The Home Edit’s New Rug Collection Is Oh-So-Pretty (and Easy to Clean!)

Here’s some happy news for fellow cleaning enthusiasts! The Home Edit’s ultra-organized power duo, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, partnered up with Ruggable to create a brand new collection of washable rugs, so if you ever wanted to say The Home Edit did some work in your home, now you can… sort of! The ladies called the collaboration “a dream,” and added, “The beautifully-designed, functional rugs utilizing the Two-Piece System make them perfect for our mission to create manageable, organized, and happy homes.”

The line of floor coverings, which consists of 10 designs, matches the cheery, pretty aesthetic for which The Home Edit is known. Ruggable really leaned into the color-coordinated approach the ladies often take, throwing in some playful, poppy geometric patterns, as well as a few neutral renditions for color-shy folks. In typical Ruggable fashion, there are plenty of sizes and two pile heights you can pick from for eight of the styles (including runner options). There is also a doormat and bathmat, but don’t worry—these are also just as easy to clean as Ruggable’s standard rug!

Our Favorite Designs from the Line

Another highlight of this partnership that deserves a shout out is that Ruggable is also launching a new rug donation program for teachers, which will send Ruggable x The Home Edit pieces to underserved schools as the 2023 school year kicks off. The amount of foot traffic school carpets get means they probably wear down quickly, so it’s safe to assume teachers across the country will be thrilled they won’t have to reuse a sad-looking rug (or buy a new one with their own money).

