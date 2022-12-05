This Shopper-Adored Skincare Line Drastically Smoothed My Skin's Texture in 1 Month—and It's All on Sale

I admit that I am very picky about what products I use in my skincare routine. I have sensitive skin that likes to be oily in my T-zone and dry on my cheeks and eye area—what a combo, am I right? So when I’m applying skincare products, I find comfort in knowing that I’m using a reputable brand and I won’t have to worry about irritation like hives or blemishes.

I’ve known about Tata Harper for years, mainly for its high quality products and the undeniably gorgeous packaging. Not to mention the thousands of shoppers who rave about this brand. And as a shopping writer, I wanted to ensure that I was getting a thorough experience with the cleanser, serum, eye cream, and moisturizer, all which I’ve been consistently using for a month, and spoiler alert: I love them and will continue using these products.

Starting today, you can save 25 percent during Tata Harper’s sitewide sale until December 13. Keep reading to learn more about my new favorite skincare products that drastically improved the texture of my skin.

Tata Harper Skincare That I Tested

Superkind Refining Cleanser



I’ve been starting my skincare routine with Tata Harper’s Superkind Refining Cleanser, which has the most satisfying consistency thanks to the rice powder that removes dead skin cells. It comes in a recyclable (and beautiful) glass bottle that has a pump dispenser, which helped me apply the ideal amount of product to my face. This gentle yet effective exfoliating cleanser also has a light and refreshing scent that doesn't cause any irritation.

My skin felt immediately smooth upon rinsing with warm water, and to my delight, my face didn’t feel super dry afterward. It has nutrient-rich oils that deeply nourish the skin, and after even one week of using this cleanser, the texture of my skin began to look polished and refined.

To buy: $66 (was $88); tataharperskincare.com.

Hundreds of shoppers had plenty to say about why they’re impressed with this cleanser too. One shopper said, their skin has “more of a glow” ever since they started using it while another who shared that their spa-like experience with this cleanser left their face feeling “like silk.” A reviewer with sensitive skin also said that the texture of their skin has improved “tremendously” and that they don’t struggle with redness or flaking anymore.

Resurfacing Serum

What immediately caught my attention about the Resurfacing Serum was that it has this pale pink pearlescent color, and I knew upon dispensing it into my palm that I loved it. It’s packed with brightening Vitamin C and antioxidants to help with dullness, which makes sense why this serum’s glass bottle has “Daily Dose of Glow” displayed on its front.

I appreciate how just a little of this product goes a long way. All it takes is one to two pumps of the serum to give my face and neck an even subtle glow. I’ve used other serums in the past that at times felt as if the product was just sitting on top of my skin, but this Tata Harper serum quickly absorbs and doesn’t leave any greasy residue on my hands.

To buy: $69 (was $92); tataharperskincare.com.

There are over 800 reviews of Tata Harper’s resurfacing serum, and after experiencing it for the past month, I understand all the hype. One shopper who called this serum a “game changer” also said their face is “smoother” and “brighter” thanks to this serum. Another who’s been using this specific serum for over two years said that the improvement and appearance of their skin is “remarkable.” A shopper in their 70s said they “frequently get compliments” on their skin in big thanks to this serum.

Refillable Restorative Eye Crème

The area around my eyes is the most sensitive part of my face. I’ve struggled with eczema and have had little success with eye skincare products. And on top of that, I often have bags under my eyes and those fine lines have certainly crept in. But this Restorative Eye Crème is my latest holy grail item sans redness and itchiness.

This is a non-greasy eye cream that’s one of Tata Harper’s best-selling products. It has a ton of natural ingredients that target fine lines and dark circles while simultaneously hydrating the skin around the eyes. I lightly tap around my eye area and even around my lips to tackle those fine lines too. A major advantage of this eye cream bottle is that Tata Harper created the restorative eye crème refill pod so you’ll also be getting your money’s worth with this product, especially now that it’s on sale for under $100.

To buy: $98 (was $130); tataharperskincare.com.

Of course, shoppers love this restorative eye crème. One shopper in their 40s said the wrinkles around their eyes “reduced greatly” and that the results from this eye cream have been “astonishing.” Another reviewer shared that this product is “very soothing” and an “effective cream” for their sensitive skin.

Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer

Last but certainly not least is the Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer, a luxurious moisturizer that makes me feel as if I’m finishing up a spa day. Noted for being a great option for stressed, reactive, sensitive, or dry skin (don’t mind me as I check off all of the above), this moisturizer is also hypoallergenic and free of irritants.

Similar to the rest of the Tata Harper products, using one or two pumps of this moisturizer will suffice. Its lightweight texture absorbs fast, and this product has left my skin feeling super supple and hydrated even overnight. The real superpower is in the brand’s Extremophile Endurance Technology that helps protect the skin from environmental aggressors.

To buy: $98 (was $130); tataharperskincare.com.

The stellar reviews continue for Tata Harper, especially on this face and neck moisturizer. One reviewer said that this moisturizer is “wonderfully soothing and calming” for their stressed skin. Another shopper who has sensitive skin and rosacea said they’ve “noticed fewer flare ups” since using the Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer.

Remember to check out the massive sale at Tata Harper right now and get these luxurious and reliable products before they sell out.