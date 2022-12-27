Shopping Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Shoppers say using it is a rewarding ritual. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 12:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. If the idea of making changes seems daunting to you, one thing you can easily try is journaling with The Five Minute Journal. It’s intended to bring more positivity, mindfulness, and confidence to your life, making it a perfect way to start off the new year. In fact, it’s actually backed by research and uses positive psychology principles. Research has shown that gratitude is strongly associated with happiness, and journaling is a key practice method. This guided wellness journal includes six months worth of gratitude and self-reflection prompts, inspirational quotes, and affirmations. The daily exercises help you feel more empowered, happier, and grateful. Use it in the morning to get started on a positive note, and finish your evening by reflecting on your day. One shopper said, “This journal has changed my life…I’ve never been more grateful than I am today.” Amazon To buy: $29 (was $34); amazon.com. The journal is Climate Pledge Friendly. It’s biodegradable and made sustainably with 100 percent recycled paper with a natural linen cover, and it’s available from Amazon in original (beige) and black covers. The journal has been recently redesigned to be even sturdier with 100 percent cotton string binding, too. With more than 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers have said writing in this journal is an “easy and rewarding ritual.” Even if you’re not sure if journaling is for you, The Five-Minute Journal is super easy to use since it provides prompts to get you thinking. According to one reviewer, “It is the perfect solution for people who want to write but don’t have enough time for it. There are explanations and examples for how and what to write.” If you want to feel happier and more grateful in 2023, The Five Minute Journal is a great place to begin. You can get it from Amazon for $29 to start off the new year on a positive note. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $28 Ilia Mascara Makes It Look Like They're Wearing Lash Extensions Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These Flattering Wide Leg Trousers That 'Feel like Lounge Pants' Target's Winter Sale is Flooded With Warm Accessories to Complete Your Seasonal Looks Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit