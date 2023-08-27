Nearly Everything in This Halloween Decor Collection at Target Is $25 or Under

Grab your PSL and stroll the virtual aisles.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on August 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Target Threshold Halloween Pumpkin Drink Dispenser Tout
Photo:

Target

While it might be difficult to accept that summer is coming to an end, one of Target’s most popular home brands, Threshold, already dropped its entire Halloween decor collection to soften the blow. Whether you’re planning to deck out your house in all-black ceramic pumpkins now or later is up to you. 

Threshold’s halloween line includes more than 50 pieces that will give your space a moody, festive feel in a sleek, modern way. Think: brass skull candle holders, velvet spider throw pillows, and ghost appetizer plates. Oh, and the best part? Nearly the entire collection is $25 or under. 

Best Decor From Threshold’s Halloween Collection at Target

Halloween Coupe Cocktail Goblet

Target Threshold Halloween Coupe Cocktail Goblet

Target

If you’re looking for an easy way to spook-ify your bar cart this Halloween, look no further than these coupe cocktail glasses at just $6 apiece. The matte black and gold finish gives them a chic yet festive look, and they can be used for cocktails, mocktails, champagne, and other refreshments. One shopper called the coupe glasses “so fun” for the season.

Halloween Wooden Coffin Serving Tray

Target Threshold Halloween Wooden Coffin Shape Serving Tray

Target

There are few things I love more than a well-curated cheese and charcuterie board, and this Wooden Coffin-Shaped Tray is the ideal vessel to serve your spread on. The all-black serving tray boasts clean lines and an on-theme aesthetic. In fact, it would fit right in with the set of Halloween Coupe Cocktail Goblets I have a good feeling is already in your online cart.

Knit Pumpkin with Jute Stem

Target Threshold Knit Pumpkin with Jute Stem Novelty Throw Pillow

Target

Throw pillows are a relatively easy and inexpensive way to spruce up your space, and this pumpkin-shaped design is no exception. Several shoppers praise the pillow’s quality, with one reviewer saying that it“instantly makes any space feel more fall-like.” Other customers compared the knit pumpkin to another popular retailer’s pricier version, noting that Target’s is “half the price.” The 100 percent acrylic knit design features a brown jute stem top for added seasonal appeal and comes in three color iterations: green, orange, and tan.

Skull Candy Serving Bowls

Target Threshold Halloween Skull Candy Serving Bowls

Target

This Skull Serving Bowl is a no-brainer for those who like to leave seasonal candies out as both decor and a treat for guests. The 48-ounce ceramic dish, which is dishwasher safe, is a hit with shoppers. One reviewer said the dish looks and feels “much more expensive” than its $10 price tag, adding that it’s “a fun serving bowl” for any Halloween party.

Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite pieces to adorn your home with this Halloween season, and head to Target to check out the rest of Threshold’s Halloween decor collection.

Halloween Pumpkin Drink Dispenser

Target Threshold Halloween Pumpkin Drink Dispenser

Target

Halloween Grass and Floral Plant Arrangement

Target Threshold Halloween Grass and Floral Plant Arrangement

Target

Large Skull Halloween Candle Holder

Target Threshold Large Skull Halloween Candle Holder Gold

Target

Halloween Botanical Woven Cotton Square Throw Pillow

Target Threshold Halloween Botanical Woven Cotton Square Halloween Throw Pillow

Target

Halloween Grass and Leaf Wreath

Target Threshold Halloween Grass and Leaf Wreath

Target
