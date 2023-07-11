Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Pillows, Including This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pick That’s $100+ Off for Prime Day

People swear it makes them “sleep cool as a cucumber.”

Published on July 11, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Hot sleepers know that summer can make it painfully hard to fall asleep. The room temperature has to be just right to get comfortable, and if not, chances are you’re counting sheep for most of the night. That’s why cool bedding like breathable sheets, gel mattress toppers, and pillows are especially crucial. Right now, you can score Tempur-Pedic’s popular cooling pillow on sale during Amazon Prime Day—up to 48 percent off. 

In case you didn’t know, Prime Day 2023 kicked off earlier this morning with hundreds of thousands of deals on everything for your home, wardrobe, and backyard. It can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve created a curated list of all the best Prime Day sales happening right this second with updates around the clock. 

Amazon PD Tempur-Pedic 15440325P TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow

Amazon

Keep in mind that the big shopping event ends tomorrow at midnight, so you’ll want to scoop these sales on all things home now. And one of those steep deals? This top-tier Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow that’s $111 off for Amazon Prime members. All you have to do to score the exclusive sale is sign up for a free 30-day trial membership for this deal and beyond. Pssst, there’s more pillow sales below, too!

With the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, you get the support of a memory foam fill with the comfort of a cooling gel. Yep, it gives you the best of both worlds. Here’s the thing: Most memory foam pillows naturally trap heat in due to their thick design. To combat that, this pillow is designed with a cooling gel on both sides of the pillow to give you the heat relief you deserve. 

One shopper who calls it their “holy grail pillow” confirms the pillow doesn’t retain body heat and “really does stay cool all night.” And another hot sleeper who likes to shift around for the coolest part of the pillow says it delivers an “insane cooling effect.”

In addition to its popular cooling feature, the Tempur-Pedic pillow is also amazingly soft and supportive. It has a medium-firm feel with a good amount of loft, ideal for all kinds of sleep positions. Shoppers who are back, side, and stomach sleepers all say the pillow works for them. One Amazon reviewer looking for that versatility swears that “from the second you put your head on it, it's instant comfort.” It’s so supportive, people even confirm it relieves them of back and neck pain. 

The popular pillow has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far with some people saying it makes them “sleep cool as a cucumber” with one saying, “hands down the best pillow I’ve ever used in 28 years.”

One last fan who calls the Tempur-Pedic pillow “perfection” said they previously had neck and back problems… until now. “Since getting this pillow, I've slept straight through the night and woken up feeling refreshed and without pain. The cooling gel is amazing. I'll be purchasing these pillows from now on.”

Now’s your chance to score this wow-worthy Prime Day deal on the Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow. Remember, it’s over $100 off—but only for a limited time. And if you want to check out more pillows on sale for Prime Day, browse the list below for more markdowns. 

Viewstar Bed Pillows Two-Pack Set

Amazon PD Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Pillow

Amazon PD Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Standard Bed Pillow Set

Amazon PD Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Standard

Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow

Amazon PD Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow

Amazon

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Amazon PD Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for Sleeping

Amazon

Qutool Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows Pack

Amazon PD Qutool Cooling Gel Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows Pack

Amazon PD COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow

Amazon PD Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow

Amazon

Purple Harmony Pillow

Amazon PD Purple Harmony Pillow

Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProHi Pillow

Amazon PD Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud ProHi Memory Foam

Amazon
