Target Has an Under-the-Radar Section of Welcome Mats, and Our Favorites Are Up to 50% Off

A warm, welcoming home starts at the exterior entryway. Whether you have a slate blue or olive green front door, or your porch is decorated with a variety of plants and a chic sconce or two, there are plenty of ways to boost the appearance of your home’s entrance. The easiest one—which also happens to be extremely wallet-friendly—is the addition of a welcome mat. Not only does a welcome mat help with home cleanliness, it also adds an appealing touch of color and texture to the area.

If you’ve been looking for a welcome mat to complement your front door, Target has a selection of mats that are designed with a variety of patterns, messages, and textures. The best part? They’re all currently on sale. To save you the scrolling, we put together a selection of the best welcome mats on sale at Target—including options that are up to 50 percent off.

Shop Target Welcome Mats

Juvale Floral Spring Coir Doormat

If you’re someone who can’t wait to greet the warmer weather, snag this springtime welcome mat. Adorned with a lively purple lavender print, this door mat can be used inside or outside. It’s easy to clean—simply shake or sweep the debris away. Just avoid washing the mat with water, as it will damage the fibers. One shopper shared that it’s “pretty and sturdy,” while another used it to “spruce up” their front porch.

To buy: $20 (was $32); target.com.



Juvale Natural Coir Doormat

It doesn’t get more classic than this welcome mat option from Juvale. Labeled with a simple yet effective “welcome” message, the multi-purpose natural fiber mat simultaneously greets visitors and acts as a barrier for outside dirt and other debris. The rectangular mat features a slip-resistant backing, and it can be used inside or left outside.

To buy: $24 (was $37); target.com.



Kate Aurora Oxford Coir Bristled Outdoor All-Season Welcome Mat

Durable with a touch of elegance, this all-season welcome mat from Kate Aurora ups the ante of any porch or entryway. It measures 18 inches wide and 30 inches long and is made of weather-proof coir—but the product description notes it should be kept in an indoor or covered space. If it begins to look a bit dingy (which is bound to happen given its role), shake it out or use a cloth to spot clean.

To buy: $35 (was $50); target.com.



Juval Welcome and Goodbye Natural Coir Door Mat

This doormat takes the phrase double-duty to the next level. One side reads “welcome,” and the other sends guests on their way with a short and sweet “goodbye.” The all-weather design works indoors or outdoors, and it can be hosed clean when it needs a refresh. One shopper shared that it’s “thick and weighted” so they can keep it out even when “hard winds hit.”

To buy: $20 (was $31); target.com.



Juvale Beware of Dog Natural Coir Door Mat

Have a cute pup in the house? Paired with the print of a small dog silhouette, the mat’s message is one that can be read as both a welcome and a warning (depending on the guest or dog). The natural coir fiber mat measures 30 inches long and 17 inches wide, and the black PVC backing keeps it secure.

To buy: $20 (was $31); target.com.



J&V Textiles "Welcome" Outdoor Rubber Doormat



Water-resistant and weather-proof, this doormat is meant for homes with a high volume of guests and residents. The low-pile polypropylene tuft material will keep its shape, and when it’s in need of a cleaning, it can be hosed off with water and left to air dry. Plus, it’s perfect for all four seasons—the “welcome” memo is evergreen.

To buy: $20 (was $40); target.com.



Juvale Natural Coco Coir Door Mat

Friends, family, and acquaintances will feel instantly welcomed into your home when they spot this bright and colorful doormat with the word “hello” written in cursive. Armed with non-slip backing, the mat can be placed inside or outside, depending on where the color looks best. The coarse fibers are sturdy enough for it to be vacuumed or hosed off, so the mat will stay looking fresh and clean.

To buy: $20 (was $31); target.com.



Kate Aurora Rectangular Heavy Duty Welcome Doormat

This deep molded wrought iron rubber mat is equally decorative as it is functional. The raised grooves surrounding the coir center are ideal for removing dirt and debris from your shoes, and they give the doormat a decidedly elegant quality. The mat itself is weather-resistant, and it can be swept or hosed down when soiled.

To buy: $33 (was $43); target.com.

Start your home’s spring prep now and get one of these fun and functional welcome doormats while they’re still on sale at Target.