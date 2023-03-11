This Popular Wallpaper Brand Just Launched a Line of Gorgeous Indoor and Outdoor Rugs

You probably know Tempaper & Co. for its stylish and high-quality peel-and-stick wallpapers. From collaborating with Alice and Olivia to Bobby Berk and Cynthia Rowley, their offerings run the gamut from traditional chinoiserie patterns to contemporary prints and modern graphics. Now they’re offering something else that your home definitely needs: a new line of area rugs and runners called the Crafted Settings collection.

“Next year marks our 15th anniversary, and we are ready to usher in this next chapter with new products that reflect our creative and bold spirit,” said Jennifer Matthews, co-founder and CCO of Tempaper & Co. “Our rug collection was inspired by best-selling patterns and hand-crafted neutrals to fit any aesthetic.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this fabulous launch.

The Crafted Settings Collection

This collection features seven different designs available in three different sizes: 27 x 96 inches (runner), 5 x 8 feet, and 8 x 10 feet, so you can easily incorporate one into every room of the house. Sample sizes are also available to help you choose the right rug.

Tempaper & Co.

The Diamond Weave (from $199, tempaper.com) is a flatweave rug made from a handwoven blend of natural jute and wool. With a geometric pattern, it’s a fantastic modern rug for living rooms and dining rooms.

Tempaper & Co.

Need a neutral rug with a cool arches pattern? The Swell Rug checks both of those boxes. If the design looks familiar to you, it’s because it was inspired by Tempaper’s Swell wallpaper.

Tempaper & Co.

If you like Swell, you’ll love the aptly-named Abstract Arches. This lightweight and durable rug looks great in bedrooms and dens.

Tempaper & Co.

Double Dash is an indoor/outdoor rug made for high-traffic areas like hallways, mudrooms, and outdoor patios. It is also one of the most eco-friendly offerings because it's made from 100-percent recycled polyester fibers. Best of all, it’s double-sided.

Tempaper & Co.

Do you wish you lived in a more tropical locale? Why not bring some island vibes into your home with the Pastel Tropical Rug? This indoor/outdoor accessory was inspired by the Pastel Palms wallpaper with a bone and black color combo that provides a relaxed yet modern touch.

This Isn’t the Brand’s First Foray into Rugs

In addition to these rugs, Tempaper also offers a selection of vinyl rugs. These have more colors and bolder prints, such as checkerboard patterns and citrus designs. Compared to the Crafted Settings Collection, these rugs are far more casual, but they're waterproof, fade-resistant, and can be used indoors or outside.