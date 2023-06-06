Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Sling Bag From Amazon Is ‘the Perfect Size”—-and It’s on Sale for 25% Off

It’s the versatile accessory you need this summer.

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon headshot
Rachel Simon
Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Telena Small Sling Bag Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

One of the trickiest things about dressing for summer is finding the right bag to wear for everyday outings. After all, the ideal summer bag is one that’s small and lightweight, yet still sizable enough to fit your essentials; stylish and versatile enough to go with all your outfits; and hands-free for easier adventuring. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found just the right option: this super cute (and best-selling) sling bag that’s currently on sale for up to 42 percent off. 


The top-rated bag from Telena is made from attractive faux leather. You can wear it as a crossbody purse, a sling bag, or even a shoulder bag, thanks to its adjustable strap. It’s just the right size to hold your phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, and any other daily essentials, and its many compartments—a main zip pocket, five card slots, an inner zipped pocket, and two tiny front and back pockets—will let you keep your items organized and secured.

Amazon Telena Small Sling Bag

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $32); amazon.com.

Additionally, the bag comes in a whopping 27 colors, including elegant neutrals like black and camel brown and vibrant hues like teal and yellow, so you can pick the right look for your style preferences. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated bag to bring to parties and events or a fun accessory to rock while shopping and going to the beach, there’s an option that fits your needs.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have left glowing five-star reviews for this great bag. One person said the bag was “perfect” for vacation and added, “The front sections were the right size for all I needed to carry—sunglasses, phone, small toiletries, etc. The back pocket was secure and large enough for my passport and slim wallet. Highly recommend!”

Another person said, “It’s comfortable, adjustable, and small enough to keep on while I’m running errands, and it doesn’t impede me in any way,” adding that the “leather is soft and beautiful.” And then there’s the shopper who simply wrote, “I loved it so much, this is my second one! The size is perfect!”

Whether you’re shopping for an easy-to-carry bag for running errands or you need a great piece for an upcoming vacation, pick up the Telena small sling bag while it’s on sale for just $19. 

Amazon Telena Small Sling Bag

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $32); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best-Selling Travel Luggage and Accessories Tout
12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8
Minnow Swim Review Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Swimwear Brand, and I’m Blown Away by My Bikini’s Comfy, Flattering Fit
Target Father's Day Roundup Tout
Target’s Father’s Day Section Has Hundreds of Gifts for All Kinds of Dads, and Prices Start at Just $8
Related Articles
Calpak water bottle holder tout
This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse
Best-Selling Travel Luggage and Accessories Tout
12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Tout
Droves of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $15 Roomy Beach Bag That Doesn’t Hold Onto Sand
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Editor-Loved Amazon MDW Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Best Sun Hats of 2023
The 12 Best Sun Hats of 2023
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style
One pair of the best slip-on sneakers on a blue background.
The 12 Best Slip-On Sneakers of 2023
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Target Memorial Day sale
We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale