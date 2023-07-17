The Best-Selling Workout Top That Amazon Shoppers ‘Live in’ Is on Currently Sale for Only $23

You won’t want to take it off.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on July 17, 2023

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Still looking for fashion sales to shop after Prime Day? Don’t worry—Amazon has tons of deals to fill up your closet. One you can’t miss is The Gym People’s longline sports bra, and more than 23,500 five-star reviewers agree. The tank will take your workout ‘fit from boring to trendy, and it’s on sale for just $23. 

The tank features a flattering V neckline and thick straps that provide support and won’t slip off your shoulders. It has a cropped silhouette that hits at your natural waist to make your legs look longer, and when paired with high-waisted leggings or shorts, it shows only a “sliver” of skin, according to a shopper. 

You’ll stay cool thanks to the lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that contains spandex to stretch with you, whether you’re at the gym or running errands. The top even has a built-in shelf bra with removable pads that reviewers say works for low- to medium-impact workouts, like yoga and barre. It’s no wonder the top is the number-one best-selling option in Amazon’s women’s sports bras category.

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon

You’ll definitely get your money’s worth, too, because the sports bra is super versatile. While it’s intended for exercise, it’s cute enough that you can wear it as an everyday shirt, too. According to one shopper, the tank is “supportive enough to work out in, but it’s not overly sporty, so you can wear it as a normal top.” Choose from 25 colors to match workout shorts, jeans, or skirts, including black, white, magenta, mint, charcoal, purple, light blue, and more.

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline

Amazon

One customer who is “obsessed” with the tank said that the quality has held up even after numerous washes. Another reviewer commented, “I pretty much live in these tank tops! I have three now and will more than likely be purchasing more. They are extremely comfortable, great quality and flattering.”

Shop The Gym People’s best-selling longline sports bra now while it’s on sale for 15 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon
