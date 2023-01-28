Give Your Closet a Budget-Friendly Spring Makeover With This Trendy Amazon-Famous Collection

And they're all under $50.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on January 28, 2023 10:00AM EST

The Drop Under $50 Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Once again, the weather is all over the place, and we must adapt our closets. If you're feeling the urge to give your ensembles a style-meets-practicality upgrade, you won't be disappointed with The Drop's fan-favorite options.

Ready to lend the cold season a little extra playfulness? Amazon's private label, The Drop, is designed in partnership with global influencers who create on-trend head-to-toe looks. Whether you're building your capsule wardrobe base or supplementing your transitional attire, the line is full of brilliant buys that won't break the bank.

We browsed the top trending styles to handpick the best accessories, sweaters, and bottoms—all $50 or under. This selection will help effortlessly take your outfits from winter to spring so you won't miss a beat.

Top Picks From The Drop

We dropped the spotlight on some customer-loved designs that will fill any style void in your wardrobe. From playful accessories to elevated essentials, The Drop is full of affordable on-trend styles. Take a look at our top picks below.

The Drop Women's Grayson Super Soft Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Grayson Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

No winter wardrobe is complete without a classic turtleneck sweater. Reviewers say this drop shoulder design is "super cozy and flattering." They're even stocking up on multiple colors.

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Who could have guessed this playful purse would be the staple of the season? From whimsical faux fur to basic faux leather in pastel shades, this handbag was made for having fun. Don't let the mini size fool you. "I had a lot more room inside than I expected," one shopper validated. "I was able to fit my small zip wallet, my keys, lipstick, and kleenex as well as a small makeup brush."

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Mirabelle Long Bell Sleeve Open Front Cozy Cardigan

Amazon

Mirabelle Long Cozy Cardigan

This versatile basic hits just above the thigh and comes in five neutral tones that are easy to work into your current wardrobe. One reviewer suggested it was the "perfect sweater to leave at the office or wear on the airplane."

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress

Amazon

Amelia Midi Tank Dress

A fitted tank dress like this one will surely be your go-to once the temperatures start rising. It's the perfect design to dress up or down, whether you're going to a concert or running some weekend errands.

To buy: From $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

Amazon

Alice Crewneck Ribbed Pullover Sweater

If you're aiming for a look that straddles chic and comfortable, this pullover sweater will get the job done. Choose from vibrant jade green to delicate pastel lavender. The billowy sleeves help the sweater feel relaxed, not frumpy.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag

Amazon

Preston Belt Bag

Belt bags are still very much "in," and this one has enough space to fit what you'll need to get you through the day. It's the perfect hands-free option, especially if you're traveling.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Liv Colorblock Sweatpant

Amazon

Liv Colorblock Sweatpant

It's time to give your standard sweatpants a swanky upgrade. Shoppers say they get "tons of compliments" when wearing these out. "​​A great way to be casually chic," another reviewer added.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt

Amazon

Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt

A super flexible, sultry, slit skirt that works just as well with a cropped tank top and sneakers as it does with heels and a button-down blouse? Check. It will immediately breathe a little freshness into your transitional wardrobe.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Make sure you visit the Drop to see other customer favorites that will complement your current midwinter gear.

More Must-Shop Deals

