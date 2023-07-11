Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day People swear it makes them “sleep cool as a cucumber.” By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Hot sleepers know that summer can make it painfully hard to fall asleep. The room temperature has to be just right to get comfortable, and if not, chances are you’re counting sheep for most of the night. That’s why cool bedding like breathable sheets, gel mattress toppers, and pillows are especially crucial. Right now, you can score Tempur-Pedic’s popular cooling pillow on sale during Amazon Prime Day—up to 48 percent off. In case you didn’t know, Prime Day 2023 kicked off earlier this morning with hundreds of thousands of deals on everything for your home, wardrobe, and backyard. It can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve created a curated list of all the best Prime Day sales happening right this second with updates around the clock. Amazon Buy on Amazon $229 $118 Keep in mind that the big shopping event ends tomorrow at midnight, so you’ll want to scoop these sales on all things home now. And one of those steep deals? This top-tier Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow that’s $111 off for Amazon Prime members. All you have to do to score the exclusive sale is sign up for a free 30-day trial membership for this deal and beyond. Pssst, there’s more pillow sales below, too! Upgrade Your Backyard With These Bright Outdoor Lights—All on Sale for Amazon Prime Day With the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, you get the support of a memory foam fill with the comfort of a cooling gel. Yep, it gives you the best of both worlds. Here’s the thing: Most memory foam pillows naturally trap heat in due to their thick design. To combat that, this pillow is designed with a cooling gel on both sides of the pillow to give you the heat relief you deserve. One shopper who calls it their “holy grail pillow” confirms the pillow doesn’t retain body heat and “really does stay cool all night.” And another hot sleeper who likes to shift around for the coolest part of the pillow says it delivers an “insane cooling effect.” In addition to its popular cooling feature, the Tempur-Pedic pillow is also amazingly soft and supportive. It has a medium-firm feel with a good amount of loft, ideal for all kinds of sleep positions. Shoppers who are back, side, and stomach sleepers all say the pillow works for them. One Amazon reviewer looking for that versatility swears that “from the second you put your head on it, it's instant comfort.” It’s so supportive, people even confirm it relieves them of back and neck pain. The popular pillow has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far with some people saying it makes them “sleep cool as a cucumber” with one saying, “hands down the best pillow I’ve ever used in 28 years.” One last fan who calls the Tempur-Pedic pillow “perfection” said they previously had neck and back problems… until now. “Since getting this pillow, I've slept straight through the night and woken up feeling refreshed and without pain. The cooling gel is amazing. I'll be purchasing these pillows from now on.” Now’s your chance to score this wow-worthy Prime Day deal on the Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow. Remember, it’s over $100 off—but only for a limited time. And if you want to check out more pillows on sale for Prime Day, browse the list below for more markdowns. Viewstar Bed Pillows Two-Pack Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $27 Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $43 Beckham Hotel Collection Standard Bed Pillow Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $62 $53 Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $119 $56 Casper Sleep Essential Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $36 Qutool Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $35 Cozsinoor Bed Pillows Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $24 Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $135 $98 Purple Harmony Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $199 $160 Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProHi Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $169 $85 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Clever Outdoor Furniture Pieces All Have Hidden Storage Inside, and They Start at $51 The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year You Can Save 62% on This Shark Canister Vacuum That Impressed Us During Testing