The Popular Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale for $60 at Amazon

More than 4,100 five-star ratings can confirm this is a must-have deal.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tempur-Pedic Pillow One Off tout
Photo:

Amazon

The first few moments after waking up in the morning can make or break the rest of your day—and that largely depends on how you slept. So, to ensure you're sleeping soundly throughout the night, it’s important to have bedding that is both comfortable and supportive. Cue this popular Tempur-Pedic Pillow that’s on sale at Amazon for $60. 

You can officially say goodbye to neck cricks and prolonged headaches, because the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow is currently 33 percent of. The pillow comes in a standard rectangular shape with a low 5-inch height that is ideal for front, side, and back sleepers, and it works well for Amazon customers who say they experience neck, head, and back pain, too. It’s no wonder why an array of shoppers say they have “never slept on a more comfortable pillow.” 

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow

Amazon

The memory foam cushion is soft to the touch yet remains firm throughout the night. Its form-fitting design adjusts to your body during each use and returns to its original shape after. You’re sure to get your best sleep every night with these flexible and dependable features. Shoppers with chronic back and joint pain attest to its supportive build, with one writing “I can’t wait to retire to my bed in the evening… This is the best thing I’ve done for myself in years.” 

Not only is the pillow a dream for troubled sleepers, but it’s also a must-have for restless travelers. The carry-on friendly item can be compressed to fit in a duffel bag, hardshell suitcase, or backpack, and it’s perfect for sleeping on long flights or road trips. One shopper who travels for work found this pillow to be “lighter than the original Tempur-Pedic pillows and just as supportive and comfortable.” The pillow also comes with a knit cover that can be easily removed and cleaned in the washing machine. 

The Tempur-Pedic pillow has secured more than 4,100 five star ratings from Amazon customers. One shopper who said they can “see why this is called the ‘Cloud Pillow’” wrote that the pillow is “so soft and comfortable” and “cradles your head for a great night's sleep.” 

Another shopper wrote, “I’ve had the best sleep with this pillow,” sharing that they ”woke up feeling refreshed.” And one final reviewer who called it “the most comfortable pillow” concluded“It’s like sleeping on a massaging cloud. [I] absolutely love it.”

Change the way you sleep for good with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow. Hurry and grab the popular pick while it’s 33 percent off at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Kitchen Decor Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Dining Table With These Detailed Dishes, Placemats, and More, All for $30 or Less at Amazon
Target Organized Pantry
I Have Friends With Pantry-Envy Thanks to These Containers at Target That Organized My Space, Starting at $10
Stanley Tumbler Drop Tout
Sellout Risk: Stanley Just Dropped 2 New Tumbler Colors, and They’re Going Fast
Related Articles
Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day
Rest Pillow at Target Tout
I Randomly Purchased This $18 Bed Rest Pillow Months Ago, and It’s the Most Comfortable Thing for Lounging
Cozy Dorm Bedding Tout
Give Your Dorm Room a Cozy Glow-Up With These Ultra-Comfy Bedding Essentials From Amazon's New Storefront
best foam pillows
The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing
Nordstrom Sale Guest Room Tout
Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Cooling Pillow Test
The 11 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Pillows for Side Sleepers of 2023
The 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows
Hot Sleepers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to Help Them Stay Chill All Night Long—and It's 50% Off
The Best Pillows, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Light Blocking Sleep Mask Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and This 100% Light-Blocking Eye Mask Helps Me Beat Jet Lag
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Boll & Branch Sheets Sale Tout
I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt
Shilucheng Cooling Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets Set Tout
Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon
Person sleeping on the Ikea Gulkavle pillow
The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2023, According to Our Tests