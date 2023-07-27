Style Clothing Jeans and Pants Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30 And there are only two days left to shop. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Denim finds its way into our wardrobes in more ways than one. Jeans, shorts, overalls, button-downs, skirts, and jackets are just some of the styles we incorporate into our closets to add a touch of denim to our outfits. And while denim is most often synonymous with a timeless blue hue, it’s also universally a neutral that goes with anything and everything you pair it with. While we don’t want to think of summer coming to a close any time soon, we do have transitional fashion on the brain (listen, we shop for a living…), and denim certainly tops the list of wardrobe staples that can carry us from summer to fall weather. If your closet could use some more denim, you’re in luck. Target marked down over 200 denim fashion pieces, including shorts, jeans, overalls, and more, in various washes and colors. We’ve rounded up the best denim pieces to snag while they’re 30 percent off. And don’t wait too long to add these deals to your virtual cart since the sale ends on July 29. Universal Thread High-Rise Midi Jean Shorts Target Buy on Target $22 $16 While hot weather is still alive and well, shorts are still worthy of being in the outfit rotation, and this high-rise midi style by Universal Thread deserves a spot in the mix. With a cotton and elastane blend, the shorts have “just enough stretch,” according to one shopper, without “feeling confined,” and a second person called them “super comfy.” Wild Fable Super High-Rise Distressed Straight Jeans Target Buy on Target $25 $18 If you often struggle to settle on a denim wash, the easiest answer is something in the middle, like this medium-wash distressed style by Wild Fable. One shopper said they’re “the best jeans [they] own,” while another person praised their oversized “loose fit” and described them as “super comfy and flattering.” Wild Fable High-Rise Pull-On Paperbag Denim Shorts Target Buy on Target $20 $14 A smart way to diversify your wardrobe is by incorporating different silhouettes of classic evergreen denim styles. This paperbag silhouette is a trendy take on a classic denim short. The style features a cinched waist and a looser leg fit with just the right amount of stretch thanks to a soft cotton and spandex blend. One reviewer called them “the best shorts” for an “oversized look.” Ava & Viv High-Waisted Bermuda Jean Shorts Target Buy on Target $22 $16 If you prefer a short with a longer hemline, try this Bermuda style from Ava & Viv. Celebrities have been rocking the longer-length cut this season and pairing them with basic tops in neutral hues like white and black for an effortless summer outfit. Choose from a classic blue or medium wash that one person ordered in multiples thanks to their “adorable” and “comfy” fit. Universal Thread Denim Jacket - White Target Buy on Target $36 $26 Keeping a denim jacket handy in your wardrobe is a must, especially for chillier outings where you may need something cozier to toss over a dress or a tank top. This full-length button-down style from Universal Thread comes in a pair-with-anything white hue that shoppers say is nice and roomy and gives outfits “a slightly dressier feel” when layered on top. Keep scrolling for other denim styles we’re adding to our virtual cart, and head over to Target to check out the full scope of denim pieces included in the sale that ends July 29. Universal Thread Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans Target Buy on Target $36 $26 Ava & Viv Denim Shortalls Medium Wash Target Buy on Target $35 $25 Universal Thread High-Rise Skinny Jeans Target Buy on Target $24 $17 Universal Thread High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans Off White Target Buy on Target $36 $26 Universal Thread Adaptive Long Sleeve Button-Down Denim Shirt Target Buy on Target $32 $23 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off