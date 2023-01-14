Building a Valentine's Day Gift Basket? We Found the Cutest Stuffers at Target, All Under $20

Ah, Valentine’s Day. Love it or hate it, the aisles are chock-full of heart-patterned goods, and pink and red have smothered all other colors. You might find yourself reaching for that tenth piece of chocolate. (Okay, I’m calling myself out on that one.) Whether you have a Valentine, are gathering the girls for a feel-good night, or have a kiddo who just gave you 48 hours notice that they need a hundred Valentines to pass out in class, you might be in need of a gift or two—for them or yourself. Enter Target, our go-to for adorable and budget-friendly gifting. The retailer makes getting festive easier than ever.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever accidentally filled a cart just in the store’s dollar section? Target has a knack for cute, actually functional basket stuffers—low-cost gifts you’d love to receive separately, but that you can also stock up on. While Christmas technically has ownership over the “stocking,” building a Valentine’s Day gift basket is an easy and sweet way to show affection. Here are 10 picks to get you started.

Target Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $20

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Start Valentine’s Day off strong with this adorable heart-shaped waffle maker. It will cook your waffle in under three minutes, and it’s even nonstick. Because this one is tiny, it’s easy to pull out on the proper occasions, so it doesn’t add to the frustration of storing yet another single-use appliance.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Vitamasques Lip Mask and Repair

A lip mask always comes in handy, especially in winter when our skin is significantly drier. Whether you're actively smooching or just savoring the pink-and-red fluff of the holiday, treat your lips with a hydrating mask using collagen and hyaluronic acid. Any friend would appreciate this quick basket pick, and it’s even infused with mulberries and wild cherry extract.

To buy: $3; target.com.

Threshold ‘Love Ya, Mean It’ Mug

Anybody else positively live for Target’s quirky one-liner mugs? The sentiment of this one is sweet yet breezy—and at only $7, you'll get plenty of cost-per-use out of it. The color splash inside the mug itself is an especially compelling detail, and the stoneware construction feels high quality without being too heavy.

To buy: $7; target.com.

Heart-Shaped Gift Box

You can’t forget the gift box, no! Whether you opt for one pick from this list or several, wrap your selects up in the most classic presentation: the heart-shaped box.

To buy: $5; target.com.

Threshold 24 oz Melamine Bowl

This delicate melamine bowl, available in red or pink, is simply begging to be filled with candy. Use it on an entryway table, as a jewelry catch-all, or similar throughout the holiday and beyond.

To buy: $3; target.com.

Oversized Faux Fur Heart Pillow

Is your Valentine this year your couch? Mine too. Give your perch some love with this chunky oversized pillow. You can use it as February-only décor, but it’s cozy enough that you’ll want it to give the loveseat some love all year long.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Glossy Glaze Red Roses 7 oz Candle

A candle gift never goes amiss. With an approximate burn time of 20 hours, this paraffin and soy burner will make your home smell like red roses. Bouquet not included.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Glass Candle Gift Set

Can't decide between scents? Opt for this three-candle sampler, complete with Almond Shortbread, Red Velvet Cupcake, and Raspberry Apple Blossom. Warning: may make you hungry.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Valentine’s Day Small Hearts Plush Throw Blanket

My jaw dropped when I saw this price. A soft plush throw from Target is a go-to purchase of mine, and the heart pattern is a must for the holiday. Gift it to a person you plan to snuggle with (oh, and it’s a throw—so you’ll have to get really close) or just as a gesture that’ll keep them comfy while they stream the latest rom-com.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Flocked ‘Love’ Coir Doormat

If you're shopping for your household, a festive doormat can go a long way (and of course, it's endlessly useful.) This time of year especially, with many colder locales tracking in snow or slush, the doormat is a worthy refresh for the home.

To buy: $13; target.com.