We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look

One of the biggest trends this spring? Tenniscore. You’ve probably seen the preppy style that’s full of white shades, pleated skirts, and polo shirts on TikTok. Not only is tenniscore adorable, but the light and breezy clothing is also warm weather-ready, taking you from the court straight to brunch.

We found 12 pieces to help you get the look, and they’re all so cute. Pair this ribbed polo with this fun tennis skirt that has a pop of color. And add some white sneakers and a visor, and you’ll be good to go. For cooler days, throw this quarter-zip pullover over your outfit for a casual style.

If you’re ready to try the TikTok-approved style, grab your Stanley bottle and belt bag and check out our picks below.

Outdoor Voices Birdie Cropped Polo

Outdoor Voices

This polo shirt has a cropped silhouette for an updated look. The brand’s DriRelease Pique fabric is lightweight, quick-drying, and sweat-wicking, making it great for exercise and everyday wear; and it comes in four colors (Milk Stone, Morning Glory, Black, and Kelly Green). The brand name is embroidered on the upper left-hand side in matching stitching, too.

To buy: $68; outdoorvoices.com.

Terez Tennis Skirt in Terrazzo

Terez

This isn’t your average tennis skirt—the printed shorts underneath give it a unique (and colorful) spin. The 9-inch inseam shorts have a blue terrazzo print, while the white pleated skirt ensures it still fits tennis whites dress codes. The skirt’s polyester/spandex fabric won’t pill, and it has side pockets on the under shorts.

To buy: $102; terez.com.

Cugoao Tennis Dress

Amazon

One shopper said this dress “moves with your body,” adding, “I always get compliments on the tennis court, and it is perfect to wear on the town as well.” It’s made of a polyester, spandex-blend fabric featuring a collar and half-zip. The sleeveless style will keep you cool without restricting your movement, and rather than built-in shorts, it comes with a pair of shorts that you can choose whether or not to wear.

To buy: From $29 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Athleta Advantage Court Visor

Athleta

You can’t play tennis (or dress in tenniscore) without a good visor. This one has a mesh fabric band to provide ventilation, and it’s made of 100 percent recycled nylon. And you can just throw it in the washing machine when it’s time to clean it.

To buy: $29; athleta.gap.com.

Gihuo V-Neck Sweater Vest

Amazon

This V-neck sweater vest is an essential addition to your preppy ensemble. It’s available in eight colors with contrasting stitching along the ribbed collar, arm holes, and bottom hem. The 100 percent cotton vest features a cable-knit design and stretchy hems. According to one reviewer, “You can easily dress it up with a nice blouse or down with a long sleeve, regular, or lightweight thermal tee.”

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Scktoo High-Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt

Amazon

This high-waisted pleated skirt is a stylish option if you want more colors to choose from. There are eight solid colors, including white, black, navy, pink, and light green, as well as six plaid prints that give Clueless vibes. The mini A-line skirt has attached shorts and a hidden zipper closure. One customer commented that they “cannot stress this enough how IN LOVE” they are with the skirt.

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

K-Swiss Classic VN Leather Sneaker

Amazon

K-Swiss is a classic tennis brand, so obviously you have to get a pair for your tenniscore style. These leather sneakers come in a variety of colors, from all white to gold to pink. The shoes have an EVA midsole that provides cushioning and shock absorption and an Ortholite ECO foam sock-liner. They also feature a rubber cup-sole with the brand’s herringbone brick tread that prevents slipping.

To buy: From $40; amazon.com.

J.Crew Vintage Rib Henley Polo

J.Crew

It doesn’t get more preppy than a J.Crew collared shirt. This ‘70s-inspired one is made of a lightweight ribbed cotton blend that’s soft yet structured. The fabric contains 5 percent elastane to give the shirt a bit of stretch, and it’s made up of at least 30 percent re-imagined materials. Shoppers say it’s perfect for wearing to the office, and it reminds them of their old polos but with a “modern twist.”

To buy: $35 (was $50); jcrew.com.

Trendy Queen Oversized Quarter-Zip Pullover

Amazon

This sweatshirt has a collared neck with a quarter-zip and an oversized silhouette to make it extra cozy. Reviewers have given it more than 2,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper saying they love it so much that they “only take it off to shower.” The pullover comes in 23 different colors and would be a comfy option to throw over an exercise outfit on a chilly spring day.

To buy: From $39 (was $43); amazon.com.

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Colorblock

J.Crew

This rugby-style long sleeve shirt features green and white colorblocking with a collared V-neck. The “retro” polo is made of 100 percent cotton and is machine-washable. Wear it with jeans and chinos for the office, or over tennis skirts and exercise dresses for post-match club lunches.

To buy: $50 (was $98); jcrew.com.

Madewell Owen Polo Sweater Tank in Stripe

Madewell

An indigo and white striped tank like this one would look so put together with a tennis skirt and visor. The polo style tank is made of a breathable rib-knit cotton blend with a slim fit and cropped length. And it has a touch of nylon, so it stretches to fit you like a glove.

To buy: $70; madewell.com.

Lululemon Asymmetrical Pleated Tennis Skirt

Lululemon

If you can’t decide between a pleated and non-pleated skirt, try this asymmetrical option that features both styles. The lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has four-way stretch for easy movement. The skirt also has built-in shorts, pockets, an adjustable drawcord waist, and a silicone grip on the hem to prevent it from riding up.

To buy: $98; shop.lululemon.com.

