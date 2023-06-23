Target's Huge Swimsuit Sale Is on Now—and It's Full of 'Comfortable' and 'Flattering' Styles Starting at Just $9

With summer officially here, in tow comes all of those warm-weather plans, like trips to the beach and pool or enjoying time outdoors basking in the sun. Regardless of your summer agenda, any time spent outside equals ample opportunity to relax and catch some rays in a comfy and flattering swimsuit to avoid unwanted tanlines (but don’t forget your SPF!)

If you’re still looking to expand your swimsuit lineup, we have good news. Target’s swimsuit section is on sale but only until June 24. With over 900 one-pieces, separates, and bikinis up to 30 percent off, you’re sure to find some styles worth adding to your wardrobe that you can wear on repeat this summer.

Keep scrolling for our top picks that shoppers also love included in the sale.

Best Target Swimsuit Deals

Aqua Green UPF 50 Tiered Tankini Top

Target

Target’s swimsuit section has many styles to choose from, including this highly reviewed Tiered Tankini Top. It features sewn-in cups for added support and UPF 50+ fabric for additional UV protection. It’s available in eight colors and patterns and sizes small through 3X. One shopper called it “incredibly comfortable,” while another said the tiered layers of fabric were “extremely flattering.”

To buy: $23 (was $32); target.com.

Kona Sol Ruffle Shoulder Ruched One-Piece

Target

Just like an LBD, a little black bathing suit is a timeless style to have in your swimwear lineup. The Ruffle Shoulder Ruched One-Piece by Kona Sol has removable cups, adjustable straps, and a full coverage bottom for a flattering fit. One reviewer sang the suit’s praises, mentioning how thrilled they were to “find a one-piece [they] finally felt good in.” It’s available in black and a bright floral print, as well as sizes XS–XL and 14–17.

To buy: $26 (was $36); target.com.

Kona Sol Ribbed Center Ring One-Piece

Target

For a timeless one-piece silhouette with a bit of spice, this Ribbed style features a center ring accent and is available in three summery colors: apricot orange, pinkish red, and green. One shopper described the crisscross-back style as “soft and stretchy,” while another said it “provides great coverage.”

To buy: $28 (was $40); target.com.

Kona Sol Striped Short Sleeve Rash Guard One-Piece

Target

If your summer bucket list includes partaking in water-based activities like boogie boarding or waterskiing, the Short Sleeve Rash Guard One-Piece by Kona Sol is a smart choice for extra skin protection because nothing’s worse than a painful sun or sand burn. The fully-lined style is made with a lightweight fabric that one reviewer described as having “just the right amount of padding and support” and added that it “provides excellent sun protection.”

To buy: 30 (was $42); target.com.

Wild Fable Triangle Bikini Top

Target

A staple triangle bikini top has been an unwavering swimsuit silhouette for what feels like forever. This Wild Fable version is just $9 and is available in three colors: black, cobalt blue, and orchid purple. Keep in mind that this XXS–XL top is unpadded, so if you prefer a swim top with built-in cups, you may want to explore a different style. Although unpadded, shoppers still praise how comfy the suit is, with one reviewer, in particular, who mentioned they “received so many compliments” when they wore it.

To buy: $9 (was $12); target.com.

Anne Cole High-Waisted Shirred Bikini Bottoms

Target

If you own a ton of swim tops and not many bottoms to pair them with, consider adding these Anne Cole High-Waisted Shirred Bikini Bottoms to your virtual cart. Their bright and colorful pattern includes various colors that work well with almost any solid color top you have. They feature UPF 50+ protection and a full coverage silhouette for a supportive fit.

To buy: $45 (was $64); target.com.

Shade & Shore Lace-Up High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Target

If a cheeky cut is more your style for bottoms, this lace-up style by Shade & Shore has several hundred glowing 5-star reviews. The lace-up side detailing offers the ability to adjust the fit to feel tighter or looser based on your comfort level. One shopper called them “full coverage while still being sexy.”

To buy: $17 (was $23); target.com

Wild Fable Cutout One-Shoulder Bikini Top

Target

Bulking up your swimwear selection with loads of separates in solid hues, like this Cut Out One-Shoulder Top, is a smart way to ensure you have versatile options to pair with an array of bottoms, even patterned ones you already own. This trendy cutout style comes in four colors that one shopper called “one of a kind.” Although it’s a one-shoulder silhouette, “it stays up well and doesn’t fall down,” according to another reviewer.

To buy: $13 (was $18); target.com

Shade & Shore Mesh Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Target

If you love the coverage of a one-piece, but the airiness of a two-piece, this Mesh Front One-Piece by Shade & Shore is somewhere in the middle. The unique, sheer front panels offer airflow that also looks incredibly cool, and there are removable cups for your desired coverage and adjustable supportive spaghetti straps. One shopper purchased this swimsuit after having a baby since they were looking for something “flattering and sexy.” Another shopper noted that it “held up great” after wearing it all summer long.

To buy: $28 (was $40); target.com

For even more swimsuit styles, head to Target while they’re still on sale through June 24.

