Robot, Upright, and Stick Vacuums Are Up to 82% Off a Day Before Black Friday at Amazon

You’ll find sales on top brands like Shark, Bissell, and Roomba, with prices starting at $70.

November 24, 2022

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
It’s no secret that the best deals happen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. After all, it’s the biggest days-long sale of the year, filled with massive markdowns on products from top brands in home, kitchen, tech, and beyond. Case in point: Vacuums are undoubtedly extremely popular home gadgets which can cost upwards of $600—but right now, you can score one for as little as $70. 

The great thing is you don’t have to wait until November 25 to start your holiday shopping. That’s because you can already start saving big before Black Friday officially gets underway on robot vacuums, upright picks, and stick options at Amazon. You’re probably asking yourself, “How big are the savings?” Well, we’re talking up to 82% off. 

Although you should absolutely use Black Friday and Cyber Monday to do your holiday gift shopping, there’s no reason you shouldn’t treat yourself, too. And anyone who loves keeping a clean home neat and tidy will think of these vacuum sales as the gift that just keeps on giving. 

The brands featured in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale are notable. You’ll find markdowns on super popular robot vacuums from iRobot and Shark, which normally cost about $350 and above. Plus there are deals on stick and upright vacuums from Bissell, Hoover, Dirt Devil, and more. 

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Sure, the holiday season is a magical time of year, but is there anything more magical than a cleaning device that does the work for you? We think not. Popular Roomba robot vacuums are currently on sale, like this WiFi connected j7 model that’s up to 42 percent off, and this bundle option that comes with the cleaning device and a self-emptying dock for $200 off. 

Shark’s robot vacuum with more than 9,600 five-star ratings is also on sale—up to 35 percent off. It can pick up dust, hair, and crumbs on both hard floor surfaces and carpeting. It’s just one of many reasons why pet owners love this robot vacuum. This Shark also happens to be the cheaper option on our list at just $150. 

And if you want to kill two birds with one stone, aka you don’t want to vacuum or mop, consider this hybrid pick from Coredy. It vacuums up all the dirt and debris on your floors before mopping surfaces to pristine perfection. All you have to do is swap in the water tank and fill it with solution and watch it get to work. Right now, the robot vacuum duo is on sale for $70 off, bringing the price down to $250. 

Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup
There are tons of stick vacuums on sale right now from some of the best brands in the industry. Think Bissell, Shark, and Hoover—just to name a few. The great thing about stick vacuums is they let you move around without a cord and are compact, letting you get into tight spots and store them easily. In some cases, stick vacuums even come with a slew of handy attachments. 

Take this pet stick vacuum from Shark, for example. Its slim build and easy-to-maneuver head make it ideal for cleaning around furniture, under appliances, and in corners. In addition to its powerful suction, the head has LED lights on top, which increase visibility for thin and lightweight debris like hard-to-see dust and pet hair. Speaking of pets, this vacuum is designed specifically to grab tracked-in dirt and fur from all your surfaces, including your couch. With the Pet Multi-Tool attachment, this stick vacuum can turn into a handheld to suck up all those bits and keep them inside thanks to its HEPA filter. 

Another stick vacuum with a clever design is this cordless pick from Whall. It has a neat compact size, LED headlights, and a long runtime, however, what sets the vacuum apart from the rest is its handle. The stick handle can actually inversely bend, allowing you to clean under the bed, couch, and counters without having to bend your back or get on all fours. And right now, it’s up to 76 percent off. 

Stick Vacuum Deals

Anyone looking for a heavy-duty vacuum needs to check out these upright cleaners from Dirt Devil, Shark, and more for up to 37 percent off. This Bissell pet vacuum can detach itself from the head to tackle dirt and grime on the stairs and furniture, and works on all kinds of surfaces including tile, hardwood, and carpeting. It uses a tangle-free brush roll along with a HEPA air filter to prevent contents from getting back in the air. 

And for those who have hand or joint pain, listen up! This Shark vacuum gives you all the benefits for a cordless pick without the heavy dust cup on the handle. You’ll notice most stick vacuums are designed like this and can be difficult to hold after long periods of time. This Shark cleaner, however, gives you the best of both worlds. It gives you a large dust cup at the base, has a low profile head to get under furniture, and is on sale for $126. 

Upright Vacuum Deals

Bonus: If you’re looking for more deals on home cleaning must-haves like steam mops, electric scrubbers, and grout cleaners, you’re sure to find some wow-worthy picks on sale now. Head to Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals hub to find markdowns on everything you need to keep your home picture perfect before the next holiday gathering now. 

More Black Friday Deals

