The Popular Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is on Sale for $60 at Amazon More than 4,100 five-star ratings can confirm this is a must-have deal. By Gabriella Maestri Published on July 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT The first few moments after waking up in the morning can make or break the rest of your day—and that largely depends on how you slept. So, to ensure you're sleeping soundly throughout the night, it's important to have bedding that is both comfortable and supportive. Cue this popular Tempur-Pedic Pillow that's on sale at Amazon for $60. You can officially say goodbye to neck cricks and prolonged headaches, because the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow is currently 33 percent of. The pillow comes in a standard rectangular shape with a low 5-inch height that is ideal for front, side, and back sleepers, and it works well for Amazon customers who say they experience neck, head, and back pain, too. It's no wonder why an array of shoppers say they have "never slept on a more comfortable pillow." Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $60 The memory foam cushion is soft to the touch yet remains firm throughout the night. Its form-fitting design adjusts to your body during each use and returns to its original shape after. You're sure to get your best sleep every night with these flexible and dependable features. Shoppers with chronic back and joint pain attest to its supportive build, with one writing "I can't wait to retire to my bed in the evening… This is the best thing I've done for myself in years." Not only is the pillow a dream for troubled sleepers, but it's also a must-have for restless travelers. The carry-on friendly item can be compressed to fit in a duffel bag, hardshell suitcase, or backpack, and it's perfect for sleeping on long flights or road trips. One shopper who travels for work found this pillow to be "lighter than the original Tempur-Pedic pillows and just as supportive and comfortable." The pillow also comes with a knit cover that can be easily removed and cleaned in the washing machine. The Tempur-Pedic pillow has secured more than 4,100 five star ratings from Amazon customers. One shopper who said they can "see why this is called the 'Cloud Pillow'" wrote that the pillow is "so soft and comfortable" and "cradles your head for a great night's sleep." Another shopper wrote, "I've had the best sleep with this pillow," sharing that they "woke up feeling refreshed." And one final reviewer who called it "the most comfortable pillow" concluded"It's like sleeping on a massaging cloud. [I] absolutely love it." Change the way you sleep for good with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow. Hurry and grab the popular pick while it's 33 percent off at Amazon.