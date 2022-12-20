Target's Winter Sale is Flooded With Warm Accessories to Complete Your Seasonal Looks

The winter weather arrived well before the actual season. It's tempting to stay in, soaking up as much central heating as possible, but we eventually have to face the frigid temperatures. It's time to maximize your layers and top off your outfits with finishing touches that not only look good but will keep you toasty while you're braving the cold, too.

Target's winter accessories sale is finally here to save you 30 percent on cold-weather finds, from bright, joy-inducing beanies to neutral, everyday slippers that will help you stay warm this season. The sale is live through December 24, but you’ll want to snatch some of these pieces up now, before they sell out. Gear up so you can build the ultimate snug winter uniform.

The holiday season is a time when we become more intentional about our spending, and with so many discounts available, it can be hard to determine which ones are most relevant and worthwhile. To help you maneuver through the extensive range of deals, we scoured Target's winter sale page to select the best under-$30 options for you.

The Best Target Winter Accessory Sale Finds:

Shop an edit of seven can’t-miss markdowns from the list to polish off your seasonal wardrobe below. Plus, winter accessories also make for wonderful, functional gifts and stocking stuffers.

Target

Wild Fable Tech Touch Knit Gloves

These sweater-knit gloves are crafted from recycled polyester and come in 10 colors, from vivid purple to casual black. There’s no shortage of ways to style them with your winter ensembles. The thumb and index fingers are fitted with touch tips—yup, you no longer have to rip off your gloves to answer your texts.

To buy: $4 (was $5); target.com.

Target

Isotoner Fair Isle Mittens

People usually fall between two winter accessory style categories: Those who like a good pair of gloves, and those who prefer cozy, marshmallow-textured mittens. Dial up the Fair Isle trend with this machine-washable pair of mittens featuring smartDRI technology to keep your hands warm and dry through rain, sleet, and snow.

To buy: $18 (was $25); target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Colorblocked Scarf

Show up and show out in this oblong blanket scarf with playful, tasseled fringe ends. Wrap the soft, versatile piece around your neck, or drape it around your shoulders for extra warmth on those days when you simply don’t feel like hiding your outfit under your coat.

To buy: $12 (was $17); target.com.

Target

A New Day Vicki Mid Calf Rubber Rain Boots

These solid boots are a fan favorite and will certainly come in handy on those days when the weather can't decide between snow and slush. "You couldn't ask for a better basic rain boot," one reviewer confirmed.

To buy: $21 (was $30); target.com.

Target

A New Day Ribbed Beanie

The ribbed beanie has quickly become a winter essential this year. This cuffed, pull-on style will add much-needed texture and warmth when paired with your cold-weather ‘fits.

To buy: $11 (was $15); target.com.

Target

Stars Above Gemma Slippers

Give into seasonal hibernation with these top-rated faux-fur-lined moccasin slippers. They’ll be a key player in your stay-at-home aesthetic—or even wear them to run errands, thanks to the indoor/outdoor outsole.

To buy: $14 (was $20); target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Tully Lace-Up Winter Hiking Boots

No winter outfit is complete without a reliable pair of boots. With memory foam insoles and a reinforced, padded collar, this “super comfy” pair will compliment your look with serious winter vibes.

To buy: $28 (was $40); target.com.

If you're looking for even more seasonal wear, check out Target's full sale.