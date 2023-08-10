The Home Edit’s New Rug Collection Is Oh-So-Pretty (and Easy to Clean!)

We may or may not be redesigning our spaces to work with a few of these rugs…

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
The Home Edit portrait
Photo:

Ruggable x The Home Edit

Here’s some happy news for fellow cleaning enthusiasts! The Home Edit’s ultra-organized power duo, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, partnered up with Ruggable to create a brand new collection of washable rugs, so if you ever wanted to say The Home Edit did some work in your home, now you can… sort of!  The ladies called the collaboration “a dream,” and added, “The beautifully-designed, functional rugs utilizing the Two-Piece System make them perfect for our mission to create manageable, organized, and happy homes.” 

The line of floor coverings, which consists of 10 designs, matches the cheery, pretty aesthetic for which The Home Edit is known. Ruggable really leaned into the color-coordinated approach the ladies often take, throwing in some playful, poppy geometric patterns, as well as a few neutral renditions for color-shy folks. In typical Ruggable fashion, there are plenty of sizes and two pile heights you can pick from for eight of the styles (including runner options). There is also a doormat and bathmat, but don’t worry—these are also just as easy to clean as Ruggable’s standard rug!

Another highlight of this partnership that deserves a shout out is that Ruggable is also launching a new rug donation program for teachers, which will send Ruggable x The Home Edit pieces to underserved schools as the 2023 school year kicks off. The amount of foot traffic school carpets get means they probably wear down quickly, so it’s safe to assume teachers across the country will be thrilled they won’t have to reuse a sad-looking rug (or buy a new one with their own money).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ikea room
IKEA’s Upcoming Line Confirms These '70s Trends Are Back
clever-mudrooms-with-storage
16 Mudrooms That Are Stunning and Ultra-Functional
Ruggable 20% Off Sale Tout
Woah, Everything at Ruggable Is 20% Off for Its Birthday Sale—Including the New Barbie Collection
Gray Malin sitting on striped sofa, with blue and white washable rug
Our Favorite Washable Rug Brand Just Launched a New Summer Collection
trunk-or-treat-GettyImages-1278084159
Everything You Wanted to Know About Trunk-or-Treat
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
Vanity with organized jewelry
How to Organize Your Jewelry So It's Tidy and Untangled
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Bobby Berk Mood Board
Real Simple Home Preview: Where Bobby Berk Finds Inspiration
Grove Collaborative Drew Barrymore with cleaning products
Drew Barrymore Launched a Limited-Edition Cleaning Collection with Grove Co.
Best Doormats
The 30 Best Doormats of 2023 for a Great First Impression
best removable wallpapers
The 10 Best Removable Wallpapers, According to Our Testing
indoor-outdoor rugs in shades of green
The 9 Best Indoor-Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
summer-decor-ideas-realsimple-GettyImages-1441416601
9 Summer Decor Ideas to Cool Down and Freshen Up Your Home
Organized Closet With Clothes Hanging, Sweaters Folded on Shelf, and Labeled Bins for Shirts
9 Expert Organizing Tips to Make Moving Easier
queer-trans-indie-fashion-designers-humankind
9 Queer and Trans Indie Fashion Brands That Give Back to the Community