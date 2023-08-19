After 3 Years of Washing Musty Camp Clothes in Multiple Cycles, I Was Shocked This Detergent Cleaned Them in 1

As a mom of three active kids, ranging in age from 8 to 11, I am accustomed to regularly tackling smells in my home. But a smell that is particularly fragrant—and not in a good way—is one that accompanies my 11-year-old’s two massive soft trunks that recently came home with her after being away at sleepaway camp for seven weeks. Her damp, musty, outdoorsy, sweaty clothes and towels combined with the unpleasant detergent used by the camp is an overwhelming scent that takes over my basement in mere minutes. Needless to say, I was thrilled when I had the opportunity to test The Laundress’ classic detergent to help me combat the remnants of her summer adventures.

I received the bottle of detergent in the middle of doing her summer laundry (which is now up to nearly 10 loads for camp alone) mixed in with my family’s occasional sweaty baseball and soccer uniforms. Before receiving The Laundress Signature Detergent Classic, I was using a supermarket-bought brand’s liquid specifically formulated to tackle tough odors, however, the smell still lingered and required me to run a second cycle for the same load.

The Laundress Signature Detergent Classic

The Laundress

I added the minimum amount—1 ounce—of The Laundress detergent to the fill line of my high-efficiency front load washer and ran the cycle on cold as I normally would. When the cycle was complete, I opened the door and was immediately struck by a clean fragrance reminiscent of a stay at a four-star hotel where the smell of fresh linens is bountiful. After drying the clothes, which is often where the camp smell returns, the heavenly scent remained, allowing me to fold the laundry and put it away rather than re-wash everything as I previously had to do. I was convinced I had received magic liquid in a bottle.

The clear formula, different from the blue liquids of my usual go-to’s that sometimes leave discoloration behind on light clothing, is made with gentle, bio-based ingredients. While slim, the bottle contains enough detergent for up to 31 loads using a medium dose of 1 ounce. The pleasant scent comes from notes of citrus, marine, lavender, rose, ylang-ylang, musk, sandalwood, cedarwood, and even more fresh fragrances.

The Laundress Stain Solution

The Laundress

And since camp and sports almost always lead to grass and dirt stains (on top of my family’s day-to-day activities often involving food spills), I also added the brand’s Stain Solution to target problem areas. I applied a small amount to a pair of white shorts that had spots of grass and dirt and rubbed them in with a stain brush like the brand’s horsehair-bristle tool. After saturating the area and washing the shorts, the stain became barely visible after washing and drying. The fragrance-free solution works on old and new stains like grass, makeup, and yellow pits.

Real Simple / Lauren Fischer

Shoppers also praised the detergent’s effectiveness, with one person sharing that it has “exceptional cleaning power,” adding that it “effortlessly removed stains, dirt, and odors” from their clothing and left them “looking and smelling fresh after every wash.” They even said it got rid of “tough stains like grease and wine.” Another reviewer said they’re “convinced” that the detergent is why their “clothing lasts so long and looks like new,” while a third shared my assessment that it has an “amazing scent.”

As I continue to tackle the endless loads of laundry that come with being a mom of three active kids, I plan to always reach for The Laundress Signature Detergent Classic to get rid of stains and, most importantly, unwanted smells for good.

The Laundress Stain Brush