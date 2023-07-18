The Sweatpants I Wear Nearly Every Day Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off, and You Don’t Want to Miss Out

As much as I love to occasionally dress up in a fun skirt or put on a pair of heels, the reality is that I spent the vast majority of my time at home wearing simple, comfortable everyday clothing. Whether I’m sitting at my laptop for work or lounging on the couch to watch TV, I tend to want to be as cozy as possible–which is why I’m obsessed with these ultra soft (and super cute) sweatpants from Tentree that just happen to be on sale in select colors.

The Bamone Joggers are available in five elegant colors: light gray, black heather (now 30 percent off), black marled, blue heather (50 percent off!), and pine bark (also 30 percent off), as well as a special edition color, green heather, which is the one I have. They feature stretchy knit fabric, cuffed ankles, a ribbed elastic waistband, and–best of all–deep pockets on either side. And they’re sustainable, too; if you’re not familiar with Tentree, the clothing brand gets its name from its commitment to planting 10 trees for every item purchased, and it’s big about helping the environment in other ways, too. The material for these sweats, for example, is made up of organic cotton and recycled polyester, without any synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers in the mix.

Tentree

When I first tried on these sweats after receiving them as a sample from the brand, I was immediately impressed–not only did they fit perfectly (but could be adjusted if needed with the drawcord), but they felt great. Seriously, these joggers are softer than any other sweatpants I own. I also loved how even though they’re casual pants, they still looked put-together, and I could feel totally comfortable wearing them not just around the house but out for an errand or a walk.

The Bamone sweats are Tentree best-sellers, and it’s easy to see why. Tons of shoppers have left glowing reviews praising the pants’ look and quality. “I love these sweatpants, and now own a second pair,” wrote one person. “They have a super cozy fuzzy interior, are a perfect midweight, and are flattering for curvy shapes.” They also shared, “I've washed them a ton and they hold up really well!”

Another person wrote that the sweats are “extremely comfortable,” calling them their “go-to” for when they get home from work. A different shopper raved about their “great fit” and “very soft” fabric. And then there’s the person who just said, “I'll keep it simple… You need these. Everyone needs these. They are the comfiest sweats ever, and I fully intend to live in them.”

With select styles on sale from 30 to 50 percent off, these sweatpants are truly too good to pass up right now. Head to Tentree to shop them now while they’re still discounted.