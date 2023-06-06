Style Shoes & Accessories Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Sling Bag From Amazon Is ‘the Perfect Size”—-and It’s on Sale for 25% Off It’s the versatile accessory you need this summer. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez One of the trickiest things about dressing for summer is finding the right bag to wear for everyday outings. After all, the ideal summer bag is one that’s small and lightweight, yet still sizable enough to fit your essentials; stylish and versatile enough to go with all your outfits; and hands-free for easier adventuring. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found just the right option: this super cute (and best-selling) sling bag that’s currently on sale for up to 42 percent off. The top-rated bag from Telena is made from attractive faux leather. You can wear it as a crossbody purse, a sling bag, or even a shoulder bag, thanks to its adjustable strap. It’s just the right size to hold your phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, and any other daily essentials, and its many compartments—a main zip pocket, five card slots, an inner zipped pocket, and two tiny front and back pockets—will let you keep your items organized and secured. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $32); amazon.com. Additionally, the bag comes in a whopping 27 colors, including elegant neutrals like black and camel brown and vibrant hues like teal and yellow, so you can pick the right look for your style preferences. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated bag to bring to parties and events or a fun accessory to rock while shopping and going to the beach, there’s an option that fits your needs. Tons of Amazon shoppers have left glowing five-star reviews for this great bag. One person said the bag was “perfect” for vacation and added, “The front sections were the right size for all I needed to carry—sunglasses, phone, small toiletries, etc. The back pocket was secure and large enough for my passport and slim wallet. Highly recommend!” 12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8 Another person said, “It’s comfortable, adjustable, and small enough to keep on while I’m running errands, and it doesn’t impede me in any way,” adding that the “leather is soft and beautiful.” And then there’s the shopper who simply wrote, “I loved it so much, this is my second one! The size is perfect!” Whether you’re shopping for an easy-to-carry bag for running errands or you need a great piece for an upcoming vacation, pick up the Telena small sling bag while it’s on sale for just $19. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $32); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8 I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Swimwear Brand, and I’m Blown Away by My Bikini’s Comfy, Flattering Fit Target’s Father’s Day Section Has Hundreds of Gifts for All Kinds of Dads, and Prices Start at Just $8