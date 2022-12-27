Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon

Shoppers say using it is a rewarding ritual.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on December 27, 2022

The Five Minute Journal
Photo:

Amazon

With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. If the idea of making changes seems daunting to you, one thing you can easily try is journaling with The Five Minute Journal. It’s intended to bring more positivity, mindfulness, and confidence to your life, making it a perfect way to start off the new year. In fact, it’s actually backed by research and uses positive psychology principles. Research has shown that gratitude is strongly associated with happiness, and journaling is a key practice method.

This guided wellness journal includes six months worth of gratitude and self-reflection prompts, inspirational quotes, and affirmations. The daily exercises help you feel more empowered, happier, and grateful. Use it in the morning to get started on a positive note, and finish your evening by reflecting on your day. One shopper said, “This journal has changed my life…I’ve never been more grateful than I am today.”

The Five Minute Journal

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $34); amazon.com.

The journal is Climate Pledge Friendly. It’s biodegradable and made sustainably with 100 percent recycled paper with a natural linen cover, and it’s available from Amazon in original (beige) and black covers. The journal has been recently redesigned to be even sturdier with 100 percent cotton string binding, too.

With more than 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers have said writing in this journal is an “easy and rewarding ritual.” Even if you’re not sure if journaling is for you, The Five-Minute Journal is super easy to use since it provides prompts to get you thinking. According to one reviewer, “It is the perfect solution for people who want to write but don’t have enough time for it. There are explanations and examples for how and what to write.” 

If you want to feel happier and more grateful in 2023, The Five Minute Journal is a great place to begin. You can get it from Amazon for $29 to start off the new year on a positive note.

