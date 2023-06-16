Deal Alert! Grab Tatcha's Editor-Approved, Luxury Skincare Essentials for Less During This Major Sale

Make space in your beauty cabinets for these 10 must-haves.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023

Tatcha Friends and Family sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

As a shopping writer, I have tons of new skincare products that come across my desk at all kinds of price points, from $10 multitasking toners to $100+ miracle moisturizers. While I don't believe you have to spend an arm and leg to find quality complexion savors, Tatcha is one of those unparalleled brands I have no second guesses about investing in.

The revolutionary brand implements cutting-edge Japanese beauty methods and clinically proven actives into each of its thoughtfully curated formulas that have never failed my ridiculously sensitive skin. The potent line of skincare essentials is often associated with a high (well-deserved) price tag, but today you're in luck!

This is not a drill: Tatcha is actually discounting its luxury, editor-loved best-sellers during its annual Friends and Family sale. From now until Friday, June 25, you can use code FRIEND23  at checkout to save 20 percent sitewide.

To spare you any decision dilemmas, we put together a list of tried and true picks that we swear by. These 10 beauty staples are worth every penny—and they're even better now that you can snap them up for less. Don't forget to explore the entire line for other effective skincare recipes.

TATCHA THE RICE WASH Soft Cream Cleanser

TATCHA

The Rice Wash

Maybe it's the gentle amino acid base, softening rice powder, or hydrating hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae blend, but this cleanser feels like hitting a reset button. This formula delivers a deep clean that doesn't feel overdrying on my reactive skin.

To buy: $32 with code FRIEND23 (was $40); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE DEEP CLEANSE Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

TATCHA

The Deep Cleanse

I turn to this soothing exfoliator when my skin feels rough yet delicate. The gel cleanser is insured with Japanese wild rose, leopard lily, and luffa fruit to clear away impurities and balance my complexion without leaving my face feeling stripped.

To buy: $32 with code FRIEND23 (was $40); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE DEWY SKIN CREAM Replenishing & Plumping Moisturizer

TATCHA

The Dewy Skin Cream

This renowned moisturizing cream is a rich blend of Japanese purple rice, ginseng, wild thyme, sweet marjoram, hyaluronic acid, and the brand's signature Okinawa algae blend that instantly relieves my parched complexion. I always look radiant after using this overnight.

To buy: $56 with code FRIEND23 (was $70); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE WATER CREAM Lightweight Pore-refining Hydration

TATCHA

The Water Cream

When my face is in need of a lighter dose of hydration during the day, this moisturizer does the trick. It feels like a literal burst of water hits your face, but it never looks or feels greasy. The plumping cream is an excellent choice when my combo skin is on the oilier side.

To buy: $56 with code FRIEND23 (was $70); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE LIQUID SILK CANVAS Featherweight Protective Primer

TATCHA

The Liquid Silk Canvas

My flawless base usually starts with this blurring and protective makeup primer. The treatment contains Tatcha's proprietary Hadasei-3 complex, which delivers a healthy-looking glow, and amino- and antioxidant-packed silk extract, which acts like a veil to shield your skin.

To buy: $44 with code FRIEND23 (was $54); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE SERUM STICK Treatment and Touch-Up Balm

TATCHA

The Serum Stick

This portable serum stick is my luggage and handbag hero. It Instantly targets dryness with squalane and fights fine lines while minimizing UV damage with Japanese lemon balm. The best part: you can use this over your makeup to help refresh your look.

To buy: $40 with code FRIEND23 (was $49); tatcha.com.

TATCHA LUMINOUS DEWY SKIN MIST Refreshing Luminous Mist

TATCHA

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

If you find yourself overdoing a matte foundation or skin tint, as I have, you'll be thankful to have the classic Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on hand. I've even used this to help prep my face for full glam looks. I always keep a travel-sized tucked away in my bag for hydration on the go.

To buy: $40 with code FRIEND23 (was $49); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE SILK CANVAS Filter Finish Protective Primer

TATCHA

The Silk Canvas

While the Liquid Silk Canvas works best for dry and combination skin types, the Silk Canvas balm was crafted with all skin types in mind. You really only need the tiniest bit to blur imperfection and give your makeup some serious staying power. 

To buy: $44 with code FRIEND23 (was $54); tatcha.com.

TATCHA THE SILK POWDER Protective Setting Powder

TATCHA

The Silk Powder

Like the rest of Tatcha's Silk line, this translucent powder protects your complexion and is infused with Japanese pearl powder that leaves a radiant finish. I definitely have fewer shiny spots in my T-zone when I use this powder.

To buy: $40 with code FRIEND23 (was $49); tatcha.com.

TATCHA HINOKI BODY OIL Fast-Absorbing Silky Oil

TATCHA

Hinoki Body Oil

Tatcha's new body care collection is worth throwing into your rotation—especially when your skin feels bumpy and rough. I mainly focus this on my dry patches, elbows, and knees, which need additional TLC. Its Forest Awakening essential oil blend also lends to its ultra-soothing scent.

To buy: $47 with code FRIEND23 (was $58); tatcha.com.

