

Zarbitta 3-Light Bathroom Fixture 

Amazon Prime Day 3-Light Bathroom Light Fixtures

Amazon

Updating an outdated light fixture is a great way to modernize your bathroom. This fixture especially offers a modern twist with edison bulbs and multiple finishes. “The clean lines and multiple finishes offered would be as beautiful in a modern farmhouse as they would in an urban loft,” Woolsey says. 

TokeShimi Bathroom Vanity Mirror 

Amazon Prime Day TokeShimi 55 x 36 Inch Wall Mirror

Amazon

Speaking of clean lines, this metal framed mirror is another easy fixture to swap in your bathroom. With four metal finishes and over a dozen sizes, you can easily find a size that compliments your current space.  

Keenray Towel Warmer 

Amazon Prime Day Keenray Towel Warmer

Amazon

“We are increasingly getting requests from our clients for in-home wellness rooms that foster rejuvenation and respite,” Woolsey says. Pick up a compact towel warmer to turn your shower or bath experience from mundane to luxurious. 

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Amazon Prime Day RENPHO Eyeris 1 - Eye Massager

Amazon

To go with the wellness room theme, Woolsey suggests treating yourself to items that help relieve stress. This innovative eye massager mask has a heat setting and you can pair it to your smartphone to play music while you relax.

Yiruio Throw Blanket

Amazon Prime Day YIRUIO Throw Blankets

Amazon

“It’s that time of year when college prep is in full swing,” Woolsey says. This washable blanket is a great addition to a dorm room. Plus, it’s extra cozy and soft. 

MyGift Premium Clear Acrylic Magazine Holder 

Amazon Prime Day MyGift Premium Clear Acrylic Magazine Holder

Amazon

Rather than leaving your magazines on a coffee table, consider displaying them in a unique way. “As an avid magazine collector, I love sourcing this chic magazine rack that shows off the beautiful images of my favorite magazines,” Lauren Robbins, Owner and Lead Designer at Lauren Robbins Interiors tells Real Simple.

Safavieh Lighting Collection Modern Swirls Navy / White Table Lamp 

Amazon Prime Day SAFAVIEH Lighting Collection Modern Swirls Navy / White

Amazon

“Blue and white is a classic in any situation, but these marbleized lamps add a hint of flair at a fraction of the cost of other lamps on the market,” says Robbins. Easily style them on an entry table, end tables, or hall table.

Woven Nook Decorative Throw Pillow

Amazon Prime Day Woven Nook - Modern & Luxurious 20" x 20" Decorative Leather Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

"I love to recommend items on Amazon as an easy way for anyone to spruce up their home,” Jennifer Verruto, Founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors, tells Real Simple. “You know the “free” pillows your sofa came with? It’s time to say goodbye to those because they are boring and add nothing to your space! It’s so easy to add some style and character to a room by picking some contrast pillows. This works whether you love color or prefer to stay neutral—as long as they don’t disappear into the sofa, we approve!”

Merbotin Modern Wall Sconce

Amazon Prime Day Merbotin Modern Wall Sconce

Amazon

Looking to upgrade your bedroom lighting without fussing over wiring? “Simply mount a wall sconce and use a battery-operated lightbulb,” Verruto says. “Skipping the electrical hard wiring is a big cost saver, and even a renter can do it.” This sconce design has an adjustable lighting angle and will easily add a bit of flare to your bedside setup.

Yhanfengcy Vintage Pendant Light Fixture 

Amazon Prime Day Vintage Pendant Light Fixture

Amazon

Switching out your builder-grade light fixtures makes a HUGE impact,” Verruto says. “Pay attention to scale—make sure you use a measuring tape to check the dimension of the new potential light and then go to the space and hold up the measurement.” This dome pendant light can add visual contrast to your space.

Artistic Weavers Reeta Printed Medallion Area Rug 

Amazon Prime Day Artistic Weavers Reeta Printed Medallion Area Rug

Amazon

An area rug is not only a great way to ground a room, but it also easily adds visual interest. “As designers, one of the biggest mistakes we find is that people buy rugs that are way too small,” Verruto says. “All the furniture in a seating area should be at least partially on the area rug. Make sure it’s not a lonely island hanging out with only the coffee table perched on top.” 

Mkono Plant Propogation 3 Tiered Wall Hanging 

Amazon Prime Day Mkono Plant Propagation Tubes

Amazon

Plants can double as wall art, too! Verruto suggests thinking outside the box: “Put a plant on the wall to bring a pop of color and freshness to your space. Nearly every time a room is missing something, a plant fixes the problem.” This propagation tube wall hanging is a great way to have your garden projects play double duty. 

