I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes

As much as I look forward to fall and winter layering, spring and summer fashion is my absolute favorite. I love reaching for breezy dresses, comfortable sandals, and tons of bright and colorful finds when I get dressed every morning—and retailers are already starting to debut the next season’s styles. As someone who is happily Target-obsessed, I’m always eager for its newest arrivals, and the early spring finds that just launched on its site absolutely don’t disappoint.

The best way to describe my warm weather style is classic and comfortable. I love pieces that feel put together without too much effort, and I favor items that I can continue wearing from the moment spring arrives until the final days of summer. With this in mind, every year I pick up a few new V-neck T-shirts and T-shirt dresses. Both stay in style from year to year, and I find they’re as great for everyday wear as they are to pack for vacations to fun destinations.

Spring and summer are always primetime for events, and I always appreciate having options on hand as my calendar fills up. But I’m most often not one to purchase a dress with a singular purpose. Instead, I like to style each one multiple ways for even more wear, and this floral Knox Rose frock, this pretty eyelet find, and this ruffle dress are all options I’m eyeing for everything from pre-wedding events to more casual nights out with friends.

Of course, a Target new-release haul is never quite complete without new shoes. I’ve tried shoes from countless brands, and I always come back to Target because the retailer’s styles are some of the most comfortable and durable I’ve found. These ankle strap sandals with their slight heel or this easy pair of slides will stay in constant rotation for months, and there’s a high chance you can wear them next year, too.

Whether you’re shopping for something specific, or you’re simply ready to start embracing spring and summer style, I’ve rounded up the 11 dresses, tops, sweaters, and shoes I want to purchase from Target. Just make sure to shop fast while prices start at just $6 because these pieces are already starting to sell out.

Target

A New Day Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

I love the neckline of this top the most because I find they’re the easiest to dress up and dress down, plus it’s soft thanks to its blend of cotton and modal. You also can’t beat the $6 price point or the wide range of colors available.

To buy: $6; target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

I can never deny the greatness of Target’s T-shirt dresses. This fit is loose to allow for easy movement. It looks adorable with a cute pair of white sneakers, it hits not too far above the knee, and it’s only $15. Buy one in sizes XS to 4X in up to five colors and striped patterns.

To buy: $15; target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Relaxed Fit Collared Button-Down Shirt

I don’t think I will ever see a collared button-down and not think about Nancy Meyers’ movies, and this relaxed fit style definitely has The Parent Trap or Something’s Gotta Give written all over it. Pick it up in timeless white or one of the other four colors and patterns available in sizes XS to 4X. Wear it tucked in, tied, or open with a T-shirt underneath all spring and summer.

To buy: $25; target.com.

Target

Knox Rose Bishop ¾-Sleeve Eyelet A-Line Dress

You can never go wrong with white or eyelet for spring and summer, and this dress combines both together. The three-quarter-length sleeves are wonderful for the spring when temperatures are still on the rise, but will also help combat chilly air conditioning in the summer. This is a dress I would absolutely pack to go on vacation.

To buy: $38; target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Gauze Flutter Short Sleeve Dress

I’m forever drawn to dresses with ruffles because I think they add fun interest without seeming too trendy. This style is made from 100 percent cotton, and it features a midi length. The black is a classic shade, and you can plan to style this with wedges, espadrilles, or sandals all season long.

To buy: $35; target.com.

Target

Shade & Shore Dani Slide Sandals

Simple sandals can still have charm, and this braided style proves that point. They swiftly slide on, so you can pop them on and feel put together even if you’re rushing out of the door. And I always find Target sandals are the most comfortable. This pair already sounds promising to me because it has a “contoured footbed” for added support. The Dani sandals are currently available in black, cognac, gold, and white in whole sizes five to 12.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Target

A New Day Button-Front Fine Gauge Ribbed Cardigan

There are always cooler days throughout the spring, and air conditioning can feel like a menace during the summer—so light layers are always welcomed. This airy knit cardigan is ideal to wear with T-shirts, dresses, and skirts throughout both seasons, and I love that it’s also easy to pop inside your bag just in case you get a little chilly. Choose from six colors in sizes XL to XXL.

To buy: $25; target.com.

Target

A New Day Midi A-Line Slip Skirt

I noticed slip skirts trending last year, and I’m not surprised they’re back again this year. Target’s iteration is midi length, which is my personal favorite because it’s not too long or too short. It has a high elastic waistband, it’s made from 100 percent polyester, and it’s available in five colors and prints in sizes XS to 4X.

To buy: $25; target.com.

Target

Knox Rose Sleeveless A-Line Dress

When I spotted this fun A-line dress my mind immediately went to the many spring wedding events on my calendar. This looks perfect for bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and welcome parties. I love the abstract floral print and the tiered skirt, and the dress is also available in a stripe pattern that’s equally as easy to wear to events (and more).

To buy: $35; target.com.

Target

A New Day Delores Ankle Strap Sandals

Out of all of the items on this list, I think I’m eyeing these sandals the most. I don’t love wearing anything with too high of a heel, and the slight (0.125 inch) heel on this style offers a little height without risking comfort. The open toe style and ankle buckle make this a great choice for a dressier night out in jeans, plus these sandals feel like they’re made to wear with summer dresses. The tan is my pick, but they’re also available in black.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Target

A New Day Sleeveless Ballet Dress

With pockets, an under-$30 price, and slight ruffle details, this ballet-inspired dress hits all of the right marks. The midi-style frock simply pulls on over your head, and it’s made from a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex for a comfortable fit. The black is a classic color choice, but I think I would go bold and try the pink or the bright green.

To buy: $28; target.com.