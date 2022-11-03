The New Spanx Button-Down Is an Ode to Nancy Meyers Classic Fashion

When I think about anything classic, my mind immediately wanders to the worlds that Nancy Meyers creates in each of her movies. As each moment unfolds, all of Nancy Meyers’ characters are styled in some of the most timeless clothing. What fascinates me is the fact that with very few tweaks, 1998’s The Parent Trap (my personal favorite) feels like a movie that could just as easily debut today. And in my opinion, much of that comes down to a very specific wardrobe staple Meyers wove throughout: the button-down.

Chessy styled an open chambray button-down with a T-shirt for a relaxed feel, Elizabeth popped on a button-down with jeans, and Hallie and Annie went so far as to hike in button-downs (while they encouraged Meredith Blake to get a little too “friendly” with a lizard, no less). While most of us would put on athleisure for a day on the trails in today’s times, a button-down is still a timeless staple that looks as put-together with jeans on the weekend as it does paired with dress pants and heels for a day at the office. And the button-down you need to know about is this one from Spanx.

Spanx

To buy: $128; spanx.com.

Spanx is known for its shapewear, jeans, and even dresses, and now the brand is branching out into more timeless and easy-to-wear styles. One of its newest additions is The Best Button-Down, which is available in white in sizes XS to 3X. It’s made from 75 percent cotton, 22 percent nylon, and 3 percent elastane. The combination is what Spanx calls its “stretch poplin fabric,” which offers “all-day comfort and easy movement.”

“The fabric is good quality and not sheer. The stretch is perfect, and I love that it doesn’t gap,” shared a five-star reviewer, adding, “The buttons on the sleeves work, so you can roll them up or down.”

Like so many Spanx pieces, the brand’s button-down also has a fun hidden feature. The top few buttons are functional, but the middle section features the top’s “no-gape construction.” That means the fabric looks like a button panel, but it’s actually sewn together to allow you to move easily without ever having to worry about your bra peeking through. The blouse’s construction also means you can simply pull it on and off rather than having to spend time fastening individual buttons into place. While you can’t style this button-down open like Chessy, you can wear it half-tucked, fully-tucked, or untucked to achieve a timeless look.

“I love this blouse,” wrote another shopper who titled their view “Great Staple Blouse.” They also confirmed that the button down doesn’t gape, and they added that it’s “very flattering.”.

If you’re searching for a look that’s a classic, great ode to Nancy Meyers, pick up the timeless Spanx white button-down while it’s in stock for just $128.

