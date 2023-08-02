Style Clothing Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14 Find maxis, minis, and midis in vibrant colors. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland It’s officially August, which means summer is halfway over. It also means the heat is very much still on, beach days are ahead of us, and summer dresses are consistently a must in our wardrobes. It’s never too late to add breezy pieces to your collection, but if you want to do so without making a big investment, Target’s secret summer dress shop is a can’t-miss spot. The dress shop includes easy-to-layer, versatile options in vibrant summer colors or more muted fall-friendly shades, and prices start at just $14. You can find flowy midi dresses, airy and lightweight above-the-knee minis, and floor-length sihouettes that are ideal transitional outfits and perfect for casual end-of-summer weddings. Plus, a number of styles are on sale for up to 22 percent off so that you can get your favorite finds for less. These 12 pieces in Target’s dress collection are effortless and budget-friendly ways to get your closet ready for the second half of summer. Best Summer Dresses Starting at $14 A New Day Maxi Slip Dress, $20 (was $25) Knox Rose Cap Short Sleeve A-Line Dress, $25 (was $30) A New Day Spaghetti Strap Dress, $35 Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Fit and Flare Knit Skater Dress, $14 (was $16) A New Day Midi Ballet Dress, $28 Knox Rose Sleeveless A-Line Dress, $30 (was $35) Knox Rose Kimono Short Sleeve A-Line Dress, $25 (was $32) A New Day Midi Sweater Dress, $35 Wild Fable Knit Midi Bodycon Dress, $20 A New Day Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress, $28 Knox Rose Sleeveless Halter Maxi A-Line Dress, $32 (was $38) Wild Fable Flutter Short Sleeve Flare Mini Skater Dress, $28 Knox Rose Sleeveless Halter Maxi A-Line Dress Target Buy on Target $38 $32 Nothing defines summer quite like an ultra-flowy maxi dress, and this colorful ombre option exudes warm-weather comfort. Its lightweight fabric is breathable during the hot weather, but the length also makes it wearable on cooler nights. The dress features a thin elastic waistband to provide a defined silhouette and a drawstring tie around the halter neckline for a customized fit. One shopper who wore the dress on a “very hot day at a tropical-themed wedding” shared that it was “flowing and comfortable,” while another shopper noted that the material is “so soft.” A New Day Midi Sweater Dress Target Buy on Target $35 Worn with a light jacket for cooler weather or on its own during hot summer days, this halter sweater dress is versatile for any occasion. The pleated, midi-length skirt moves with you, while the rayon blend fabric is soft to the touch. Grab the green for a pop of color or the black for a wear-with-anything style. One reviewer loved the dress so much that they “bought both colors” since the “fabric feels thick and luxe.” They added that the dress “falls beautifully and is so comfy.” Knox Rose Cap Short Sleeve A-Line Dress Target Buy on Target $30 $25 This short above-the-knee seersucker dress features spandex for a comfortable touch of stretch. Its textured fabric means you rarely have to worry about wrinkles, and the tiered skirt—with pockets—gives it an airy aesthetic. The dress is available in sizes XS through 4X, and at just $25 right now, you may want to grab it in multiple colors like navy blue and Barbiecore magenta. One person said it’s the “perfect dress for summer” thanks to its “flowy and really lightweight” design that makes it “so comfortable.” It’s roomy, so shoppers say to size down if you prefer a more fitted look. A New Day Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress Target Buy on Target $28 A wrap-front dress provides a fun and flattering look, and this style made of a lyocell and spandex blend is a comfy option for summer. It’s available in four colors, including black, red, light pink, and brown, and is easy to dress up or down for any occasion. One shopper said that the dress “hugs in all the right spots and fits like a glove,” while another noted that the fabric is “soft and incredibly flattering.” Want even more dress options to round out your closet? Keep shopping our top Target picks below from the retailer’s curated dress shop, all for $35 or less. A New Day Maxi Slip Dress Target Buy on Target $25 $20 A New Day Spaghetti Strap Dress Target Buy on Target $35 Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Fit and Flare Knit Skater Dress Target Buy on Target $16 $14 A New Day Midi Ballet Dress Target Buy on Target $28 Knox Rose Sleeveless A-Line Dress Target Buy on Target $35 $30 Knox Rose Kimono Short Sleeve A-Line Dress Target Buy on Target $32 $25 Wild Fable Knit Midi Bodycon Dress Target Buy on Target $20 Wild Fable Flutter Short Sleeve Flare Mini Skater Dress Target Buy on Target $28