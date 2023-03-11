This Popular Wallpaper Brand Just Launched a Line of Gorgeous Indoor and Outdoor Rugs

Tempaper & Co. brings us our new-favorite outdoor rugs.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on March 11, 2023
Tempaper's new rug line in a living room with gray sofa
Photo:

Tempaper & Co

You probably know Tempaper & Co. for its stylish and high-quality peel-and-stick wallpapers. From collaborating with Alice and Olivia to Bobby Berk and Cynthia Rowley, their offerings run the gamut from traditional chinoiserie patterns to contemporary prints and modern graphics. Now they’re offering something else that your home definitely needs: a new line of area rugs and runners called the Crafted Settings collection.

“Next year marks our 15th anniversary, and we are ready to usher in this next chapter with new products that reflect our creative and bold spirit,” said Jennifer Matthews, co-founder and CCO of Tempaper & Co. “Our rug collection was inspired by best-selling patterns and hand-crafted neutrals to fit any aesthetic.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this fabulous launch. 

The Crafted Settings Collection

This collection features seven different designs available in three different sizes: 27 x 96 inches (runner), 5 x 8 feet, and 8 x 10 feet, so you can easily incorporate one into every room of the house. Sample sizes are also available to help you choose the right rug. 

Tempaper diamond weave runner rug in kitchen

Tempaper & Co.

The Diamond Weave (from $199, tempaper.com) is a flatweave rug made from a handwoven blend of natural jute and wool. With a geometric pattern, it’s a fantastic modern rug for living rooms and dining rooms. 

Tempaper Swell rug in natural and white arch patterns

Tempaper & Co.

Need a neutral rug with a cool arches pattern? The Swell Rug checks both of those boxes. If the design looks familiar to you, it’s because it was inspired by Tempaper’s Swell wallpaper. 

Tempaper Arches Rug in natural and black pattern

Tempaper & Co.

If you like Swell, you’ll love the aptly-named Abstract Arches. This lightweight and durable rug looks great in bedrooms and dens. 

Tempaper Dash pattern outdoor rug on patio area with swing chair and side table

Tempaper & Co.

Double Dash is an indoor/outdoor rug made for high-traffic areas like hallways, mudrooms, and outdoor patios. It is also one of the most eco-friendly offerings because it's made from 100-percent recycled polyester fibers. Best of all, it’s double-sided. 

Tropical Rug from Tempaper with palm print by outdoor patio

Tempaper & Co.

Do you wish you lived in a more tropical locale? Why not bring some island vibes into your home with the Pastel Tropical Rug? This indoor/outdoor accessory was inspired by the Pastel Palms wallpaper with a bone and black color combo that provides a relaxed yet modern touch.

This Isn’t the Brand’s First Foray into Rugs

In addition to these rugs, Tempaper also offers a selection of vinyl rugs. These have more colors and bolder prints, such as checkerboard patterns and citrus designs. Compared to the Crafted Settings Collection, these rugs are far more casual, but they're waterproof, fade-resistant, and can be used indoors or outside.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
colorful ikea living room
An IKEA Designer Told Us All the Trends We Should Know About for 2023
David Quarles IV and his Chasing Paper wallpaper collection in kitchen
This New Wallpaper Line Is 'Drop-Everything-and-Redecorate' Gorgeous
Colorful bathrobes and towels in a sauna environment
IKEA's Collaboration With Marimekko Is All About Promoting at-Home Wellness
unisex-clothing
10 Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands to Shop in 2023
two, inexpensive couches
The 14 Best Affordable Couches of 2023, All Under $500
indoor-outdoor rugs in shades of green
The 9 Best Indoor-Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Places to Buy Rugs
The 18 Best Places to Buy Rugs for Every Style and Budget
Amazon Hall Decor
These 15 Designer-Approved Pieces Are Officially the Most Stylish Hallway Decor Items at Amazon Right Now
best-washable-rugs-TOUT
The 20 Best Washable Rugs of 2023 to Spruce Up Your Home
two couches on blue backgrounds
The 14 Best Couches of 2023 for Every Style and Budget
design-moves-for- a cozy-home-GettyImages-1390277049
10 Design Ideas to Make Your Home Warm and Cozy, According to Pros
Jungalow x Target Collaboration Tout
12 Picks From Target’s Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Line That Will Help You Usher in Spring Early
2023-houzz-home-desgin-trends-GettyImages-1133604763
The Top 10 Houzz Home Design Predictions for 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Rugs for Every Style and Budget
2nd Floor landing with wooden cabinet and palm pattern wallpaper
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Living Room Rugs for Every Style in 2023