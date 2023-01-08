Valentine’s Day-Inspired Decor at Target Includes Rugs, Throw Pillows, and Wreaths—and Prices Start at $3

It’s officially time to move on to the next holiday, and this is one that we love. While it’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is about a month away, with ornaments and lights now stored, it’s time to fill your home with decor that spreads the love throughout your favorite spaces. And right now, you can shop loads of heart-shaped Valentine’s Day decor and home finds at Target, starting at just $3.

If you’re someone who appreciates a subtle touch of holiday spirit, add a low-commitment heart-shaped throw pillow to spice up your couch or, ahem, love seat. These can easily be swapped for the next occasion or season. For decor with more staying power—without being over the top—find understated heart-shaped wall-mounted desks that are as functional as they are decorative. We rounded up our top heart-shaped decor and home picks at Target to keep Valentine’s Day on-point in your home.

Heart Wreaths and Hanging Decor at Target

Replace those round holiday wreaths with heart-shaped ones in faux-floral and wicker materials. The Valentine’s floral heart wreath and three-pack wicker heart-shaped wreaths are both suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Grab a few of the rustic wicker-style wreaths to display throughout the home while they’re currently 36 percent off. This hanging gold Cupid’s heart decor also adds some festive Valentine’s Day flair throughout your home. Stock up for several rooms at just $10 each.

Heart Kitchenware at Target

Show your kitchen some love, too, with handy heart-shaped Valentine’s Day finds. If you enjoy baking or want to experiment with a new recipe for the holiday, add this heart-shaped non-stick baking pan to your cart, which is ideal for baking fudge brownies or your loved ones’ favorite cake. You can serve your creation in these deep, dishwasher-safe heart bowls that are virtually unbreakable and ideal for families (and just $3 each). Or, snag this more decorative heart-shaped bowl from Blue Rose Pottery, which is available in a variety of patterns, and is “well-crafted,” as shared by one shopper.

Heart Pillows and Rugs at Target

Adding seasonal, cozy throw pillows and rugs to spaces around your home is a low-maintenance way of getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit. There are a variety of heart-shaped throw pillows at Target right now, like this cuddly, ribbed option that comes in white and light pink and is just $10. Find a similar version that’s “big and huggable,” according to one shopper, with Threshold’s faux-fur throw pillow in red or blush.

To keep your feet toasty when you get out of bed in the morning, this faux sheepskin rug offers a double heart style in four Valentine’s Day-themed colors, and can also be used as decor when draped across the arm of your couch or at the end of your bed. Grab one for each bedside or mix and match for a colorful set.

Heart Candles at Target

Since nothing says romance like a candle, these Threshold ceramic scented candles are a must-have for the holiday. Available in red roses and the “sweet and light” orange flower macaron scent, as described by one shopper, these candles create a cozy ambiance in any room. Spread the fragrance throughout your home and grab a few of these for just $10 each.

Along with the heart-shaped candles, Target has a slew of Valentine’s Day scented candles from Threshold with decorative heart designs. They come in scents like love is love sugared watermelon, you and me almond shortbread, and the citrus-scented te quiero wildberries and verbena. They boast 40 hours of burn-time to take you through the holiday and beyond.

Heart Furniture at Target

Not all heart-shaped decor needs to be so obvious, and this wall-mounted heart desk is so subtly shaped that it’s usable as functional decor all year long. Available in white, brown, and black to match your home’s existing decor, the desk is designed to hold office-essentials in the corner of a room and used as a mini workspace. It has two storage shelves and a small drawer to stay organized, and can be mounted to achieve a comfortable height.

Other heart-shaped furniture that is simple, yet statement-making includes this iron heart coffee table with a modern, clean design, and a multi-purpose wooden accent stool. Aside from providing festive seating, the coffee table stool can serve as a plant or decor stand, or a sweet nightstand for a child’s room.

Like most holiday decor at Target, these heart-shaped Valentine’s Day home finds are likely to start selling out, so get started on redecorating and shop your favorites today.