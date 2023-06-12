Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Calling All Hot Sleepers! This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Stays Cold All Night Is Over $100 Off This deal won’t last long, so snap it up now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon There’s a reason you toss and turn more often during the summer months. It’s not you, it’s your bedding. According to experts, the perfect temperature for sleeping is 65 degrees, but that’s easier said than done in the middle of June. That’s where breathable bedding comes in, and Tempur-Pedic’s cooling pillow is a must-have. Bonus: It’s more than $100 off right now. The Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow from Tempur-Pedic has surged in popularity, having earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. It has all the makings of a great pillow that cools while also providing support while you sleep. You can say that combo is why people who say it “really does stay cool all night” call it their “holy grail pillow.” Amazon To buy: $118 (was $229); amazon.com. Made with supportive memory foam, the bed pillow contours to your head, neck, and shoulders to give you the best sleep. Shoppers say the medium-firm pillow actually compresses under your head, yet is designed to keep its shape even after years of use. And while anyone can love this pillow, side sleepers appreciate it the most—it has enough height to hold up the head and neck, delivering the ideal healthy sleep position. However, several stomach and back sleepers say they can’t get enough of it, either. This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a gel layer on the top and bottom to keep it cool, lasting throughout the night, per shoppers. It’s so good, one shopper who can now sleep throughout the night shared that they've “woken up feeling refreshed and without pain,” and added, “the cooling gel is amazing.” What’s nice is that after sleeping on the pillow for a few nights, you can unzip the quilted cover and throw it in the wash. This way, you’ll get an even better sleep knowing that pet dander and dust mites aren’t hiding in your pillow. For the best result, wash and dry the cover on the cold setting, per the brand. “This pillow is the perfect mix of support and softness,” wrote one person. “It’s such a great stress relieving and supportive pillow. You do feel the cooling effect upon laying down.” They also shared that their neck and back pain has alleviated—and that while the price point is high, they feel that it’s “worth the money.” Another reviewer who really enjoys the cooling aspect also gave it a five-star rating. “The cooling sensation has remained the same since I took it out of the box! Every time I lay down I get that cool feeling on my ears that puts me right out. I rarely ever flip this huge pillow.” Ready to sleep better this summer? Check out the Tempur-Pedic cooling pillow now while it’s on sale at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Keep Cool This Summer With These 10 Breezy Linen Pieces at Amazon—All Under $50 Amazon Revealed Its Most-Loved Gifts for 2022 That Are Perfect for Your White Elephant Party—All Under-$30 I Shop Amazon for a Living, and This $9 Find Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Your Coffee Maker Without Scrubbing