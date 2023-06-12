Calling All Hot Sleepers! This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Stays Cold All Night Is Over $100 Off

There’s a reason you toss and turn more often during the summer months. It’s not you, it’s your bedding. According to experts, the perfect temperature for sleeping is 65 degrees, but that’s easier said than done in the middle of June. That’s where breathable bedding comes in, and Tempur-Pedic’s cooling pillow is a must-have. Bonus: It’s more than $100 off right now.

The Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow from Tempur-Pedic has surged in popularity, having earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. It has all the makings of a great pillow that cools while also providing support while you sleep. You can say that combo is why people who say it “really does stay cool all night” call it their “holy grail pillow.”

Amazon

To buy: $118 (was $229); amazon.com.

Made with supportive memory foam, the bed pillow contours to your head, neck, and shoulders to give you the best sleep. Shoppers say the medium-firm pillow actually compresses under your head, yet is designed to keep its shape even after years of use. And while anyone can love this pillow, side sleepers appreciate it the most—it has enough height to hold up the head and neck, delivering the ideal healthy sleep position. However, several stomach and back sleepers say they can’t get enough of it, either.

The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a gel layer on the top and bottom to keep it cool, lasting throughout the night, per shoppers. It’s so good, one shopper who can now sleep throughout the night shared that they've “woken up feeling refreshed and without pain,” and added, “the cooling gel is amazing.”

What’s nice is that after sleeping on the pillow for a few nights, you can unzip the quilted cover and throw it in the wash. This way, you’ll get an even better sleep knowing that pet dander and dust mites aren’t hiding in your pillow. For the best result, wash and dry the cover on the cold setting, per the brand.

“This pillow is the perfect mix of support and softness,” wrote one person. “It’s such a great stress relieving and supportive pillow. You do feel the cooling effect upon laying down.” They also shared that their neck and back pain has alleviated—and that while the price point is high, they feel that it’s “worth the money.”

Another reviewer who really enjoys the cooling aspect also gave it a five-star rating. “The cooling sensation has remained the same since I took it out of the box! Every time I lay down I get that cool feeling on my ears that puts me right out. I rarely ever flip this huge pillow.”

Ready to sleep better this summer? Check out the Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow now while it’s on sale at Amazon.

