Hang on, Tons of Tempur-Pedic Pillows Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Save up to 34 percent ahead of Sleep Awareness Week.

By
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tempur-Pedic Pillow Deals at Amazon
Photo:

Amazon

You may not think about it, but your health isn’t just about nutrition or physical activity. It also encompasses resting, and your sleep is a big part of that. With Sleep Awareness Week just days away, now’s a good time to get the tools you need for a restorative night’s rest. And one main sleep essential? Your pillow. 

Whether you’ve got a go-to pillow or are on the hunt for a new one, you’re in luck. There are tons of popular Tempur-Pedic bed pillows on sale at Amazon ahead of Sleep Awareness Week, with prices starting at $66. You’ll find classic options that promote a healthy spinal alignment as well as more luxurious picks with cooling features, too. And these deals are up to 34 percent off. 

Tempur-Pedic Pillow Deals at Amazon 

If your current pillow has you tossing and turning at night, you’ll welcome this upgrade with open arms. The brand’s Symphony Pillow has a soft, yet supportive memory foam design which gives it a medium firm feel, according to some shoppers. It’s also super versatile—on one side, the pillow has curves around the edges to cushion your neck, and it has a flatter side on the other that’s ideal for stomach sleepers. You can snag it for $79 while it’s on sale.

For those who strictly sleep on their back or side, you’ll want to check out this next pick. The Tempur-Ergo pillow is designed with a small, 3-inch profile on one side and a higher 4.75-inch height on the other to cradle the nape of your neck and give it ample support. Its curvature promotes a healthy spinal alignment, which simply means your head, neck, and spine are all relatively straight. It also means you’ll experience less neck strains or kinks when you wake up. It has more than 3,800 five-star ratings from people confirming it alleviates neck pain.  

RELATED: I Credit This Weighted Blanket for Helping Me Fall Asleep Almost Instantly—and It’s Up to 41% Off

And hot sleepers, listen up! This Tempur-Pedic pillow is made specifically for people who sleep hot or live in warm climates; it has a cooling gel layer on the surface that keeps you feeling comfortable without adjusting the thermostat. This pick has a more traditional pillow look and feel, aka it doesn’t have ergonomic curves, but it does have that coveted memory foam fill, making it ideal for various sleeping positions. This one is 26 percent off right now.  

Want to see what other shopper-loved Tempur-Pedic pillows are on sale? Scroll through the rest of the list for even more deals happening on Amazon. 

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel, Standard, White

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Symphony Pillow, $79 (was $119); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow for Sleeping, Standard, White

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Cloud Pillow, $80 (was $89); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow Firm Support, Medium Profile, White

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, $78 (was $99); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud ProHi Pillow, Queen (Pack of 1), White

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Cloud ProHi Pillow, $120 (was $169); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic - 15440325P TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow, King

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow, $170 (was $229); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Travel Neck Pillow, Polyester, Navy

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Travel Pillow, $70 (was $79); amazon.com.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Body Pillow, Queen

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Body Pillow, $150 (was $199); amazon.com.

TEMPUR-Home Medium-Soft Down Pillow, King

Amazon

To buy: Tempur-Down Pillow, $125 (was $152); amazon.com.

