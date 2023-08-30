Shop 50 of the Best Deals on Real Simple-Tested Products This Labor Day

Everything from dehumidifiers to mattress pads is on sale.

Published on August 30, 2023

Winix 5500-2 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier displayed on wood floor between table and chair
Amazon has thousands of deals for Labor Day, but you don’t have to spend hours sifting through all of them to find the best discounts. We compiled a list of 50 products that we’ve already tested and approved through our Real Simple Selects program for you to shop. Many of our favorite top performers from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Shark, iRobot, Casper, L’Oréal, Cuisinart, and Tempur-Pedic are on sale, and you don’t want to miss out.

Vacuums, bath towels, mattress pads, frying pans, bras, steam mops, and more are discounted for up to 55 percent off. One of our Best Cooling Mattress Topper picks is currently more than $160 off. Add this Casper foam pillow and this down-alternative quilted comforter to make your bed as cozy as can be. For your kitchen, pick up this three-piece non-stick frying pan set that’s only $23 and this stainless steel cookware set. Shop more of our on-sale tested products below, starting at just $10.

Best Tested Amazon Labor Day Home Deals

Winix 5500-2 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

Shop deals on home products, including area rugs, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and more. We named this Winix HEPA air purifier the “Best Overall” for Pets because it was so effective at removing hair and dander from the air when we tested it. It has a four-stage filtration system with a mesh pre-filter, washable carbon filter, and PlasmaWave technology in addition to the HEPA filter. And you can upgrade your sleep routine with this blackout shade that we picked as our “Best Overall”, and wake up feeling refreshed with our “Best Alarm Clock Lamp” option from Winshine.

Best Tested Amazon Labor Day Vacuum and Floor Cleaner Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Keep your home tidy with our tested vacuums and mops from brands including Shark, iRobot, Black and Decker, and more. Our pick for “Best Overall Robot Vacuum” is 35 percent off right now. The iRobot Roomba 694 model was able to pick up all the sand, hair, and cereal we left out to test its capabilities. While it doesn’t have smart mapping, we found that it still covered the entire space that needed to be cleaned and made it back to the dock when it was finished. When it comes to mops, you can’t beat the price of this option that’s on sale for just $28. We found it to be lightweight, not bulky, and easy to maneuver. 

Best Tested Amazon Labor Day Bedding and Mattress Deals

Amazon Sealy Molded Bed Pillow for Pressure Relief

Amazon

Pillows, comforters, duvets, mattress pads, and more are up to 43 percent off this Labor Day. Our “Best Budget Cooling Pillow” is even more affordable right now at just $20. We thought that the pillow was breathable and didn’t absorb heat while we slept. For a memory foam pillow, try this supportive option from Sealy that provides pressure relief without being too firm or dense. You’ll also find some of our favorite bedding, like these smooth 400-thread-count sheets that we selected as the “Best Overall Satin Sheets.” The sheets stayed in place even when we tossed and turned while sleeping, and we didn’t notice any snags or loose threads. 

Best Tested Amazon Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon Bialetti Non-Stick Cookware Ceramic Pro 10-Piece Set

Amazon

All-Clad, Le Creuset, Calphalon, and more popular kitchen brands are discounted up to 55 percent this Labor Day. Save $120 on this Bialetti 10-piece set that we named one of our picks for the “Best Ceramic Cookware Sets.” We thought that the cookware was lightweight and easy to handle, and we found that the handles stayed cool to the touch while cooking. At just $100 for two fry pans, two saucepans, a deep fry pan, and a Dutch oven, the set is a steal. Ice cream lovers can make their own frozen treats with our “Best Budget Ice Cream Maker” pick. The vintage-style, rustic appearance is adorable, and it has a large 4-quart capacity to make enough ice cream for multiple people. 

Best Tested Amazon Labor Day Fashion and Beauty Deals

Amazon LâOrÃ©al Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation

Amazon

Some of our favorite slippers, foundations, and comfy bras are discounted at Amazon, starting at just $12. When we tested these Minnetonka moccasins, the interior faux fur kept our feet toasty even when the heat was turned off. We also appreciated that the slippers look enough like regular shoes that you can wear them outside, making them perfect for quick coffee runs or walking the dog. Our “Best Drugstore Foundation,” L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation, is also on sale for just $12. We thought that this budget option felt expensive and looked beautiful on our skin. 

