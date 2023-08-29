10 Student Organizing Essentials Recommended by My Sister, a Second-Grade Teacher

Including pencil pouches, book bins, and storage baskets—all under $45 at Amazon.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on August 29, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Student Organizing Essentials Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

For as long as I can remember, my twin sister has loved kids. When we were toddlers, Isabella was obsessed with baby dolls and when we were old enough to babysit, she had an ongoing list of families to help. So it only made sense when my sister went to college in 2016, she decided to major in elementary education and five years later, get her Master’s degree in the same field. Fast forward to now: “Ms. Maestri” is heading into her third year in the classroom, and she’s made a list of her favorite organizing essentials for students.

“The beginning of the year can feel like a hectic time as everyone is getting back into the swing of things,” Maestri tells Real Simple. “Teachers, students, and families are all adjusting back to the rhythm of the school schedule and all that it entails: Routines and procedures, teachers’ and students’ stamina, after school sports and homework.” She added that there are even small ways students can remain organized in her classroom that make a big difference in how it operates.

Teacher Recommended Organizing Essentials  

Amazon’s Back to School hub is filled with school supplies for students Pre-K through 12, but my sister chose her top 10 picks throughout the thousands of selections offered. You can expect to find pencil pouches, book bins, storage baskets, and other helpful items that are sure to keep kids organized at their desk, and beyond. And not only are these nifty finds hand-picked by a seasoned professional, but they start at just $6—making it easy to donate supplies to a classroom, too.

Sooez Mesh Zipper Pouch Set

Amazon Sooez 20 Pack Zipper Pouch, Mesh Zipper Pouch with Label Pocket

Amazon

Perfect for storing students’ supplies, these mesh zipper pouches are great for keeping track of different essentials needed for specific subjects. According to Maestri, each student can quickly grab the labeled pouch from their backpack or desk to have all their materials within reach. Students can pack a ruler or calculator inside the math pouch, and crayons or markers for the art pouch. Maestri says parents can also help their students remain organized by going through their backpack together each day after school to clean and sort supplies.

Really Good Stuff Compartment Caddy Set

Amazon Really Good Stuff - 163999 Four-Equal-Compartment Caddies, Set of 6, Assorted Colors

Amazon

Maestri groups desks together to encourage teamwork, responsibility, and classroom efficiency, and she loves setting one of these compartments at the center of each group. After labeling each caddy with the team’s assigned number, Maestri says the students can easily keep track of items such as scissors, glue sticks, and even water bottles. The portable organizers are easy to carry around, too thanks to its lightweight build and convenient handle, making it ideal for at-home craft rooms as well. And the caddy’s plastic material is easy to clean after by just adding soap and water.

Prextex Classroom Storage Basket Set

Amazon PREXTEX Classroom Storage Baskets for Papers, Crayons, Pencils, and Toy

Amazon

The inside of a student’s desk is usually a key indicator at how organized they really are. And these classroom storage baskets can really help students keep track of their belongings. Maestri says each student in her classroom has a basket at a central location in their desk to reduce any risk of disorganization. She makes sure students keep a journal, school box, marker-board, and clipboard inside it. Plus, the baskets are stackable, able to fit 8- by 11-inch paper, and come with built-in handles to easily slide in and out of the desk.

Storex Small Book Bin Set

Amazon Storex Small Book Bin, Linking Storage Bins, Dry Erase Surface

Amazon

Readers are leaders, and these book bins can help students easily access their go-to textbooks and library picks. Maestri says the bins hold an important part in her classroom as students use them to store various types of books without taking up any space from their desk. And the  plastic bins stand upright and are drop-resistant to ensure the books are kept in perfect condition. 

Read on to see even more teacher-approved school supplies than can help keep students organized, or head to Amazon to view the full curation

Mr. Pen Pencil Box Set

Amazon Mr. Pen- Pencil Box, 3 Pack, Assorted Colors, Plastic Crayon Box

Amazon

Deli Plastic Clipboard Set

Amazon Deli Plastic Clipboard, Clip Board with Low Profile Clip

Amazon

Charles Leonard Dry Erase Lapboard

Amazon Charles Leonard Dry Erase Lapboard, 9 x 12 Inches, Masonite, One Sided, Lined White

Amazon

Blue Summit Supplies Pencil Pouch Set

Amazon Blue Summit Supplies Pencil Pouches, Bulk Pencil Pouch 6 Pack in Assorted Colors for Storing School Supplies

Amazon

Jam Paper Heavy Duty Plastic School Folders

Amazon JAM PAPER Heavy Duty Plastic 2 Pocket Extra Tough School Folders

Amazon

Gamenote Dry Erase Pocket Pack with Rings

Amazon Deli Plastic Clipboard, Clip Board with Low Profile Clip

Amazon
