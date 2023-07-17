Style The Best-Selling Workout Top That Amazon Shoppers ‘Live in’ Is on Currently Sale for Only $23 You won’t want to take it off. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Still looking for fashion sales to shop after Prime Day? Don’t worry—Amazon has tons of deals to fill up your closet. One you can’t miss is The Gym People’s longline sports bra, and more than 23,500 five-star reviewers agree. The tank will take your workout ‘fit from boring to trendy, and it’s on sale for just $23. The tank features a flattering V neckline and thick straps that provide support and won’t slip off your shoulders. It has a cropped silhouette that hits at your natural waist to make your legs look longer, and when paired with high-waisted leggings or shorts, it shows only a “sliver” of skin, according to a shopper. You’ll stay cool thanks to the lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that contains spandex to stretch with you, whether you’re at the gym or running errands. The top even has a built-in shelf bra with removable pads that reviewers say works for low- to medium-impact workouts, like yoga and barre. It’s no wonder the top is the number-one best-selling option in Amazon’s women’s sports bras category. Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 You’ll definitely get your money’s worth, too, because the sports bra is super versatile. While it’s intended for exercise, it’s cute enough that you can wear it as an everyday shirt, too. According to one shopper, the tank is “supportive enough to work out in, but it’s not overly sporty, so you can wear it as a normal top.” Choose from 25 colors to match workout shorts, jeans, or skirts, including black, white, magenta, mint, charcoal, purple, light blue, and more. Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 More Than 16,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Breezy Tank Top Perfect Ratings, and It’s Just $16 Right Now One customer who is “obsessed” with the tank said that the quality has held up even after numerous washes. Another reviewer commented, “I pretty much live in these tank tops! I have three now and will more than likely be purchasing more. They are extremely comfortable, great quality and flattering.” Shop The Gym People’s best-selling longline sports bra now while it’s on sale for 15 percent off at Amazon. Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale This 'Cloud-Like' Mattress Topper Gave Shoppers the 'Best Sleep They've Had in Months'—and It's Up to 41% Off Our Editors Are Extremely Picky About Bras, but Finally Found a Comfy One They All Agree on—and It's on Sale