Shoppers Say This Cooling Cap With Over 21,800 Perfect Ratings Helps With Migraines and ‘Super Hot Weather’

Plus, it’s 25 percent off right now.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on July 22, 2023 08:00AM EDT

TheraICE Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache Relief Cap Tout
If you’ve ever had a migraine, you know how much of a pain—figuratively and literally—they are. The head pain is just the tip of the iceberg. You might be sensitive to light and sound, feel pressure, or feel exhausted, among other symptoms. Next time, try the TheraIce cooling headache cap, which can help relieve a number of those issues. Not to mention, it’s helpful to have on hand during sweltering summer heat waves, too. The best-seller has nearly 21,800 perfect ratings, and it’s on sale for 25 percent off right now. 

The compression material of the cap helps it fit snugly on your head without sliding off, so you can rest and recharge without having to adjust it. It’s more comfortable than a hard ice pack or a towel filled with ice, and according to one shopper, it feels “like a hug” on your head. You can even wear it while sleeping. 

Amazon TheraICE Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache Relief Cap

Amazon

The patented design wraps around your entire head and covers your eyes and cheeks to help with symptoms like light sensitivity and sinus pressure. Aside from headaches, shoppers say they use the cap for “earaches, toothaches, fevers, or super hot weather.” Plus, it can be worn two ways: Pull the cap over your eyes to block out light, or wear it just over your forehead. 

Before using the cap, just place it in the included freezer bag for two hours to cool down the reusable gel pack. Some customers say that it gets too cold in the freezer, so they put it in the refrigerator instead. Or, if you prefer heat therapy, you can microwave the hat for 20 seconds, then continue in 10-second increments until it’s warm enough. 

One reviewer commented that the cap helps relieve the pain from “any kind of headache” they experience, “from migraines to tension headaches.” Another Amazon shopper said that it’s “by far the best” head wrap they’ve tried, adding that it’s a “must-have.” 

The TheraIce cooling headache cap might turn out to be your new go-to migraine solution—or even just a quick way of cooling off in the dog days of summer. Get it on sale for $30 now at Amazon. 

Was this page helpful?

