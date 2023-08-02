Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14

Find maxis, minis, and midis in vibrant colors.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It’s officially August, which means summer is halfway over. It also means the heat is very much still on, beach days are ahead of us, and summer dresses are consistently a must in our wardrobes. It’s never too late to add breezy pieces to your collection, but if you want to do so without making a big investment, Target’s secret summer dress shop is a can’t-miss spot.

The dress shop includes easy-to-layer, versatile options in vibrant summer colors or more muted fall-friendly shades, and prices start at just $14. You can find flowy midi dresses, airy and lightweight above-the-knee minis, and floor-length sihouettes that are ideal transitional outfits and perfect for casual end-of-summer weddings. Plus, a number of styles are on sale for up to 22 percent off so that you can get your favorite finds for less. These 12 pieces in Target’s dress collection are effortless and budget-friendly ways to get your closet ready for the second half of summer.

Best Summer Dresses Starting at $14

Knox Rose Sleeveless Halter Maxi A-Line Dress

Target Sleeveless Halter Maxi A-Line Dress

Target

Nothing defines summer quite like an ultra-flowy maxi dress, and this colorful ombre option exudes warm-weather comfort. Its lightweight fabric is breathable during the hot weather, but the length also makes it wearable on cooler nights. The dress features a thin elastic waistband to provide a defined silhouette and a drawstring tie around the halter neckline for a customized fit. One shopper who wore the dress on a “very hot day at a tropical-themed wedding” shared that it was “flowing and comfortable,” while another shopper noted that the material is “so soft.”

A New Day Midi Sweater Dress

Target Midi Sweater Dress

Target

Worn with a light jacket for cooler weather or on its own during hot summer days, this halter sweater dress is versatile for any occasion. The pleated, midi-length skirt moves with you, while the rayon blend fabric is soft to the touch. Grab the green for a pop of color or the black for a wear-with-anything style. One reviewer loved the dress so much that they “bought both colors” since the “fabric feels thick and luxe.” They added that the dress “falls beautifully and is so comfy.” 

Knox Rose Cap Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

Target Cap Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

Target

This short above-the-knee seersucker dress features spandex for a comfortable touch of stretch. Its textured fabric means you rarely have to worry about wrinkles, and the tiered skirt—with pockets—gives it an airy aesthetic. The dress is available in sizes XS through 4X, and at just $25 right now, you may want to grab it in multiple colors like navy blue and Barbiecore magenta. One person said it’s the “perfect dress for summer” thanks to its “flowy and really lightweight” design that makes it “so comfortable.” It’s roomy, so shoppers say to size down if you prefer a more fitted look.

A New Day Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress

Target Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress

Target

A wrap-front dress provides a fun and flattering look, and this style made of a lyocell and spandex blend is a comfy option for summer. It’s available in four colors, including black, red, light pink, and brown, and is easy to dress up or down for any occasion. One shopper said that the dress “hugs in all the right spots and fits like a glove,” while another noted that the fabric is “soft and incredibly flattering.”

Want even more dress options to round out your closet? Keep shopping our top Target picks below from the retailer’s curated dress shop, all for $35 or less.

A New Day Maxi Slip Dress

Target Maxi Slip Dress

Target

A New Day Spaghetti Strap Dress

Target Spaghetti Strap Dress

Target

Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Fit and Flare Knit Skater Dress

Target Cap Short Sleeve Fit & Flare Knit Skater Dress

Target

A New Day Midi Ballet Dress

Target Midi Ballet Dress

Target

Knox Rose Sleeveless A-Line Dress

Target Wide Strap Sleeveless A-Line Dress

Target

Knox Rose Kimono Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

Target Kimono Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

Target

Wild Fable Knit Midi Bodycon Dress

Target Knit Midi Bodycon Dress

Target

Wild Fable Flutter Short Sleeve Flare Mini Skater Dress

Target Flutter Short Sleeve Flare Mini Skater Dress

Target
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Deal tout
The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon
Best Selling Cooling Essentials Tout
12 Best-Selling Amazon Finds Shoppers Use to Keep Cool In the Summer—All Under $100
Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions
Related Articles
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and LoungewearâUp to 54% Off Tout
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and Loungewear—Up to 74% Off
Dress Deal Roundup PD Tout
Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Target's Denim Sale Includes "Super Comfortable" and "Flattering" Jeans, Shorts, and Overalls Starting at $14 Tout
​​Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30
Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet
Vacation-Worthy Tropical Fashion Essentials Tout
Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section
Matching Sets For Summer
We Found the Prettiest Under-$50 Matching Sets to Solve Any Summer Style Rut in Amazon's Fashion Section
Amazon OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
This Button-Down Dress Is ‘Incredibly Comfortable’—and It’s on Sale for Under $30
Composite of Amazon's Most Popular Tops and Blouses on three people in front of a pink background.
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most Popular Tops and Blouses That All Happen to Be Under $30
Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set in Coral Stripe
Lake Pajamas Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off for Its Annual Summer Sale—and Here Are My Favorite On-Sale Styles
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything Worth Buying During Nordstrom Rack’s Massive Sale, Up to 87% Off
Flowy Dresses Roundup PD Tout
Why Wait for Amazon Prime Day When You Can Score These Flowy Dresses Up to 74% Off Now?
Chico's Linen Eyelet Tiered Sundress
Shoppers Say These 8 Breezy Dresses Are ‘Dreamy to Wear,’ and They’re Up to 56% Off Right Now
Skort Fashion Roundup Tout
These Stylish and Comfortable Skorts Have Thousands of Five-Star Ratings and They’re All Under $35 at Amazon
Woman wearing white button down, blue jeans, and red jacket
Stylists Share the Secret Pieces You Need in Your Wardrobe