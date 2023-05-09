The Genius Dual-Sided Tempur-Pedic Pillow Shoppers Love Is Nearly Half Off at Amazon Right Now

It’s made to fit all types of sleeping positions.

Published on May 9, 2023

Restorative sleep is so important, yet can be hard to achieve. To combat the never-ending cycle of a bad night’s rest after a bad night’s rest and get on a good REM cycle, it’s important to have some bedroom sleep essentials—including a high-quality pillow. Amazon shoppers love the Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow for supportive sleep night after night. And it’s on sale, so hurry and snag the pillow while it’s 48 percent off for a limited time.

Memory foam pillows are luxurious, providing customized support to your head, neck, and shoulders, but they can be pricey—so it’s a great time to buy one while it’s almost half off. Plus, this Tempur-Pedic pillow is made to last. Even after countless nights of sleeping on the pillow, the memory foam ensures it’ll fluff back up every morning. One five-star reviewer has had their pillow for five years now and still “loves” it. They wrote: “If you’re looking for a firm pillow that conforms to your body and then holds it in that spot, this is the pillow for you.”

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel

Amazon

To buy: $62 (was $119); amazon.com.

What sets this pillow apart from other memory foam options on the market is that it’s actually dual-sided. One side is subtly arched (great for back sleepers), and the other is flatter (designed for stomach and side sleepers). The pillow’s unique dual-ended design is something one Amazon reviewer who calls the Tempur-Pedic their “favorite pillow” notes “makes it easier to grip when you sleep so it doesn't slide off onto the floor.” They also noticed that their pillow never “deflates” and “still returns to its original shape.” 

At 5 inches tall, the pillow offers plush support that allows your head and neck to comfortably sink in. The pillow comes with a hypoallergenic zippered cover that is machine washable, so it’s easy to clean, too. Just note that Tempur-Pedic recommends not over drying the cover and steering clear of harsh stain removers, too. 

Get a good night’s sleep at half the cost by grabbing the Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow at Amazon for $62.

