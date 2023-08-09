After swooning over Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City for years (her effortless waves, her dreamy shoe collection, the list goes on), I had the thrill of sitting down with her via Zoom to chat about beauty and beyond. For the second year in a row, she is partnering with RoC Skincare to promote the #LookForwardProject, which aims to educate young people about the scientifically-backed benefits of practicing optimism in their everyday lives. Parker curated this limited edition kit—RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C—with some of her faves: Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Serum, Eye Balm, and new Moisturizer with SPF, which all come housed in a limited edition pouch ($75; rocskincare.com). One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to the SeekHer Foundation to support mental health programs for women and adolescents.



HM: Tell us about this cute bag!

SJP: I wish I had it all summer! I got to pick the colors myself. I would use it for everything: jewelry, if you are traveling, sunglasses—you know how you always lose your case for your sunglasses? I’d throw some money in there; 20 bucks for the beach, sunscreen, my phone so it doesn't get sand in it, my speaker. It’s going to dry in about five seconds. I wish there was a handle on it so I could use it as a crossbody but I’m going to carry it like a clutch!

HM: Out of all of the skincare brands in the world, why RoC?

SJP: The science! The years spent doing proper R&D. The brand’s connection toward and about women. The brand is a business, but the way they conduct their relationship with their consumers is something I really like and I admire and they put their money where their mouth is, but the fact that they can do all this and be so science-based and still be at this price point and be available to all women, not just the rare and five few. We're not talking about stuff you have to mortgage your house for and that the product is generous. They're thoughtful about packaging, and I love that they're interchangeable.



HM: What’s your philosophy on skincare? Are you a "less is more" or "more is more" kind of girl?

SJP: The thing that intimidates me the most about skincare is when I see women and they're doing 20 to 30 minutes. And their bathrooms are like a drugstore and I don't know what goes in what order. I'm scared I'm going to make a mistake and I don't want to feel that way about A.) something that I'm buying and B.) I don't want to spend 30 minutes; I don't want to spend 20 minutes! I would like to spend 10 simple minutes washing my face, brushing my teeth, flossing, having my face be moist, and doing three things I feel good about and I know are actually going to work. And if I want to incorporate a previous lotion that they already came out with, they all marry together; they aren't fighting each other. And the efficacy is primary. And they're not saying to you "You're going to look 26 again." They're not talking about that. They are talking about maintenance and health, and I just really appreciate the brand for all of those reasons. And they’re available! It's not going anywhere. They aren't going to change it and take it away from you like other companies do. "Why do you do that to me? Why do you make something and then tell me it's gone?" I integrate things for life. Makeup and skincare? I'm a lifer.

HM: So tell us about your favorite skincare products?

SJP: This cream (RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Max Hydration Cream; $30; rocskincare.com) is unbelievable to me and you can basically cut it if you want it for day. It has a nice amount of viscosity—what I would almost call fat in it—but sometimes I just mix it with a bunch of water and it's half as much and it's a gorgeous cream and just has a nice smell.

HM: What’s your favorite hair product?

SJP: Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray ($25; sergenormant.com); it's my favorite. We use it all day at work no matter what I'm doing and it layers really well; so it has good scar tissue; it doesn't start becoming like an uninvited guest. It works great; it has for 100 years. I would never be without it. It works great for shoots and for life, especially for someone like me who isn't good at doing hair. I can only do like two things.



HM: Best mom advice? I have a 3-and-a-half- and 1-and-a-half-year-old.

SPJ: Put your head down and just get both of them past the age of 4 and you'll be fine.



HM: Random, but what do you wear to bed?

SJP: I've had the same nightgowns for 20 years. To be honest, I bought them before my son was born. Four cotton nightgowns with eyelet lace straps from Victoria's Secret and they stopped making them and I've gone on eBay and bought people's used Victoria's Secrets nightgowns. I own like six. Even if they're size Medium or Large I just cut the straps myself and resew them and make them shorter so like 50 percent of my nightgowns are used.



HM: I know someone who interviewed you in 2001 and she said you smelled amazing. What were you wearing?

SJP: It was two musks from a vendor on the street and a drugstore skin musk and I would mix the three of them and that ultimately became Lovely.



HM: If I was going to buy one pair of shoes from your line, what pair should I get?

SJP: This brand new shoe that came out and was a huge success is called Election. It's a boot with a bunch of straps, in crinkly black patent leather but there is also a white suede boot that is incredible—I can't even believe it. It has a lug sole on it. And I love the Tart, it's the one I'm wearing today with lace on it.



HM: What’s your favorite makeup look?

SJP: I always do a smoky eye—no face makeup at all and some Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow ($32; sephora.com). I like no base; I don't own base, I don't wear base, I never wear it. I like nude skin, flaws or not, and a good eye and a glossy mouth. And an old Guerlain mascara that I keep wearing.



HM: What are your thoughts on aging? You seem to embrace aging naturally yet look so amazing.

SJP: My thoughts on aging are that I don't give it any thoughts unless I'm doing interviews and people ask me about aging. It's not because I'm delusional—I know every day that passes, there are consequences—and so I recognize that the science of our lives leads toward a destination, but I don't know what to do about it. I don't want to spend a huge amount of time and energy trying to stop the clock. I don't think for me it's the best way to spend my time. I'd rather be eating a good meal, or traveling, or spending my money on helping a local library, frankly. It's not that I don't care, and it's not that I'm without vanity, but I don't know what to do except I have a great dermatologist. I like getting some lasers; they are helpful. They do that thing over time where they build; my derm just used this thing on me called Sofwave and it was amazing. I try to take care of my skin; I have really good skincare thanks to this incredible partnership. I use sunscreen finally for 10 years now; it took me a long time, but I use sunscreen. I don't spend a huge amount of time on it because I want to look like myself. I'm an actor; I have to look like myself. I have to be able to move and convey emotion and feelings, so that's it.

Need a boost? Check out the #BeARoC TikTok campaign featuring 10 creators who provide advice to their younger selves in addition to a boost of optimism for those who need it via Duets from Sarah Jessica Parker herself.